Spring Break is just around the corner, and Legacy Hall has a plan to keep your kids entertained, tummies full, and imaginations engaged.

This year, Legacy Hall is hosting two fun-filled weeks of activities so kids from all school districts can participate between March 7 and March 18.

Here are five highlights from the festive lineup.

Legacy Hall Spring Break Takeover

When: March 7 – 18

More info

No need to pack a snack! Legacy Hall has nearly 20 eateries serving kid-friendly favorites such as a decadent Banana Split Sundae from Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream Co., Cheese Pizza from The Italian Job, Cereal Waffles from Pressed Waffle Co., and Chicken Tenders with a side of Mac N Cheese from Roots Chicken Shak.

Superhero Lunch at Legacy Hall

When: March 7, 11 am – 2 pm

Tickets: $40-$110

More info

Head to the Box Garden at Legacy Hall to have lunch with Spiderman, Wonder Woman, and Captain America! These superheroes will lead the little heroes-in-training through games and superhero lessons from the stage. Then, after lunch children will have the opportunity to meet the characters for photo ops around the Box Garden.

You must reserve a table to attend. Table purchase includes a reserved table in the Box Garden, a $15 Hall Pass for each guest, and 1 keepsake superhero cape and mask per child.

Princess & Prince Lunch at Legacy Hall

When: March 14, 11 am – 2 pm

Tickets: $40 – $110

More info

Experience a magical, interactive lunch on Legacy Hall’s outdoor patio with visits from Cinderella, Prince Charming, Ariel and Rapunzel! They will lead guests in the Box Garden through sing-a-long songs, story time, and charm school lessons. After lunch, children can meet their favorite characters for photo ops around the Box Garden.

You must reserve a table to attend. Table purchase includes a reserved table in the Box Garden, a $15 Hall Pass for each guest, and 1 keepsake superhero cape and mask per child.

Kids Yoga at Legacy Hall

When: March 15, 11 am

Tickets: Free

More info

Breathe in, breathe out… you’re never too young to get started! Yogees Yoga 4 Kids will teach a fun, energy-releasing class that includes stretching, songs, and storytelling. Bring your own yoga mat!

Encanto + Meet an Asian Leopard Cat

When: March 18, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Tickets: Free

More info

Head to the Box Garden for a free screening of Encanto on Legacy Hall’s huge 24ft LED screen. Before the movie starts, meet a real live jungle cat at 11:30 am, and have a chance to grab some lunch right before showtime at 12 pm.