A glance at Hopdoddy’s classic interior | Image courtesy of Hopdoddy

More burgers and fries are coming to Plano. Later this month, Hopdoddy Burger Bar will open its first Plano location on Preston Road in Plano. It will take the place of Grub Burger, the brand which Hopdoddy acquired earlier this year.

Grub Burger will have its final dinner service this Sunday, April 11. The space will then undergo a five-day renovation and transformation into Hopdoddy burgers, opening in time for lunch on Friday, April 15. That’s pretty impressive.

“The Plano location is the first restaurant to be converted to a Hopdoddy since we acquired the Grub Burger Bar chain in January,” said Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler in a statement “This is the first step in the brand’s exponential growth and we look forward to welcoming our fans in Plano.”

To celebrate, Hopdoddy will offer the first 100 guests a QR code redeemable for a free order of shareable fries through the mobile app on the first of each month following the Plano location’s grand opening.

Hopdoddy’s signature burgers include the Buffalo Bill, made with a bison patty, blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce and mayo; as well as the Magic Shroom, goat cheese, field mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and basil pesto sauce. As for sharable fries, some fan favorites include the nacho fries, topped with queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream; and the hot honey and sage fries, which are sweet potato fries with hot honey sauce and crispy sage.

For those looking for a vegetarian, vegan or pescatarian option. Hopdoddy has some delicious choices. Trust us, we’ve tried them. The Ahi Tuna burger made with sushi-grade tuna and topped with pickled ginger and cucumber wasabi never disappoints. And, El Bandito made with black beans as well as the Beyond Vegan are both as tasty as a “real” burger. At least, in our opinion.

Hopdoddy also offers gluten free buns. But not just any gluten free buns. Hopdoddy makes their own gluten free buns from scratch.

Locally, Hopdoddy has three other popular locations nearby. There’s one in Addison at 5100 Beltline Road and another two in Dallas, one at 6030 Luther Lane and the other at 3227 McKinney Avenue.

Hopdoddy’s classic burger with cheese and bacon | Image courtesy of Hopdoddy

Many of these items’ ingredients are consciously sourced, including sustainably raised Certified Piedmontese Beef, non-GMO Beyond Meat, regeneratively farmed Force of Nature bison, family-farmed Chipperbec potatoes, and Red Bird Farms’ cage-free, steroid-free and gluten-free chicken.

Hopdoddy Plano

Hopdoddy will open Friday, April 15 at 11 a.m.

Hopdoddy. 8255 Preston Road, #300, Plano. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Sfereco, a spaghetti western concept, will also open a Plano location this summer.

Iconic hot dog restaurant Portillo’s will open in The Grandscape later this year.