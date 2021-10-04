What’s a ghost kitchen, you ask? Don’t worry, there’s nothing spooky about it, but if you’d prefer to call it a virtual eatery, that’s acceptable too.

For the sake of defining this relatively new term, we’ll stick with ghost kitchens. Basically, it’s a delivery-only restaurant, or a restaurant without a dining room.

The mystery of the ghost kitchen is that you’ll rarely know where they’re located. They’re operating from inside an existing restaurant or they’re operating out of a rentable commercial kitchen, like Revolving Kitchen in Garland or CIBO Kitchens in Frisco.

At the end of the day, they’re avoiding the expense of a full restaurant for all the understandable reasons we can imagine.

Ghost kitchens aren’t a new concept, but they’ve grown in popularity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foodies still value restaurant-quality food, but prefer to have it delivered. At the same time, restaurateurs and talented Chefs need a creative way to stay afloat.

Most of these hidden kitchens deliver through third-party companies, such as UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates, while a few might use their own delivery drivers or offer curbside pick up.

We’re digging this smart kitchen-sharing concept. It gives chefs a chance to try something new while we reap the convenient benefits. Here are 7 of our favorite local ghost kitchens, available on a food delivery app near you!

Courtesy of Pancakes With Benefits

Ghost Kitchen #1: Pancakes With Benefits

Pancake lovers in Plano are rejoicing for the artisan crafted pancakes delivered to their door by Pancakes With Benefits. The flavors are out of this world: Lemon Ricotta, Cinnamon Roll, Hot Cocoa, and even Vegan, among others. These people are serious about pancakes, and we’re secretly hoping they open a full restaurant someday. Until then, we’ll enjoy eating them at home in our pajamas.

Courtesy of Bottleneck Management.

Ghost Kitchen #2: Secret Sauce Barbecue

City Works locations around the country, including the Frisco location, have their own ghost kitchen brand called Secret Sauce BBQ. Who knew? This takeout and delivery-only concept has a fairly large menu that includes Texas-style Chili, a BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, BBQ Pork Tacos, and a Smokehouse Burger. Try a Smoker Combo Plate or some grilled corn on the cob, and don’t miss the kids’ menu.

Courtesy of It’s Just Wings

Ghost Kitchen #3: It’s Just Wings

You’ve probably bumped into It’s Just Wings on your favorite food delivery app, but may not have realized you were actually ordering from Chili’s. Dallas’ own Brinker International is leveraging their existing Maggiano’s and Chili’s kitchens and cooks to offer a wings-only menu with plenty of flavorful sauces and lots of curly fries on the side.

Ghost Kitchen #4 Foodgod Truffle Fries

The delivery-only menu at Foodgod Truffle Fries is, clearly, all about the fries. You’ll find flavors like garlic parmesan, buffalo truffle, and loaded truffle, plus burgers, chicken tenders, and chicken sandwiches. When you search online for delivery zones, you’ll find quite a few results around Collin County. This is due to their clever collaborations with other restaurants in the area.

Courtesy of Foodgod.

Ghost Kitchen #5: Good as Cluck

The menu at Good as Cluck is focused on one thing, and one thing only. Wings and tenders, always delivered hot and fresh in Plano. You can have your wings sauced and tossed, or handled with a dry rub, whatever sounds good to you. Choose from bone-in, breaded, tenders, and flappers, or mix it up and go for a combo. Don’t forget the fries, and don’t be shy to ask for extra sauce on the side. Sauces range from mild to crazy hot, with creative flavors like Pineapple Habanero and Bourbon Teriyaki.

Ghost Kitchen #6: Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen

One of the better-known ghost kitchens, we hear that Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is operating out of Brio Italian Grille and Buca di Beppo locations in Allen, Frisco, Dallas, and Southlake. The delivery-only menu offers an assortment of savory appetizers, like bourbon brown sugar barbecue wings, cheesesteak egg rolls, and jalapeno pig poppers. You’ll also find flavorful entrees such as Chicken Parm-eroni, a Cuban Sandwich, and Mac Daddy Mac n Cheese.

Courtesy of TLC Vegan Kitchen.

Ghost Kitchen #7: TLC Vegan Kitchen

Vegan chef Troy Gardner’s TLC Vegan Kitchen (the acronym is Tastes Like Chicken) is on a mission “to create a better world, one vegan dish at a time,” and he’s doing it from Revolving Kitchen, a commercial kitchen and virtual food hall in Garland. The 100% craft vegan kitchen is delivery and curbside pick-up only, and offers family-style meals or boxed lunches. Popular menu items include Chef Troy’s famous chicken fried oyster mushrooms, award-winning Texas chili, and nationally renowned banana foster pudding.

Here are the best burgers in Collin County!

Check out the new cocktail program at Sixty Vines!