There is so much going on each month in North Texas it’s difficult to keep up! So check this little September guide we’ve set up to help you decide how to spend your time.

Isn’t it nice to have the whole month at a glance?

Jimmy wallace’s guitar army will play as part of the ban together on the square events. Image: visit garland | facebook

When: Every Friday through September | 7:00 p.m.

Where: 506 Art | 506 Main St, Garland

Soak up some audio vibes in downtown Garland’s diverse musical experience and take the opportunity to stop by the local eateries for delicious take-away meals to go with the show.

When: Saturday, September 3 through Monday, February 20 | Tuesday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

Stroll back in time at this life-size animatronic dinosaurs exhibit. But don’t worry: Unlike in Jurassic Park, these dinosaurs won’t run amock.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, 30

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

The immersive experience highlights the impact the Eisemann Center has had on the art landscape of North Texas throughout its 20 years.

When: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from September 1 through October 28 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Calling all music fans for free concerts under the stars, three days of the week.

Image courtesy of japan-america society of dallas/fort worth

When: Saturday, September 10 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: Simpson Plaza | 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco

One of the largest annual Japanese cultural celebrations in North Texas returns to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The festivities will feature musical performances, haiku readings, delicious Japanese food and moon gazing

When: Monday, September 12 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Village at Chestnut Square | 315 S Chestnut Street, McKinney

Local bars and restaurants compete for the rotating trophy by crafting amazing cocktails with rum. May the best drink win.

When: Thursday, September 15 to Sunday 18

Where: Little Elm Park | 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm

A carnival for the entire family complete with rides and games, live music and an Oktoberfest celebration.

When: Friday, September 16 to Sunday 18 | All day

Where: Allen Event Center | 200 E Stacy Rd #1350, Allen

If you have a remodeling project for your home, this is the event you were looking for.

When: Saturday, September 17 | 1:00 p.m. – 21:00 p.m.

Where: Saigling House | 902 E. 16th Street, Plano

Come as you are to Plano’s family-oriented pride and diversity celebration.

When: Thursday, September 22 through Sunday 25 | Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday

Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Spend a magical weekend enjoying live performances from the main stage as well as skydivers, amazing fireworks and hot air balloons.

When: Monday, September 26 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Fair Park | 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas

Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces on their tour across North America.

Local Profile’s Women in Business event will be held at Renaissance Legacy West Hotel on September 30, 2022. Image by Local Profile

When: Friday, September 30 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel | 6007 Legacy Drive, Plano

Join Local Profile’s 21st Annual Women in Business Summit on September 30th! Expect to be inspired and motivated while learning how North Texas women are a driving force in their industry and crushing obstacles.

Bringing together over 500 of the most respected women from global enterprise, non-profit, small business and government in the North Texas community—Local Profile’s Women in Business conference celebrates, unites and empowers DFW’s leading ladies.