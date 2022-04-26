Not content with being Sports City, USA, Frisco is keen to become a major music hot spot.

“Who is ready for more live music in Frisco?” Mayor Jeff Cheney recently asked on Facebook. “This is a top priority for [the] city council and we are in full research mode on how to make Frisco a live music destination.”

The city’s desire to become a major music draw is not new—nor is it just talk.

Back in 2019, Mayor Cheney helped break ground on the delayed Music Street Frisco. As Local Profile previously reported, the 6.7-acre entertainment complex has both indoor and outdoor performance centers and is designed by Charles Hodges in collaboration with Nashville music concert engineers. The indoor and outdoor venues will have state-of-the-art sound systems that offer studio-quality recording capability. The complex will also be able to broadcast and stream live performances. Meaning? Even if you cannot attend concerts, you still might be able to enjoy them at home.

Music Street Frisco is slated to open on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway in the heart of the Frisco North Platinum Corridor. As previously mentioned, the project appears to be behind schedule. The Music Street Frisco official site still states, “Coming Q1 2021,” and that deadline has come and gone. When Local Profile called the number listed on the site, a recording stated that Music Street Frisco was “being developed soon.” Local Profile also reached out to the city of Frisco for comment but did not hear back prior to publication.

Update 4/26/22 – 3:30 p.m. CT: A spokesperson for the city of Frisco points out that this is not a city project.

Update 4/26/22 – 6:45 p.m. CT: “Construction is underway and [we] will plan to move this project along at a rapid pace,” a spokesperson for the Consortium Firm International, the group behind the venture, tells Local Profile. The original story continues below:

Music Street Frisco isn’t the only forthcoming musical venue. A performing arts center is also planned for Hall Park Frisco. The Dallas Morning News reports that Frisco has been interested in establishing a performing arts center since the early 2000s.

These things take time. There are snags and delays. Frisco has shown it can turn itself into Sports City, USA, so don’t be surprised if it does the same for music. Watch out, Nashville.