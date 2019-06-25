Arts

Construction underway on Music Street Frisco

A new type of music experience is coming to Collin County. Construction is underway on Music Street Frisco, a 6.7-acre entertainment complex with both indoor and outdoor performance centers. Music Street Frisco is designed by Charles Hodges, in conjunction with Nashville music concert engineers.

Dallas-based Hodges Architecture is currently in the final stages of developing construction plans for Music Street Frisco, which is planned to open on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway in the heart of the Frisco North Platinum Corridor, across the Tollway from The Star.

Music Street Frisco’s indoor and outdoor venues will employ state-of-the-art distributed sound systems and offer studio quality recording capability to produce commercial music. The entertainment complex will also integrate broadcast capabilities allowing live video streaming of performances.

The indoor portions of Music Street Frisco will enclose 52,044 square feet and consist of two stories. The two-level theater will boast a 65-foot cinema screen for movie premieres, film festivals, and E-gaming tournaments. Also in the theater will be sky boxes with drink service, plus a VIP area for guests to meet the artists.

In addition to the theater, the indoor portions will also have a bar complete with personal wine lockers as well as conference areas for private functions. Concertgoers will also be able to dine at a new luxury steakhouse concept.

An imagined indoor dining area at Music Street Frisco | Conceptual rendering by Hodges Architecture

The outdoor portions will add an additional 31,000 square feet to Music Street Frisco. Outside, there will be ample parking, an outdoor stage, and a courtyard-style dining area with two-sided bars to serve indoor and outdoor patrons.

Imagined courtyard venue at Music Street Frisco | Conceptual rendering by Hodges Architecture

“This is the culmination of several years of work,” said project visionary Steve Morris in a press release. “One of the things that [make] Music Street Frisco special is the team’s deep experience and long-term relationships with the sports and entertainment industry throughout the US and specifically in Nashville, New York and Los Angeles. The founding group and their relationships include talent managers, booking agents, talent buyers, record, producers, venue operators, concert promoters and nationally known artists. This unique value gives us access to a wide variety of quality programming for patrons of all ages and gives us the ability to execute. It’s a venue like nothing else we’ve ever seen. We’ve set this up for just about every opportunity.”

Music Street Frisco is projected to open by early 2021.

