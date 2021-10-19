Taking your kids to a local playground is the best free thing to do to keep them entertained and to burn energy. These 15 best playgrounds in Collin County have it all: ziplines, all-abilities play structures, gigantic slides and unique themes.

15 best playgrounds in Collin County

These are the 15 best playgrounds in Collin County. Plus since there are many more great playgrounds in Collin County and some incredible ones just beyond, you’ll find even more local best playgrounds at the end of this list

This list is in no particular order. Each playground made this list for a different reason.

Spirit Park in Allen is home to a treehouse-themed playground. It’s one of the best playgrounds in Collin County, and beyond!

1. TREEHOUSE PLAYGROUND AT SPIRIT PARK, ALLEN

What could be more fun than a treehouse-themed playground? Big kids love climbing up and across the bridges and rope bridges between the different houses, then zipping down the five very tall slides.

1151 Ridgeview Drive, Allen

The treehouse section is definitely not suitable for smaller children, but there is a tot lot, swings and a merry-go-round. suitable for all ages; has restrooms (at the baseball/softball fields next door)

Click here for photos and more info.

All-abilities playground at Bonnie Wenk Park, McKinney

2. ALL-ABILITIES PLAYGROUND(S) AT BONNIE WENK PARK, MCKINNEY

There’s a lot going on at this all-abilities playground. Highlights include zip-lines and a ropes course, slides that slope down a hill among rocks and plants, and a play structure that loops and forms an obstacle course. A bonus is that it’s divided into three areas, which are connected by a nice walking path. It’s also aptly shaded in some parts. Bonnie Wenk is a large city park. Other onsite facilities include a stocked fishing pond, pavilion, fitness area, trails and a dog pad with a doggie splash pad.

2996 Virginia Parkway, McKinney

Suitable for all abilities and ages; has restrooms.

Click here for more photos and details.

Liberty Playground at Windhaven Meadows Park in Plano

3. LIBERTY PLAYGROUND AT WINDHAVEN MEADOWS PARK, PLANO

Newly opened in 2019, Liberty Playground has two main playground areas, both with padded rubber flooring. While the play equipment itself isn’t particularly unique (no firetrucks, tanks or spaceships here), there’s a lot to do. Liberty Playground is thoughtfully laid out, colorful and has variety for kids of all ages.

There’s also a splash area modeled on a creek, and the park, Windhaven Meadows Park, has 1.9 miles of concrete trail that connects to both the Legacy and Bluebonnet trails, making it very popular for cycling. Also featured are a dog park and several pavilions you can reserve for parties.

5400 Windhaven Parkway, Plano

Suitable for all abilities and ages; has restrooms.

Click here for photos and more info.

The playground at Hope Park in Frisco. | Courtesy of Visit Frisco’s website.

4. HOPE PARK AT FRISCO COMMONS PARK, FRISCO

Hope Park has three distinct areas to play, all enclosed with a wooden fence. In fact, this playground is more like a play city, with endless walkways, turrets, bridges and slides, as well as all the usual suspects such as swings, merry-go-round and teeter totter.

Other highlights include the tot lot, which is much bigger than most with a lot of age-appropriate things to do, including a train and playtown structures with a farm theme. Be warned: This playground is so big that it can be a challenge to keep track of roaming kids. Beyond the playground, explore Frisco Commons Park’s beautiful pond, trail and splash pad, as well as the Frisco Veterans Memorial.

8000 McKinney Road, Frisco

Suitable for all abilities and ages; has restrooms.

Click here for more photos and info.

There’s an incredible 4-story playground at the softball fields at Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney

5. THE PLAYGROUNDS AT GABE NESBITT PARK, MCKINNEY

With numerous baseball and softball fields, skate park, jogging track, a tennis complex and a rec center with indoor and outdoor pools, Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney can be more accurately decsribed as a sports complex than an ordinary “park”. There’s also a library, 4 individual playground structures and a PSA sports arena.

Of the 4 playgrounds at Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney, there’s two which really deserve to be considered among the best playgrounds in Collin County. One is the playground between the softball fields which features a 4-story play structure and 3 huge slides, and is completed shaded by a large canopy. The other is located between the tennis courts and the skate park which is brightly colored and varied with lots of slides, and has a lot of different and challenging climbing features.

There’s a lot going on at Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney, click here for more photos and info.

7001 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney

Suitable for all ages; has restrooms.

Water’s Edge Park, Wylie has a great all-abilities playground which is shaded and treehouse themed

6. TREEHOUSE PLAYGROUND AT WATER’S EDGE PARK, MURPHY

Waters Edge Park in Murphy is a total hidden gem. How fun and unique to find a treehouse theme playground that also caters to all-abilities and that is almost completely shaded all year around.

601 Creekside Drive, Murphy

Suitable for all abilities and ages; no restrooms.

This slide snakes down the hill where the butterfly sculpture is located | Monarch View Park, Frisco

7. MONARCH VIEW PARK, FRISCO

At Monarch View Park in Frisco you’ll find one of the best playgrounds for young kids in the area, it’s also one of the prettiest, set among beautiful gardens. Monarch View Park, Frisco also features a native wildflower prairie area designed to aid migrating monarch butterflies as well as native Texan birds.

Panther Creek Parkway & Teel Parkway, Frisco

Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.

