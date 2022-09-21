Do you hear those screams getting closer? It’s Halloween starting early at haunted houses across North Texas. Take a look at this handy guide and choose your favorite, or don’t choose at all and plan a visit to each of them!

Photo: dark hour haunted house | facebook

When: September 17 through October 31, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: 701 Taylor Drive, Plano

Tickets

The coven of witches at Dark Hour has awakened and will combine all their dark powers to install fear in North Texas. Enjoy a night of frights and learn the terrifying stories behind each of the thirteen witches. If you are planning on bringing a child sacrifice, be aware that this might be a bit intense for kids under 10.

When: September 30 through October 31, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: 4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth

Tickets

Hangman’s House has proudly scared the community for over three decades, and they haven’t run out of juice. This year, in addition to their traditional Hangman’s House of Horrors 45-minute walk through the house, you’ll find the interactive art exhibit The Beauty of Horrors and Outbreak!, a zombie-themed attraction. For the faint of heart, book a scaredy cat night, meet the actors with the lights on and receive a trick-or-treat candy at the entrance.

When: October 1 through 31, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: 8550 W University Dr, Denton

Tickets

Take a stroll through Mary Parker’s house of horrors and relive the murderous mayhem she subjected her victims to. Walk through the graveyard and enter the woods to find the hellish creatures that dwell there. If you are looking for an action-packed night of frights, jump on one of Outbreak’s attack vehicles and save the world from a zombie invasion.

Photo: house of spirits | website

When: September 16 through October 31, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Alexander Mansion 4607 Ross Ave., Dallas

Tickets

Feel like macabre-dancing? Step into this immersive theatrical cocktail soiree inside a haunted mansion. Roam through the rooms at your own risk to find tarot readers, wandering ghoulish specters and hidden, secret games. Get decadent and bring your best period gawn to stay fashionable.

When: October 1 through 31, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: 410 Houston School Rd, Red Oak

Tickets

This wicked ground has been cursed with not one, not two, not even three, but with four haunted houses! Choose your nightmare: take part in a paranormal investigation at the Reindeer Manor, find out about the grim tale of the Maybrick family at the 13th Street Morgue, step back in time to the ‘80s and get sucked into the infamous Dungeon of Doom arcade, or defend earth from a mutant attack from the (un)safety of The Bunker.

When: September 23 through October 31, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: 205 Cedar Sage Drive, Garland

Tickets

Step into a haunted labyrinth and try to escape before you become part of the wretched group of souls trapped inside. You can try to plan ahead and bring friends to defend yourselves, but it’s easy to get lost in the maze. If you are younger than 14, the house will take you but you’ll have to bring a responsible adult as a sacrifice with you.

Photo: cutting edge haunted house | facebook

When: September 30 through November 5, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: 1701 E. Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth

Tickets

Who left this 100-year-old abandoned meat packing plant open? Enter and find out. Located in Fort Worth’s historically dubbed “Hell’s Half Acre” neighborhood, Cutting Edge Haunted House’s twisted corridors are plagued by monsters that left a trail of horrors to lure you in.

When: September 20 through October 19, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: 601 J Place, Suite 300, Plano

More Info

The faint of heart can have their creepy-but-not-scary cravings satisfied by breaking into Will’s house to investigate his disappearance at the strangest things room at 11th Hour Escape. Just be careful not to step into the upside down and join his mysterious destiny.

When: October 1 through 31, 2022 | Fridays and Saturdays

Where: 2309 Langford St., Dallas

More Info

Heck! You can’t catch a break at Junkyard Haunted House, if you are not being chased down by blood-thirsty serial killer Michael Myers, you are getting abducted by aliens!

Photo: thrillvania | instagram

When: October 8 through 31, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: 2330 Co Rd 138, Terrell

Tickets

How tragic! Three perfectly lovely houses inside the Verdun estate have been haunted. Although now that we think about it, Verdun Manor was cursed from the get-go, after all, it was built by a psychopathic werewolf and his vampiric wife. Talk about a power couple!

When: October 1 to October 31, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Riders Field | 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

Tickets

The lights might be on and the sound of children laughing might take away from the frights (or do they?), but take our word, you won’t want to miss this Halloween and fall festival. From axe throwing to personalized mini-pumpkin painting to photo ops to burying yourself alive in a giant-sized kernel pit, the spooky-themed attractions are guaranteed to keep you and your family entertained.

Bonus: Outdoor Frights

When: September 30 through October 31, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: 7801 Main St, The Colony

Tickets

Gather your friends and take them for a light, night-time stroll along the shore of Lake Lewisville in The Colony. Just make sure to take a flashlight to illuminate your way and the creatures, of course. The Lady of the Lake will be thrilled to see you, but if you miss her, surely the werewolves or the undead in the Lakeside Cemetery will find you.

Brave souls about to save us all from a zombie apocalypse. Photo: zombie safari | facebook

When: October 1 through 29, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Cousins Paintball Dallas | 8975 FM 740 South, Forney

Tickets

Hunt or be hunted in this zombie-infested safari. Rumor has it that the infection at Federal Correctional Institute at Seagoville, Texas has gone out of control and the infected crew has wandered into Cousins Paintball in Forney. How lucky they have Zombie Response Vehicles to help take down these zombies!

When: Year round

Where: 400 South Houston Street, Dallas

More Info

What’s more frightening than history? The spooky season is the best time to take a tour through the haunted streets of Dallas and learn all about the real-life monsters that haunt them. If you leave the tour feeling adventurous, you might want to check in at the (supposedly) haunted Adolphus Hotel and see if you are able to sleep at all.

