When: September 30, 2022

Where: Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel | 6007 Legacy Dr., Plano, TX

Order tickets

“You’re stronger than you think.”

Find out how to unlock your own amazing potential, and join Local Profile’s 21st Annual Women in Business Summit on September 30th!

Expect to be inspired and motivated while learning how North Texas women are a driving force in their industry and crushing obstacles.

We are bringing together over 500 of the most respected women from global enterprise, non-profits, small business and government in the North Texas community. Together at Local Profile’s Women in Business conference, we are ready to celebrate, unite and empower DFW’s leading ladies.

This one-of-a-kind learning and business event features special guest speakers, panel discussions and ample networking opportunities.

Do not miss this is opportunity to learn from the best, and to share your best.

Still not sure what you’re getting into? We’ll let this highlight video from 2019 do the talking for us: