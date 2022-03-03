It’s spring break! Enjoy the warmer weather, wherever you’re going.

Planning to stick around the area? You’re in luck. We’ve got some ideas for you to enjoy the week with a variety of activities that will give you a whole new appreciation for all that Collin County, and a little bit of Dallas, have to offer.

Here’s the only guide your family will need for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County.

Plan a North Texas-special roadtrip getaway

We’ve assembled the ultimate guide to the top favorite North Texas getaway destinations… all based on your travel personality. Find out what your travel personality and plan accordingly!

Here’s your ultimate guide to North Texas getaways for that last-minute trip!

The North Texas Irish Festival

When: March 4 – 6, 2022

Where: Fair Park, Dallas

More info

Celebrating 40 years of celebrating Celtic culture in Texas, the North Texas Irish Festival is back in Fair Park. Kilts, bagpipes, Irish dancing, fiddles… it’s all here at this rich display of Ireland’s best in art, music and influence.

Admission is FREE on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m., then $10 after. A one-day ticket is $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday at the gate, while a weekend pass is $40. Discount tickets are available at area Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores for $15 for a one-day ticket. Children 11 and under are FREE when accompanied by adult family member.

Vinyl Brunch by Spinster Records

Where: March 5, 2022

Where: City Hall Bistro, Dallas

More Info

Brunch, beats, and bubbly. Does it get any better?

Pop by City Hall Bistro from 11 am to 3 pm for brunch items to enjoy, curated cocktails to sip, and plenty of vinyl crates to dig through as one of the incredibly-skilled DJs native to Spinster spins one of the best record store selections around.

MARINA

When: March 5, 2022

Where: The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas

More Info

MARINA celebrates the release of her fifth studio album, “ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND.” With “over 2.3 billion worldwide streams and over 660 million video views,” the award-winning, platinum-selling artist has released four Top 10 albums that you can probably expect to hear a hit or two from at the show on Saturday: “THE FAMILY JEWELS,” “ELECTRA HEART,” and “FROOT,”

Celebrate Texas Independence Day

When: March 5, 2022

Where: Grandscape, The Colony

More info

Join Grandscape at The Colony to celebrate Texas Independence Day with Texas themed performances, entertainment, games, dancing and more!

Did we mention the armadillo race? Plus, make sure you stick around in the evening for the special fireworks show at 7 pm, followed by a country music performance by the Matt Hillyer Trio. All of this and more, free to join!

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Perform at The American 2022

When: March 6, 2022

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tickets

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2017. | Shutterstock

The American, an annual and beloved Western sports and entertainment weekend at AT&T Stadium, is an annual event that features competition in barrel racing, steer wrestling, roping, bull riding, and more.

What’s another feature this year? A performance by country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Legacy Hall Spring Break Takeover

When: March 7 – 18, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall, Plano

More Info

No need to pack a snack! Legacy Hall has nearly 20 eateries serving kid-friendly favorites such as a decadent Banana Split Sundae from Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream Co., Cheese Pizza from The Italian Job, Cereal Waffles from Pressed Waffle Co., and Chicken Tenders with a side of Mac N Cheese from Roots Chicken Shak.

See the rest of the events happening for Spring Break at Legacy Hall!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Urinetown

A hilarious musical satire of the legal system, bureaucracy, capitalism and more… performed by NTPA.

March 3 – 6 | More info

Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Plano

VINOTOPIA – March Feature Wine Tasting

March 5 | More info

Vinotopia: 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Audra McDonald at Turtle Creek Chorale’s annual benefit gala

March 5 | More info

Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas

The Buy A Bag of Books Sale!

Cost is $10 per bag, cash only. Bring exact change for as many library-provided bags as you wish to purchase. No credit cards or checks accepted. Proceeds benefit the Plano Libraries. Sale occurs everyday during library hours.

March 5 – 13 | More info

Haggard Library, Plano

Firehouse JR presents: A Year with Frog & Toad

Two treasured characters from Arnold Lobel’s beloved books hop from page to stage in this whimsical story of friendship and adventure!

Until March 6 | More info

The Firehouse Theatre, Farmers Branch

Rhea Lana’s of Frisco/McKinney Family Shopping Event Spring 2022

Need clothing? Toys? Furniture? This is the can’t-miss shopping event for families in the area! Families have the option to purchase a ticket and shop before the public, or select from different tiers of ticket options. If you want to attend free, you’ll still find some amazing deals.

Feb 26 – March 5 | More info

The former Stacy’s Furniture: 3500 Preston Rd, Plano