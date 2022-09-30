The Local Profile’s 21st Women in Business summit is happening today at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, an event where over 500 of the most respected women from global enterprises, non-profits, small businesses and government in the North Texas community will gather to celebrate, unite and empower DFW’s leading ladies.

And what better way to get ready than by taking a look at the insights these North Texas female leaders shared with Local Profile?

This year we asked past and current Women in Business summit speakers about the challenges, rewards and formative and transformative experiences they’ve encountered on their journey through the business world.