Happy New Year to The Star District!

The Star Frisco has leased over 40,000 square feet of retail space to welcome five new North-Texas based tenants who plan to debut concept restaurants in 2022. Here they are!

Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen

3,630 square feet | Opening spring 2022

6765 Winning Drive, Ste 800

Snowbird Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen, opening at The Star Frisco next spring.

Bar and hospitality experts David Nguyen and Sobe Ahmed are partnering to debut a new concept, Snowbird Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen, at The Star Frisco next spring.

Envisioned to be a chic and elevated upscale lounge specializing in a tantalizing array of mixology cocktails and delectable small bites, the art deco-inspired lounge will resonate various genres of music, allowing folks to enjoy the ambiance and each other’s company.

Lombardi Cucina Italiana

7,861 square feet | Opening early 2022

6655 Winning Drive, Ste. 605

Lombardi Cucina Italiana, opening at The Star Frisco in early 2022.

Alberto Lombardi, founder and president of Lombardi Family Concepts, will be bringing back his namesake, a new concept called Lombardi Cucina Italiana, in celebration of his 45th Anniversary as a restaurateur. As a longstanding fixture in the local restaurant industry, Lombardi will bring the same sense of community to Lombardi Cucina Italiana as he has to his many other successful restaurants, such as Toulouse, Taverna, KĀI, Bistro, Lounge 31 and Penne Pomodoro.

The atmosphere at Lombardi Cucina Italiana, opening at The Star Frisco in early 2022, will remind you of an open-air villa in Italy surrounded by olive trees, Italian marble and Venetian chandeliers. The menu will be a celebration of authentic Italian cuisine with a modern touch, led by LFC’s Culinary Team, Alfio Longo (LFC Director of Culinary) and Ty Thaxton (LFC Corporate Chef). The menu will feature a large selection of ‘fatto a mano’ pastas, which will be produced daily in an open style ‘pasta laboratorio’ and an extensive array of fresh fish, meats and produce. With a vast selection of worldly wines and handcrafted signature cocktails, Lombardi Cucina Italiana will offer a curated beverage program that appeals to every palate.

The Glen & Monarch Stag

8,916 square feet | Opening early 2022

6655 Winning Drive, Ste. 600

Derek and Sheree Simms, the forward-thinkers behind Simms Hospitality Group which owns and operates J. Theodore and Rare Books Bar, are continuing their mission to redefine today’s traditional dining experience with the debut of two new concepts, The Glen and Monarch Stag, expected to open at The Star Frisco in early 2022.

Taking inspiration from The Monarch of the Glen, a striking British painting that was originally commissioned in 1851 for the Palace of Westminster, The Glen – along with its adjacent scotch bar, Monarch Stag – will offer guests a full-sensory experience.

The Glen will feature hand-pressed craft cocktails, an impressive wine and scotch selection, and chef-curated seafood specialties, as well as experiential layers, including aerial performing artists and a spectacular lineup of entertainers. While next door at Monarch Stag, guests will be invited to enjoy a full menu, live music, an aficionado-worthy cigar lounge, and the finest and rarest scotch whisky and bourbon selections from around the world.

Sidecar Social

15,461 square feet | Opening fall 2022

6770 Winning Drive

Snowbird Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen, opening at The Star Frisco next fall.

On Deck Concepts, founded by North Texas restauranteur Brent Tipps, who also created and operates BoomerJack’s sports bar, is bringing Sidecar Social, which debuted in Addison on Belt Line Road in August 2019, to The Star Frisco.

Sidecar Social’s second location is set to open in fall 2022 and will feature an innovative, curated, social lounge experience that welcomes everyone to enjoy its craft cocktails and bites, free classic grownup games, karaoke, live music, enormous TVs, and an all-season patio. The 15,000-square foot destination, open daily and nightly, will serve lunch and dinner and feature happy hour and game watching.

Roti Grill

2,835 square feet | Opening early 2022

3675 Gaylord Parkway,Ste 1105

Snowbird Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen, opening at The Star Frisco early 2022.

Fresh Indian food restaurant, Roti Grill, is relocating from its original location in The Star District on Winning Drive and will reopen in early 2022 on Gaylord Parkway featuring an updated menu, am enhanced interior including a new bar, and a large storefront patio for outdoor dining.