Buckhorn park in Plano has one of the best playgrounds in the area

8. BUCKHORN PARK, PLANO

The playground at Buckhorn Park in Plano is such a hidden gem! Not only does it have 3 almost brand new play structures but it also has large shade structures.

One of the play structures is three stories and features huge slides, as well as lots of fun climbing opportunities. Meanwhile the central playground includes some really unique climbing ramps that your littles will love to run up and over, as well as a set of swings covered by a shade pavillion. The third play structure is for smaller children (2-5) and includes drums, climbing, a little playhouse for “kids only” and slides.

3601 Mission Ridge Road, Plano

Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.

Windmill Playground at Frontier Park, Prosper

9. WINDMILL PLAYGROUND AT FRONTIER PARK, PROSPER

Also sometimes called Windmill Playground, Frontier Park is a big wooden play town with nice murals and some unusual climbing and balancing features.

What really makes Frontier Park stand out is that it is well-suited for small kids. since most of the structures are not too high off the ground and the slides are not very tall. There is also a small spray pad.

1551 Frontier Parkway, Prosper

Suitable for all abilities, best for kids 10 and under; has restrooms.

Click here for photos and more info.

The playground at Celebration Park in Allen. | Rebecca Silvestri

10. CELEBRATION PARK, ALLEN

Everyone loves the playground at Celebration Park in Allen! It’s huge, it’s brightly colored, it’s accessible for all-abilities and it has a splash pad.

The facilities at Celebration Park in Allen include the amazing playground, barbecue grills, baseball/softball fields, basketball court, covered pavilion, hike and bike trails, lighted tennis courts, picnic tables, soccer fields and sprayground

701 Angel Parkway, Allen

Suitable for all abilities and ages; has restrooms.

The playground at Bethany Ridge Park in Allen is one of the best Allen playgrounds

11. BETHANY RIDGE PARK, ALLEN

Bethany Ridge Park in Allen is a beautiful, vibrantly colored playground with very tall steep slides and climbing for big kids, next to a duck pond with a trail.

1218 E Bethany Dr, Allen

Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.

The playground at Jack Carter Park in Plano. | Courtesy of the Plano Municipal Center’s website

12. ALL-ABILITIES PLAYGROUND AT JACK CARTER PARK, PLANO

The park is more than just slides and swings, but also includes elements that like giant marbles that can be moved, built in drums and other noise makers, plus extra squishy and soft ground instead of the usual mulch or rocks.

Located at 2601 Maumelle Drive near Schimelpfenig Middle School, the Jack Carter playground within the park serves children with disabilities and includes experiences that involve movement and climbing as well as a mix of tactile, visual and auditory features, according to the City of Plano.

2800 Maumelle Drive, Plano

Suitable for all abilities and ages; no restrooms.

Firefighter-themed part of the playground at Green Park in Allen. | Rebecca Silvestri

13. FIRST-RESPONDER PLAYGROUND AT GREEN PARK, ALLEN

Locals call Green Park “first-responder playground” or the “fire station playground” for good reason: The playground is modeled after a fire station and police station, plus it’s even next door to a real fire station.

1305 Comanche Drive, Allen

Best for ages 10 and under; no restrooms

Click here for photos and more info

The playground at Bi Centennial Park, Frisco has ziplines and big slides

14. BI CENTENNIAL PARK, FRISCO

Bi Centennial Park in Frisco is rather small, as is the playground, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in fun. With ziplines, a giant play structure with towering slides and a unique spinning swing, this is one of the best playgrounds in Frisco.

While this playground does have some activities and play options for younger kids, it’s really best suited for older kids.

9349 Sunset Drive, Frisco

Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.

Rocketship playground at Waterford Park, Allen, Texas | Alyssa Vincent

15. ROCKETSHIP PLAYGROUND AT WATERFORD PARK, ALLEN

Waterford playground is rather small in comparison to most of the others on the list, but the theme is so well-executed that it deserves to be included. Plus, there is a lot to do for little kids, such as ride the small rocking space shuttles. What’s more, the playground is located on Exchange Trail, a suburban greenbelt trail that follows Watters Creek (an actual creek, not the shopping area).

1225 Hueco Drive, Allen

Suitable for all ages; no restrooms.

Ultimate Guide to the Best Playgrounds in and around Collin County

Keep scrolling for even more best playgrounds near you.

Best Playgrounds – How We Did It

How did we come to have the most comprehensive list of the best playgrounds in and around Collin County? Here’s how:

Once upon a time, I was one of those moms who planned exciting adventures to keep my kids occupied on the weekends. From Peppa Pig World in Grapevine to Kidzania in Frisco and Crayola Experience in Plano, we were always doing something. Then, along came COVID, and everywhere closed. Suddenly, we had to find a different way to wear the little ones out … and keep our sanity.

Soon enough, every Saturday and Sunday, our son, Theo (5), would ask, “Can we go to a new playground, mommy?” And so we did. Almost every weekend for the last 18 months, we’ve ventured near and far to a multitude of different playgrounds across the metroplex.

Note: Just like COVID is yet to end, our hunt for the best playgrounds near us continues. We’ll continue to update this page, so please check back and if you know of a great playground that we missed – please reach out to Rebecca at rebecca@localprofile.com.