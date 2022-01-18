Big changes are finally sweeping through the Hall Park Frisco development.

Dallas developer Hall Group announced its new $7 billion masterplan development that will evolve Hall Park’s existing 15-building, 162-acre office park into a dynamic mixed-use community.

What can we expect to see in the coming construction, slated for fall 2023?

The current construction phase of the new masterplan — estimated at half a billion dollars and encompassing approximately one million square feet — will include:

a new Class AAA office tower

a 154-key boutique hotel

a 19-story luxury residential tower

a collection of 60 executive suites

a 10,000-square-foot food hall

All of these amenities will surround a programmed community park, encompassing 9.5 million square feet. This full masterplan is expected to span 20 years of total development.

Currently, HALL Park inhabits 2.2 million square feet of office space throughout 15 completed buildings, housing over 200 companies.

Plans for this development also include a performing arts center, the result of a public-private partnership between HALL Group, the City of Frisco and Frisco ISD.