Taking your kids to a local playground is the best free thing to do to keep them entertained and to burn energy. These 15 best playgrounds in Collin County have it all: ziplines, all-abilities play structures, gigantic slides and unique themes.
15 best playgrounds in Collin County
These are the 15 best playgrounds in Collin County. Plus since there are many more great playgrounds in Collin County and some incredible ones just beyond, you’ll find even more local best playgrounds at the end of this list
- Treehouse playground at Spirit Park, Allen
- All-abilities playground(s) at Bonnie Wenk Park, McKinney
- Liberty playground at Windhaven Meadows Park, Plano
- Hope Park at Frisco Commons Park, Frisco
- The playgrounds at Gabe Nesbitt Park, McKinney
- The all-abilities treehouse playground at Waters Edge Park, Murphy
- Monarch View Park, Frisco
- Buckhorn Park, Plano
- Windmill Playground at Frontier Park, Prosper
- Celebration Park, Allen
- Bethany Ridge Park, Allen
- All-abilities playground at Jack Carter Park, Plano
- First-responder playground at Green Park, Allen
- Bi Centennial Park, Frisco
- Rocketship Playground at Waterford Park, Allen
This list is in no particular order. Each playground made this list for a different reason.
1. TREEHOUSE PLAYGROUND AT SPIRIT PARK, ALLEN
What could be more fun than a treehouse-themed playground? Big kids love climbing up and across the bridges and rope bridges between the different houses, then zipping down the five very tall slides.
1151 Ridgeview Drive, Allen
The treehouse section is definitely not suitable for smaller children, but there is a tot lot, swings and a merry-go-round. suitable for all ages; has restrooms (at the baseball/softball fields next door)
Click here for photos and more info.
2. ALL-ABILITIES PLAYGROUND(S) AT BONNIE WENK PARK, MCKINNEY
There’s a lot going on at this all-abilities playground. Highlights include zip-lines and a ropes course, slides that slope down a hill among rocks and plants, and a play structure that loops and forms an obstacle course. A bonus is that it’s divided into three areas, which are connected by a nice walking path. It’s also aptly shaded in some parts. Bonnie Wenk is a large city park. Other onsite facilities include a stocked fishing pond, pavilion, fitness area, trails and a dog pad with a doggie splash pad.
2996 Virginia Parkway, McKinney
Suitable for all abilities and ages; has restrooms.
Click here for more photos and details.
3. LIBERTY PLAYGROUND AT WINDHAVEN MEADOWS PARK, PLANO
Newly opened in 2019, Liberty Playground has two main playground areas, both with padded rubber flooring. While the play equipment itself isn’t particularly unique (no firetrucks, tanks or spaceships here), there’s a lot to do. Liberty Playground is thoughtfully laid out, colorful and has variety for kids of all ages.
There’s also a splash area modeled on a creek, and the park, Windhaven Meadows Park, has 1.9 miles of concrete trail that connects to both the Legacy and Bluebonnet trails, making it very popular for cycling. Also featured are a dog park and several pavilions you can reserve for parties.
5400 Windhaven Parkway, Plano
Suitable for all abilities and ages; has restrooms.
Click here for photos and more info.
4. HOPE PARK AT FRISCO COMMONS PARK, FRISCO
Hope Park has three distinct areas to play, all enclosed with a wooden fence. In fact, this playground is more like a play city, with endless walkways, turrets, bridges and slides, as well as all the usual suspects such as swings, merry-go-round and teeter totter.
Other highlights include the tot lot, which is much bigger than most with a lot of age-appropriate things to do, including a train and playtown structures with a farm theme. Be warned: This playground is so big that it can be a challenge to keep track of roaming kids. Beyond the playground, explore Frisco Commons Park’s beautiful pond, trail and splash pad, as well as the Frisco Veterans Memorial.
8000 McKinney Road, Frisco
Suitable for all abilities and ages; has restrooms.
Click here for more photos and info.
5. THE PLAYGROUNDS AT GABE NESBITT PARK, MCKINNEY
With numerous baseball and softball fields, skate park, jogging track, a tennis complex and a rec center with indoor and outdoor pools, Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney can be more accurately decsribed as a sports complex than an ordinary “park”. There’s also a library, 4 individual playground structures and a PSA sports arena.
Of the 4 playgrounds at Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney, there’s two which really deserve to be considered among the best playgrounds in Collin County. One is the playground between the softball fields which features a 4-story play structure and 3 huge slides, and is completed shaded by a large canopy. The other is located between the tennis courts and the skate park which is brightly colored and varied with lots of slides, and has a lot of different and challenging climbing features.
There’s a lot going on at Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney, click here for more photos and info.
7001 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney
Suitable for all ages; has restrooms.
6. TREEHOUSE PLAYGROUND AT WATER’S EDGE PARK, MURPHY
Waters Edge Park in Murphy is a total hidden gem. How fun and unique to find a treehouse theme playground that also caters to all-abilities and that is almost completely shaded all year around.
601 Creekside Drive, Murphy
Suitable for all abilities and ages; no restrooms.
