Zalat is known for its inventive approach to pizza, offering a myriad of signature pies | Photo credit: Kathy Tran

Zalat. 950 W. Stacy Road, Allen, TX | zalatpizza.com

Pizza-favorite Zalat is quickly spreading across north Texas. Their 17th location is set to open in Allen this month. While their Allen location will strictly offer take-out and delivery, their new ghost kitchen will allow Collin County residents more of an opportunity to get their hands on these delicious signature pies.

Zalat first opened in 2015 on Fitzhugh Avenue and quickly became a favorite in East Dallas. Nearly everything here, including the dough, is made from scratch… as well as each pizza’s fresh sauce, composed of oven-roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil. Zalat also uses 100 percent beef pepperoni and “the freshest cheese” the Zealots can get their hands on. According to CEO Khahn Nguyen, he spends more on cheese per month than he does on rent.

“We are eager to offer a more convenient location for our fans living in the Allen and McKinney area who have been driving to surrounding cities such as Plano to get their Zalat fix,” said Nguyen in a statement.

Khanh Nguyen takes pride in knowing all of his signature pies exceed expectations. According to the Zalat CEO, he spends more on cheese than on rent each month. | Image courtesy of Zalat

Having first opened in Collin County in 2019 with a dine-in and carry-out downtown Plano location, this restaurant and its fandom spread rapidly across north Texas. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Zalat opened several ghost kitchen locations, two of which are also in Plano.

The pizzeria prides itself on serving a mix of traditional and inventive pies. Some of Zalat’s signature pizzas include the self-explanatory Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles; the Pho Shizzle, made with chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish; and the Pineapple Express, made with bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, cilantro and teriyaki sauce.

Another one of Zalat’s signature creations is their Srirancha sauce, which, as its name suggests, is a zesty combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing. The Srirancha makes for the perfect dipping sauce for your pizza crusts.

To spice things up, diners can order their pies with Zalat’s Reaper Roulette challenge. Zalat Zealots will add “insanely” hot sauce to just one slice of the guest’s pie, and the guest won’t know which one.

Nguyen has very high standards when it comes to each pie, requiring Zealots to carefully examine each pie before it goes out the door. Once approved, the Zealot personally signs the box, then delivers it to the customer.

Zalat’s new Allen location is set to open Monday, February 21. Diners can place to-go orders online through the restaurant’s website, or through food delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

