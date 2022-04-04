Get hoppy, here comes Easter. There are dozens of eggscellent Easter things to do this weekend including many an eggciting Easter Egg Hunts! Here’s our list of the 10+ best Easter Egg Hunts and Easter things to do this weekend.

Egg-Stravaganza at Adriatica Village

April 9th, 10 am-1 pm | FREE

Register here.

Enjoy local food, a DJ, and an egg hunt for your kiddos at the beautiful Adriatica Village on Virginia in West McKinney! The egg hunt is for infants through ten year olds. The event is FREE and is presented by Love Life Foundation.

Eggcellent Family Adventure at Allen Civic Plaza

April 9th, 9 am-12 pm| FREE

Additional details here.

Take your family to Allen for face painting, bounce houses, prize drawings, live music, games, and the famous Eggcellent Egg Drop where contestants build packages to keep an egg from breaking from a 20 foot drop!

Victorian Eggstravaganza at the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano includes an Easter Egg Hunt.

Victorian Eggstravaganza at the Heritage Farmstead Museum

April 9th, 10 am – 2 pm| $6 Child, $8 Adult ($2 off if purchased online)

Additional details and tickets here.

Bring an Easter basket and hold on to your bonnets and hats, because you’ll be swept back in time at the Heritage Farmstead off of 15th and Custer in Plano. Enjoy wagon rides, food trucks, crafts, live music, and a live demonstration of sheep shearing! Baaaaa!

Nature Eggsplorers at Frisco Commons Park

April 9th, 1 pm – 5 pm | Ages 4-9 | $5 per child, FREE for accompanying adults

Additional details and tickets here

Walk on the nature trail and find Easter Eggs at Frisco Commons! There is no competitive element, so participants can leisurely walk and explore nature as they search. This is perfect for easy going kids or tired parents recovering from their brunch mimosa! The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance, and community partners will be educating on conservation, nature, and recycling.

Easter Egg Splash at the Apex Centre, McKinney

April 9, 9-11:45 am | $10 per child

Details and tickets here.

Activities include an aqua Easter egg hunt, photos with the Easter bunny and face painting.

Eggtastic Easter at Little Elm Park

April 9, 10 am-1 pm | FREE

Additional details here.

Annual Easter egg hunt with more than 30,000 Easter eggs on the soccer fields of Little Elm Park. Expect bounce house attractions and vendors too. The Easter bunny will be taking photos with families as well!

Easter Egg Hunt at Sent Church, Plano

April 9, 10 am – 12.30 pm | FREE

Additional details here.

Sent Church in Plano is hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt. Entrance is free.

Chocolate Dino Egg Making and Breaking Workshop at The Dinosaur Company Allen!

Chocolate Dino Egg Making and Breaking Workshop at The Dinosaur Company Allen

April 9, 1 pm – 3 pm | $30

Additional details and tickets here.

Each ticketed guest will get to fill and decorate a fanciful chocolate dinosaur egg, and take it home to break open and eat! Additionally, your ticket includes a visit to The Dinosaur Company’s Creature Corral!

Bunnypalooza at Yesterland Farm, Canton

April 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 | Tickets and information here.

Celebrate Spring at Yesterland Farm in Canton TX. Family fun includes rides, Easter Egg Hunts, photo opps and cute baby animals!

Nature Eggsplorers! An Egg Hunt Event at Frisco Commons Park

April 9, 1 pm – 5 pm | $5

Additional details and tickets here.

No hurried count or a race for the most eggs, this year scout for eggs in small groups at a comfortable pace. During the event take photos with the Easter bunny, get your face painted, and visit our educator expo to learn about conservation, nature, recycling, and more. *Tickets required for each hunter and are limited. Event will sell out quickly. Only children participating in egg-hunt need a ticket. Please do not purchase tickets for adults.

Plus the playground at Frisco Commons Park is one of the best in Collin County! Click here for our list of Collin County’s 15 best playgrounds.

Easter Egg Hunt at Chestnut Square Historic Village

April 10th, 1 pm – 2:30 pm | FREE

Additional details here.

Like goodie bags, candy, hat contests, and refreshments? Head on over to the Chestnut Square Historic Village Sunday afternoon for their Easter Egg hunt. It’s free and open to the public.

Easter Egg Hunts & Things To Do on Easter – Next Weekend (Apr 14-16)

Spring Eggstravaganza at Five Star Complex

April 14th, 5 pm – 8 pm | $5 advance tickets; $8 day of

Additional details and tickets here

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at Joe Farmer Recreation Center, Allen, TX

April 14, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | $5-7

Additional details and tickets here

Easter Goat Yoga at Stix Icehouse

April 15th, 11 am — 12 pm | Ages 5-12: $20, 12 and over $32

Additional details and tickets here

The Easter Child at Painting with a Twist

April 15th, 2 pm – 4 pm | Ages 6+, must be over 21 to drink alcohol | $35

Additional details and tickets here

Easter Egg Hound Hunt at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve

April 16th, 9 am – 10 am | $5 per dog

Additional details and tickets here.

Easter Egg Hunt at St. Andrew United Methodist Church

April 17th, 10:30 am – 11:15 am | FREE

Additional details and tickets here.

Under the Sea Easter Adventure at DRN Leisure Pool, Allen, TX

April 16, 10-11:45 am | $10

Additional details and tickets here

Unicorn Easter Egg Hunt & Petting Zoo at Erwin Park, McKinney

April 16, 10.30 am – 11.15 am | $35

Additional details and tickets here



