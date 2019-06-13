UberAir Skyports planned for Dallas and Frisco

Conceptual rendering of UberAir Skyport by Corgan

Traveling north and south of 635 will soon become faster and easier. Dallas and Frisco are making way for UberAir Skyports for Uber’s future eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) flying rideshares vehicles.

At the Uber Elevate summit that took place in Dallas on Wednesday, Corgan, a leading architecture and design firm, revealed their concept for the Skyport Mobility Hub. Corgan’s CONNECTED | EVOLVED design for the Skyport Mobility Hub is said to enable speed to market, flexibility to scale operation and will be customizable as a greenfield solution as well as a retrofit atop existing buildings and parking garages.

“In prioritizing feasibility, Corgan saw that mass adoption of this emerging modality would require evolving traditional notions of connectivity,” said John Trupiano, principal at Corgan, in a statement. “A scalable design that seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure and considers its environmental impact, CONNECT | EVOLVED is comprised of a kit of parts that can be customized for a variety of budgets and locations—adding popular amenities and creating a lifestyle of aerial mobility and connectivity.”

Similar to an airport, the infrastructure surrounding the Skyport will offer restaurants and retail and be suitable for arts and cultural events. The plaza will also offer bike and scooter charging stations, as well as parks and fountains.

Conceptual rendering of UberAir Skyport by Corgan

The Skyport design utilizes innovative water management systems air purification methods and on-site energy generation, allowing the center to be energy efficient and eco-friendly.

Dallas architects Beck Group, BOKA Powell and Humphreys & Partners also presented concepts for potential Skyports at the Uber Elevate Summits. As of now, an architecture firm has not yet been selected as the official designer for the Skyports.

UberAir is slated to launch by 2023.