Whether you are new to the City of Plano or a native, you have probably wondered where the best local coffee shops are for your daily caffeine buzz. Look no further than this guide to the best coffee shops in Plano! Here are the best of Plano’s bean juice offerings.

1418 Coffeehouse has the vibe, the cozy factor, and latte art perfection. It’s the whole package. | Courtesy of 1418 Coffeehouse’s Facebook page

1418 Coffeehouse

1418 K Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

With its patterned blue ceiling, comfy chairs, and large food menu, 1418 Coffeehouse is not a shop you want to miss. 1418, named after it’s street address on K Avenue, was purchased and revamped in 2019. It has quickly became one of the best coffee shops in Plano, and a community staple. In 2021, they announced they would be roasting their own coffee, named after familiar Plano locations. Whether you’re a coffee fanatic, a sandwich lover, or just need a space to work, this is the place to go.

Iced matcha hits the spot on days when coffee needs to take a back seat at the shop. | Courtesy of Golden Boy’s Facebook page

Golden Boy

5880 TX-121 Suite 102A, Plano, TX 75024

The secondary location of the Dallas based coffeehouse, Golden Boy is tucked between Union Brewing and the Biscuit Bar on the Boardwalk in Granite Park. Golden Boy offers a coffee menu, as well as an extensive beer and wine selection. Try their signature Honey Bear latte: a cinnamon and local honey latte.

Dunn Brothers Coffee inspires us: in product and messaging. | Courtesy of Dunn Brothers Coffee’s Facebook page

Dunn Brothers

501 Talbert Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Ed and Dan Dunn, newly experienced coffee roasters from Portland, Oregon, moved to the Twin Cities to serve small batch, carefully crafted, and cared for coffee in their brand new Dunn Brothers in 1987. Today they operate over 60 locations around the country, including two in Dallas-Fort Worth. Their Plano location, ran by Summit Climbing, offers coffee, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, teas, various baked goods, and their made-to-order breakfast sandwiches. They have a rewards program on their app, on which you can order ahead. This convenience factor helps cement this spot as one of the best coffee shops in Plano!

One cup of happiness in the making. | Photo courtesy of Coffee del Rey’s Facebook page

Coffee del Rey

1915 Central Expy # 340, Plano, TX 75075

Partnered with North Texas Food Bank and Spirit Mountain Ecological Reserve + Coffee, Coffee del Rey is extremely community focused, donating their proceeds and providing coffee education to consumers. Their website has a page dedicated to different topics such as elevation, espresso, grind methods, and brewing instructions. The convenient location of this favorite among the best coffee shops in Plano is off of Park and 75 makes this a must stop.

Grab a mocha from XO Coffee Co! | Courtesy of XO Coffee Co.’s Facebook page

XO Coffee Co.

1023 E 15th St, Plano, TX, USA

Celebrating their fifth birthday this year is Downtown Plano’s XO Coffee Co. Not only do they have community events such as decade themed parties and the occasional celebrity appearances (such as David Hasselhoff – if you don’t believe me, the photos are on the website), they offer full coffee and brunch menus. The bright pink double doors are hard to miss. Try one of their XO waffles, or a lavender cloud soda.

Grab a nitro from 151 Coffee. | Courtesy of 151 Coffee’s Facebook page

151 Coffee

1151 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093

Founded by entrepreneur Mark Wattles, 151 Coffee made its first Plano appearance on Plano Parkway and Preston Road in January 2020. Not only does 151 Coffee have an extensive menu of traditional coffee beverages, they also offer real fruit smoothies, shakes, Italian sodas, energy drinks, and teas. With their myriad of syrup options ranging from pumpkin spice to ruby red grapefruit, you can customize any drink on the menu.

Coffee is just one of the few halal food offerings at Green Vine Market! | Courtesy of Green Vine’s Facebook page

Green Vine Coffee

1804 K Ave, Plano, TX 75074

Green Vine Coffee offers a coffee menu along with a halal breakfast menu (the falafel platter is divine). This coffee stop is in Green Vine Market off of K Avenue. A unique offering to try is Turkish coffee, which is a much stronger brew using unfiltered finely ground coffee.

The seasonal activated charcoal latte from Mudleaf Coffee. | Courtesy of Mudleaf’s Facebook page

Mudleaf

3100 Independence Pkwy #300, Plano, TX 75075

If you’re a student or work from home, this is the space for you. Mudleaf is one of the best coffee shops in Plano for folks who want space to work with their drip in hand. With large tables, hanging chairs, and a rentable conference room, Mudleaf works to promote productivity and community in their space. Paired with Cultivar Coffee as their roaster, Mudleaf offers a full espresso bar as well as quick pastries and bites to eat. Try their signature Lavender Honey latte or San Vicente iced tea.

Just a small sampling of Black Rifle’s numerous blends available on their online store. | Courtesy of Black Rifle Coffee

Black Rifle Coffee – Plano

901 N Central Expy, Plano, TX 75075

At last, the cult favorite Black Rifle Coffee has opened a location in Plano! Here you’ll find fifteen coffee blends, official merchandise, and a full espresso bar. This veteran-owned coffee brand has over forty million views on YouTube, over a million Instagram followers, a subscription coffee bag service, and an expanding retail line featured at multiple retailers including QuikTrip and Cabela’s. Swing by their new location off of Plano Parkway and 75.

Try one of the signature craft drinks from Dutch Bros. Coffee in Plano or McKinney!

Dutch Bros

720 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75023

Beloved Pacific Northwest franchise Dutch Bros has opened another location on Spring Creek Parkway and Alma Road. Grab a Picture Perfect Dutch Freeze or Tiger’s Blood Lemonade. Read more about why we love having a Dutch Bros in Plano!