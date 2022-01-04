Sometimes, a simple cake just won’t cut it.

Sure, we appreciate a towering work of edible art. But often it’s the littler things that bring the most delight on some occasions.

The cupcakes trend exploded a few years ago, showing up at weddings, gender reveal parties, New Year’s bashes, work parties — any celebration you could imagine. And it became the perfect little celebratory dessert to tide us over during COVID-19 quarantine when we couldn’t justify getting ourselves a whole cake (it sure was tempting…), but we needed something a bit more than a cookie.

Celebrating? You can’t go wrong with cupcakes. | Cupcake By Design

Cupcake By Design comes from the same folks who brought us Cookies By Design, the nation’s leader in cookie bouquet delivery. This new cupcakes bouquet delivery service opened their brand headquarters in Plano.

The flavors you get to choose from as you assemble your box of joy are as follows:

Vanilla Cloud

Triple Chocolate

Lemon Dream

Birthday Sprinkles

Salted Dulce De Leche Delight

Red Velvet Rush

Starting at $39 per dozen, you can get an assortment of cupcake flavors that span the rainbow of flavors, or that all stick to one tried-and-true fave. You can get same-day or next-day delivery.

Check out the website for more info and adorable decorating options for your cupcakes!

(Pst! We hear that if you “join the cupcake club” via the email newsletter, you’ll get 10% off your first order!)