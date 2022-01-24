Known for its simple approach to burgers, fries, milkshakes and other diner classics, Sky Rocket Burger’s Frisco opening is hotly anticipacted | Image courtesy of Sky Rocket Burger

A Deep Ellum favorite has commenced its next mission. Sky Rocket Burger has launched its second outpost in Frisco.

Known for its diner-style burgers, milkshakes, french fries and grilled cheese sandwiches, Sky Rocket abides by a signature approach; keep it simple and do well. Sky Rocket burgers come with traditional fixings, like mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and secret sauce, and diners can customize their burgers with add-ons like bacon, fried eggs, jalapeños and a variety of sauces.

Other favorites include the Rocket Fries, a basket of fries topped with cheese, caramelized onions and Sky Rocket’s secret rocket sauce.

Sky Rocket’s burgers are made with traditional fixings, but guests can dress them up with bacon, fried eggs and a variety of sauces | Image courtesy of Sky Rocket Burger

Sky Rocket’s expansion follows an acquisition by Milkshake Concepts, who also own restaurants like Serious Pizza and Vidorra. The Frisco opening is the first of three new planned locations, with the next planned for Lewisville and Northlake later this year, and several across Dallas-Fort Worth in the future.

“I’ve been a fan of Sky Rocket Burger, its high-quality food and impressive following since it first opened in 2018,” said Imran Sheikh, co-founder & CEO of Milkshake Concepts, in a statement. “Despite such a simple menu, Sky Rocket has created burgers that really are out of this world. The concept is a neighborhood staple, very scalable and has a ton of potential for growth. We look forward to introducing Sky Rocket Burger to communities all over DFW and beyond.”

Sky Rocket Burger. 6633 John Hickman Parkway #100, Frisco. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Check out these other great restaurants coming to Frisco later this year

Also, be sure to grab some cupcakes later for dessert.