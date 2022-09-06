There is so much going on each month in North Texas it’s difficult to keep up! So check this little September guide we’ve set up to help you decide how to spend your time.
Isn’t it nice to have the whole month at a glance?
Band Together on the Square – Concert Series
When: Every Friday through September | 7:00 p.m.
Where: 506 Art | 506 Main St, Garland
Soak up some audio vibes in downtown Garland’s diverse musical experience and take the opportunity to stop by the local eateries for delicious take-away meals to go with the show.
Dinosaurs Live!
When: Saturday, September 3 through Monday, February 20 | Tuesday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney
Stroll back in time at this life-size animatronic dinosaurs exhibit. But don’t worry: Unlike in Jurassic Park, these dinosaurs won’t run amock.
Twenty Years in Twenty Minutes
When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, 30
Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson
The immersive experience highlights the impact the Eisemann Center has had on the art landscape of North Texas throughout its 20 years.
Concerts by the Creek – Fall Series
When: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from September 1 through October 28 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen
Calling all music fans for free concerts under the stars, three days of the week.
2022 Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival
When: Saturday, September 10 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Where: Simpson Plaza | 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco
One of the largest annual Japanese cultural celebrations in North Texas returns to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The festivities will feature musical performances, haiku readings, delicious Japanese food and moon gazing
Bar Wars
When: Monday, September 12 | 6:00 p.m.
Where: Heritage Village at Chestnut Square | 315 S Chestnut Street, McKinney
Local bars and restaurants compete for the rotating trophy by crafting amazing cocktails with rum. May the best drink win.
Autumn Fest
When: Thursday, September 15 to Sunday 18
Where: Little Elm Park | 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm
A carnival for the entire family complete with rides and games, live music and an Oktoberfest celebration.
Collin County Fall Home & Garden Show
When: Friday, September 16 to Sunday 18 | All day
Where: Allen Event Center | 200 E Stacy Rd #1350, Allen
If you have a remodeling project for your home, this is the event you were looking for.
North Texas Pride Festival
When: Saturday, September 17 | 1:00 p.m. – 21:00 p.m.
Where: Saigling House | 902 E. 16th Street, Plano
Come as you are to Plano’s family-oriented pride and diversity celebration.
Plano Balloon Festival
When: Thursday, September 22 through Sunday 25 | Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday
Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano
Spend a magical weekend enjoying live performances from the main stage as well as skydivers, amazing fireworks and hot air balloons.
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas – NY State Of Mind Tour
When: Monday, September 26 | 8:00 p.m.
Where: Fair Park | 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas
Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces on their tour across North America.
Local Profile’s Women in Business Summit
When: Friday, September 30 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Where: Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel | 6007 Legacy Drive, Plano
Join Local Profile’s 21st Annual Women in Business Summit on September 30th! Expect to be inspired and motivated while learning how North Texas women are a driving force in their industry and crushing obstacles.
Bringing together over 500 of the most respected women from global enterprise, non-profit, small business and government in the North Texas community—Local Profile’s Women in Business conference celebrates, unites and empowers DFW’s leading ladies.