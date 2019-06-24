Community

SkyHouse Frisco Station to open in September

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
SkyHouse Frisco Station is the tallest tower in Frisco | Rendering by Novare Group

Construction has officially topped out on SkyHouse Frisco Station, which has earned the distinction of Frisco’s tallest tower. The new luxury living complex is set to open this September.

SkyHouse Frisco Station will be comprised of 25 stories and will have 332 living units. The living units will consist of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. On the 25th floor, there will be a Sky Deck, which will include a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen, fireplaces, lounge seating and TVs, a pool table and shuffleboard.

Read more: Frisco Station hotel campus to open this summer

“Frisco Station, as the vision of Hillwood, The Rudman Partnership and VanTrust Real Estate, brings together intelligent interwoven design, melding wellness, productivity, and creativity,” Jim Borders, president of Novare Group, said in a statement. “SkyHouse Frisco Station will be urban mixed-use social center living at its best, combining all of the amenities expected from a [premier] luxury development with the convenience and excitement of living within walking distance of work, restaurants, shopping, and of course, the neighboring mixed-use development The Star.”

SkyHouse Frisco Station’s amenities will include a 24-hour gym which will offer yoga classes, as well as a Pilates and cross-training room. Residents will also have access to a dog spa, a fully equipped business center with gourmet coffee bar and conference room with Apple TV and WiFi in the common areas.

Residents of SkyHouse will live in The Hub of Frisco Station, which will consist of various dining, retail and entertainment options. Residents will also be connected to ample green space and parks and will be in close proximity to Frisco Station’s office and medical space.

Read more: UberAir Skyports planned for Dallas and Frisco

As of now, there is no expected date as to when SkyHouse Frisco Station will begin taking resident applications.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
