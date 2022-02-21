Mo; Bettahs first Dallas-Fort Worth location opened last December. Their Plano location opens March 4 | Image courtesy of Mo’ Bettahs

A new Hawaiian spot is bringing some island goodness to Plano. Mo’ Bettahs is set to open its second Dallas-Fort Worth location in Plano this March.

Founded by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack in Bountiful, Utah, Mo’ Bettahs offers several plates inspired by the motherland. Diners can enjoy lunch plates with meats like grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura, served with sides like macaroni salad and steamed rice.

A glance at Mo’ Bettahs’ plates | Image courtesy of Mo Bettahs

Located at 1801 Preston Road, Ste. B, the new 3,114-square-foot restaurant will feature Mo’ Bettahs brand-new prototype that exudes the diverse ocean lifestyle that’s signature to the Hawaiian islands. After growing up in Oahu, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack set out to create a restaurant that reflects their love for Hawaii’s unique culture, delicious food and the Pacific Ocean. .

“Mo’ Bettahs quickly gained loyal fans throughout Dallas thanks to our real, authentic, fresh-from-the-islands food that is filling and gives strength for the day,” said Kimo in a statement. “There’s nothing like hitting up your favorite local surf spot or taking in the breeze off the ocean, and that’s exactly what we hope our guests feel when they visit our restaurants. We can’t wait to bring this special experience to more of DFW and serve our ‘ono’ island cuisine to the Plano community.”

The Plano location will span over 3,100 square feet, and the Mack brothers promise the space will showcase visuals, colors and patterns that portray the sceneries of plants, flowers and waters native to Hawaii.

Mo’ Bettahs will open in Plano March 4.

Mo’ Bettahs. 1801 Preston Road, Suite B, Plano.

