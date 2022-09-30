The Local Profile’s 21st Women in Business summit is happening today at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, an event where over 500 of the most respected women from global enterprises, non-profits, small businesses and government in the North Texas community will gather to celebrate, unite and empower DFW’s leading ladies.
And what better way to get ready than by taking a look at the insights these North Texas female leaders shared with Local Profile?
This year we asked past and current Women in Business summit speakers about the challenges, rewards and formative and transformative experiences they’ve encountered on their journey through the business world.
The Women In Business Interview: Melody Lenox
Melody Lenox is a strategic human resources leader at Axxess, where she’s in charge of global human resources strategy. With experience in retail, supply chain, health care and municipal government, she has been a leader in performance development, diversity, talent acquisition and organizational change. Lenox spoke at the 2021 Women in Business Summit. How has…Keep reading
The Women In Business Interview: Tammy Meinershagen
A former professional musician and public school teacher, Tammy Meinershagen is the first Asian American representative on the Frisco City Council. A Frisco resident since 2004, Meinershagen has championed the arts and diversity. She is also the chief innovation officer at Blackshaw Partners, where she oversees business operations and strategy. Meinershagen spoke at the 2019…Keep reading
The Women In Business Interview: Julia Wada
Julia Wada, who retired in April 2022 after over three decades at the auto giant, joined Toyota Motor Sales right out of graduate school at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and worked her way up to become the group vice president of strategy, innovation and transformation at the company’s financial services division. Prior to that,…Keep reading
The Women In Business Interview: Mandy Price
A Harvard-trained lawyer, Mandy Price left her legal career to co-found tech company Kanarys Inc., which provides the tools, data and benchmarks to create long-term, systemic changes for diversity, equity and inclusion. Kanarys helps track and measure not only diversity, equity and inclusion but also their impact on business. Price spoke at the 2019 Women…Keep reading
The Women In Business Interview: Laura Maxwell
Laura Maxwell is the senior vice president of supply chain at PepsiCo Foods North America. In this role, she’s responsible for an array of logistics, including field manufacturing, warehouse, transport and in-market operations, with an eye on not only commercial growth but also quality, safety and sustainability. Maxwell spoke at the 2019 Women in Business…Keep reading
The Women In Business Interview: Myrna Estrada
Myrna Estrada is the vice president and regional general manager for Liberty Mutual’s Safeco Insurance Central Region. She began her career at age 19 as the personal assistant to the vice president of the underwriting department. She worked her way up through the company and now manages the distribution of products to more than one…Keep reading
The Women In Business Interview: Jana Etheridge
Jana Etheridge is a senior vice president and chief of staff at Capital One. With deep leadership experience in the financial services industry, she has excelled at a variety of functions, ranging from customer experience and personal financial planning to local government relations and philanthropy. Etheridge spoke at the 2018 Women in Business Summit. What…Keep reading
The Women In Business Interview: Sandy Cross
Sandy Cross is the chief people officer of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, where she fosters innovation, creativity and collaboration. She also developed and manages the PGA’s Inclusion and Diversity department to ensure the game of golf reflects the country’s diversity. A former NCAA Division I volleyball player, Cross began her career with the…Keep reading
The Women In Business Interview: Irum Rashid-Jones
A licensed electrician herself, Irum Rashid-Jones co-founded Electrician On Call, a Dallas-based multi-million–dollar, award-winning home services, renovation, electrical contracting, HVAC and workforce development company. Rashid-Jones is also an author, philanthropist and volunteer. She spoke at the 2020 Women in Business Summit. How has the business world changed since the start of your career? Drastically! I…Keep reading