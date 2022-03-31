Sfereco is named after the Italian word for ‘meatball’ | Image courtesy of Refined Hospitality Concepts

An up-and-coming meatball favorite is rolling into Plano this summer. Sfereco, a self-proclaimed spaghetti western-themed restaurant, is bringing its famous meatballs to the Preston Park development at 1941 Preston Road, Suite 1004 in Plano. Sfereco Plano will be Sfereco’s fourth location.

Sfereco, which is named for the Italian word for meatball, is known for its meatballs comprised of various proteins, including chicken, beef and pork. Veggie and Impossible options are also available for those who wish not to eat meat.

Sfreco serves a variety of meatballs. Opening soon in Plano.

In addition to meatballs, Sfereco diners can enjoy Italian treats like toasted ravioli, Caprese skewers and Calabrian chili shrimp. Diners can also customize pizzas, using a traditional crust, a gluten-free cauliflower crust, and a selection of sauces, cheeses and toppings.

While Sfereco’s menu celebrates the meatball, with six or more types regularly offered, the menu is designed to let the guest customize their dining experience. The restaurant has a “build-your-own” approach to let diners tailor pizzas and meatball dishes to their own liking.

The concept comes from Refined Hospitality Concepts, the minds behind Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, Overeasy, Sfereco, Scout, Waterproof and Bourbon and Banter. Sfereco opened its first location in The Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas and has since grown to locations in Flower Mound, Lewisville and, next, Sfereco Plano.

At Sfereco the pizza is as popular as the meatballs they’re named after.

“We’ve been so pleased with the reception Sfereco has received in the communities where we’ve opened,” said Refined Hospitality Concepts CEO Robert Hall in a statement. “Our Sfereco Plano location represents an important part of this growing brand, and we look forward to opening additional Sfereco locations in North Texas.”

On the inside, each Sfereco maintains a spaghetti western theme, with posters from iconic movies within the genre, as well as seating and interior made up of traditional Italian colors. The Plano location will span across 3,200 square feet and offer a private event space and a patio that can accommodate up to an additional 50 diners.

If the reviews for their other locations are anything to go by, then we can expect Seferco to be a popular addition to our Plano restaurants scene.

“A very pleasant restaurant located in downtown Lewisville,” said one reviewer on Google. “A western style decorated place, you’ll find a good selection of beers and local dishes at reasonable prices. Live music played on Fridays and outdoor seating available. Service was quick and friendly, I’d definitely like to come back.”

Another reviewer was so enthusiastic they said they’d give more stars if they could … “If I could give more stars I would.. first time eating here and will certainly NOT be my last (came to eat here for my birthday).. The service was Outstanding (Thanks Lacey and the others🤗) the drinks Wonderful and the food AMAZING!! The pizza I will go back for Best Ever!! The desserts… oh MY GOODNESS SO DELICIOUS… Best experience at that new restaurant EVER!! Seriously if you haven’t tried it.. YOU’RE MISSING OUT!! I WILL BE BACK AGAIN AND AGAIN!⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐🌻😊 (Thank y’all for the birthday treats)🤗”

In addition to Sfereco Plano location opening this summer, Sfereco also plans to open a location in Farmers Branch.

The Sfereco Plano location will have a patio to accomodate 50 diners.

1941 Preston Road, #1004

Opening summer 2022.

Need meatballs now?

If this post has you craving meatballs, while you’re waiting for Sfereco to open, some good local restaurants to indulge at right now are Davinos at The Grandscape in The Colony, Kenny’s East Coast Pizza in Plano, Bottled in Bond Cocktail Parlour in Frisco (try the glazed bison meatballs), Covinos in Plano and The Italian Job at Legacy Hall in Plano.

We’re also excited for Portillo’s to open in The Grandscape this fall!

