Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.

One of their most notable burger options is the bad hombre, a burger topped with maple bacon, gouda, swiss, Rahr & Sons winter warmer onions, mango pico, cream cheese spread, and Rahr & Sons Buffalo Butt Burn sauce.

Another interesting offering is the white animal burger with garlic roasted crimini mushrooms, pickled onions, gruyere and soy caramel glaze.

The Local Profile favorite, however, is the sugar burger with caramelized onions, grilled peaches, candied bacon and jalapeno jam. Why we love it: Did you know you could put peaches on a burger? We sure didn’t. Sometimes an interesting burger isn’t good, and sometimes a good burger isn’t all that interesting. The sugar burger is both.

Pictured is the sugar burger. Photo: Local Profile

For those wanting a more health-conscious sandwich, Rodeo Goat will sub out the beef patty with a chicken, veggie, or quinoa patty at no extra cost — or order vegetarian options like the Neil Young, which comes with a homemade veggie patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, avocado, and green goddess dressing.

As with the Plano location, guests can, no doubt, also choose from a selection of southern favorite sides and appetizers and their house potato chips, known as “goat chips.” Rodeo Goat fries their potatoes, as well as their other fried items, in 100 percent peanut oil, which contains zero trans fat or cholesterol.

Apart from a selection of interestingly-named and uniquely crafted burgers, guests can look forward to a variety of beers on tap from Texas breweries.

Rodeo Goat also has a Plano location which opened in 2018 at 641 Powell Lane Plano. Rodeo Goat Frisco will be at 3111 Preston Road, Frisco.