7. MONARCH VIEW PARK, FRISCO
At Monarch View Park in Frisco you’ll find one of the best playgrounds for young kids in the area, it’s also one of the prettiest, set among beautiful gardens. Monarch View Park, Frisco also features a native wildflower prairie area designed to aid migrating monarch butterflies as well as native Texan birds.
Panther Creek Parkway & Teel Parkway, Frisco
Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.
8. BUCKHORN PARK, PLANO
The playground at Buckhorn Park in Plano is such a hidden gem! Not only does it have 3 almost brand new play structures but it also has large shade structures.
One of the play structures is three stories and features huge slides, as well as lots of fun climbing opportunities. Meanwhile the central playground includes some really unique climbing ramps that your littles will love to run up and over, as well as a set of swings covered by a shade pavillion. The third play structure is for smaller children (2-5) and includes drums, climbing, a little playhouse for “kids only” and slides.
3601 Mission Ridge Road, Plano
Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.
9. WINDMILL PLAYGROUND AT FRONTIER PARK, PROSPER
Also sometimes called Windmill Playground, Frontier Park is a big wooden play town with nice murals and some unusual climbing and balancing features.
What really makes Frontier Park stand out is that it is well-suited for small kids. since most of the structures are not too high off the ground and the slides are not very tall. There is also a small spray pad.
1551 Frontier Parkway, Prosper
Suitable for all abilities, best for kids 10 and under; has restrooms.
Click here for photos and more info.
10. CELEBRATION PARK, ALLEN
Everyone loves the playground at Celebration Park in Allen! It’s huge, it’s brightly colored, it’s accessible for all-abilities and it has a splash pad.
The facilities at Celebration Park in Allen include the amazing playground, barbecue grills, baseball/softball fields, basketball court, covered pavilion, hike and bike trails, lighted tennis courts, picnic tables, soccer fields and sprayground
701 Angel Parkway, Allen
Suitable for all abilities and ages; has restrooms.
11. BETHANY RIDGE PARK, ALLEN
Bethany Ridge Park in Allen is a beautiful, vibrantly colored playground with very tall steep slides and climbing for big kids, next to a duck pond with a trail.
1218 E Bethany Dr, Allen
Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.
12. ALL-ABILITIES PLAYGROUND AT JACK CARTER PARK, PLANO
The park is more than just slides and swings, but also includes elements that like giant marbles that can be moved, built in drums and other noise makers, plus extra squishy and soft ground instead of the usual mulch or rocks.
Located at 2601 Maumelle Drive near Schimelpfenig Middle School, the Jack Carter playground within the park serves children with disabilities and includes experiences that involve movement and climbing as well as a mix of tactile, visual and auditory features, according to the City of Plano.
2800 Maumelle Drive, Plano
Suitable for all abilities and ages; no restrooms.
13. FIRST-RESPONDER PLAYGROUND AT GREEN PARK, ALLEN
Locals call Green Park “first-responder playground” or the “fire station playground” for good reason: The playground is modeled after a fire station and police station, plus it’s even next door to a real fire station.
1305 Comanche Drive, Allen
Best for ages 10 and under; no restrooms
Click here for photos and more info
14. BI CENTENNIAL PARK, FRISCO
Bi Centennial Park in Frisco is rather small, as is the playground, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in fun. With ziplines, a giant play structure with towering slides and a unique spinning swing, this is one of the best playgrounds in Frisco.
While this playground does have some activities and play options for younger kids, it’s really best suited for older kids.
9349 Sunset Drive, Frisco
Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.
15. ROCKETSHIP PLAYGROUND AT WATERFORD PARK, ALLEN
Waterford playground is rather small in comparison to most of the others on the list, but the theme is so well-executed that it deserves to be included. Plus, there is a lot to do for little kids, such as ride the small rocking space shuttles. What’s more, the playground is located on Exchange Trail, a suburban greenbelt trail that follows Watters Creek (an actual creek, not the shopping area).
1225 Hueco Drive, Allen
Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.
Ultimate Guide to the Best Playgrounds in and around Collin County
Keep scrolling for even more best playgrounds near you.
Best Playgrounds – How We Did It
How did we come to have the most comprehensive list of the best playgrounds in and around Collin County? Here’s how:
Once upon a time, I was one of those moms who planned exciting adventures to keep my kids occupied on the weekends. From Peppa Pig World in Grapevine to Kidzania in Frisco and Crayola Experience in Plano, we were always doing something. Then, along came COVID, and everywhere closed. Suddenly, we had to find a different way to wear the little ones out … and keep our sanity.
Soon enough, every Saturday and Sunday, our son, Theo (5), would ask, “Can we go to a new playground, mommy?” And so we did. Almost every weekend for the last 18 months, we’ve ventured near and far to a multitude of different playgrounds across the metroplex.
Note: Just like COVID is yet to end, our hunt for the best playgrounds near us continues. We’ll continue to update this page, so please check back and if you know of a great playground that we missed – please reach out to Rebecca at rebecca@localprofile.com.