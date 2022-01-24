What are some new restaurants near me?

It’s not a secret that restaurateurs have been feistily fighting for survival over the last two years. Knowing this, it’s encouraging to see new places continue to open up in Collin County, where (also not a secret) we love to dine out.

These ten Collin County restaurants opened in 2021 (or just before) and are working hard to make a name for themselves as they invite first-timers to dine with them, and hope for their return. Among them might be your new favorite spot!

Suburban Yacht Club is one of the new restaurants in Plano where you can sail away. Can your hear Christopher Cross singing in the distance yet? | Courtesy of Suburban Yacht Club

Best New Restaurants #1: Suburban Yacht Club

5872 TX-121 | #104 | Plano

Suburban Yacht Club‘s coastal cantina invites guests to embrace the tide and sail away with tropical cocktails and chef-driven Boardwalk fare. While the restaurant’s West Coast-inspired atmosphere suggests that it’s a place for seafood-only, the menu is heavily inspired by California’s Baja region and features beachy street food, sandwiches, and a creative selection of “Drinking Snacks” like Queso and Pepitas or Chili Salt and Lime Edamame.

At BAR-Ranch, steak is the game. This is one of the new restaurants in Plano that will have meat lovers lined up at the door. | Courtesy of BAR-Ranch Steak Company

Best New Restaurants #2: Bar Ranch Steak Company

1016 E. 15th Street | Plano

At Bar-Ranch, all of the steaks come from the best prime and prime plus beef consisting of 100% Koroge Washu, Akaushi, American Wagyu and Aberdeen Angus. They choose only the best prime cuts, which are aged for a minimum of 30 days in their custom aging room (with a dry-aging process that incorporates Himalayan salt for an outstanding flavor).

The lunch menu includes bread bowls and soups, dry-aged burgers, and of course, amazing steaks. Or, come for dinner and enjoy a featured dinner for two. Bonus: they have Whiskey Keep and Steak Locker memberships.

Steaks and steins; it’s all in the name. This is one of the new restaurants in Frisco that’s got us counting down for the weekend. | Courtesy of Hoff’s Steak and Steins

Best New Restaurants #4: Hoff’s Steaks and Steins

5454 Main Street | #123 | Frisco

Hoff’s Steak and Steins is a Texas-German-style steak house that opened its doors near Toyota Stadium in 2021 (in the former British Lion space). Similar to the lively German-inspired establishments you’ll find in central Texas, Hoff’s is known for great food, a large beer selection, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Sit upstairs, sit downstairs, or relax in Adirondack chairs in Hoff’s Texas Beer Garden. This meat-centric steakhouse offers a range of artisan steaks, ribs and beef that is carefully sourced from local farms for the best flavor and texture. Stop by for brunch on the weekend.

Everyone loves a food truck! Guava Tree Cuban Cafe and Cantina has one that tops our new faves in town. | Guava Tree Cuban Cafe and Cantina

Best New Restaurants #4: The Guava Tree Cuban Cafe and Cantina

104 S. Chestnut Street | McKinney

What started as a food truck has transformed into one of downtown McKinney’s most eclectic little food joints, Guave Tree Cuban Cafe and Cantina. The counter-order menu has Cuban streetfood favorites like El Cubano with fresh Plantain Chips and Braised Shredded Flank Steak with Black Beans. Try the Loaded Yuca Fries and pair them with a Mojito. You’ll find guava in most of their sauces, as well as in the must-try guava and cream cheese puffed pastry.

Guava’s expansive patio is family and dog-friendly and often features live music on Saturday nights. By the way, they still have the food truck and you can book it for your next event!

Salad and Go opened in Plano, offering healthy food at fast-food prices. | Courtesy of Haley Finucane, account supervisor at bread & Butter.

Best New Restaurants #5: Salad and Go

1400 Coit Road | Plano

Salad and Go is on a mission to debunk the myth that you can’t eat healthy while on the go, nor do healthy meals have to be expensive. Their drive-through salad concept is simple, straightforward, convenient, and best of all — affordable.

All of their hearty, made-to-order salads and wraps are only $5.74, while their 24-ounce drinks are just $1, proving that fast food can be good food. You’ll also find cold-brew iced coffees, organic teas and house-made lemonades. In a hurry? Pre-order what you want on Salad and Go’s app.

Mutts Canine Cantina in Allen is one of our favorite pup-friendly spots! | Mutts Canine Cantina

Best New Restaurants #6: Mutts Canine Cantina

1070 Watters Creek Boulevard | Allen

Have you ever wanted to take your dog out for a drink? Now you can! MUTTS Canine Cantina‘s off-leash dog park, bar and grill caters to both two-legged and four-legged friends alike! It’s a place where like-minded peeps and friendly pups can eat, drink, play — or even have a birthday pawty!

Peeps can try the Mutts Burger or the Grilled Cheese and Hot Pickle Sandwich, while their pups might delight in a Pupsicle (frozen peanut butter and beef broth stick) or a Doggie Dog (a bite-sized beef frank).

Windmills Brewery blends comfort and elegance, with an eclectic show or two thrown in. | Windmills Brewery

Best New Restaurants #7: Windmills Brewery

5755 Grandscape Boulevard | The Colony

Windmills Brewery is a creative space with an intellectual feel, a place where all age groups can enjoy great music, books, craft beer and food. Windmills marries comfortable seating, a wide stage area, fresh food and handcrafted beers to create a destination that immediately feels comfortable whether you’re visiting for the first time or the hundredth.

Eclectic live music and thousands of books make Windmills a truly unique and special place. Whether you’re here for a drink or a show, consider adding some Lemon Cumin Shrimp, a Bourbon Ribeye or some Cheese Curds Pakora. The Indian-inspired menu includes a weekend brunch and is sure to impress.

Veteran-owned coffee house American Coffee and Tea is a “home away from home.” | American Coffee and Tea

Best New Restaurants #8: American Coffee and Tea

6495 Dallas Parkway | Suite 200 | Frisco

Proudly serve veteran-owned coffee and tea, this cozy coffee house and cafe believes your coffee should be as strong as your country (and that goes for your tea too). American Coffee and Tea brews a cup that’s bold, just like the veterans that have fought for all of our freedoms for over two centuries.

The extensive coffee menu is as impressive as the food options, which include breakfast sandwiches, wraps, salads, and delicious baked goods. Feel free to use the drive-through if you’re in a hurry, but you’ll appreciate the many respectful nods to Veterans throughout the interior. The cafe is on the small side, but a cozy couch, plenty of tables and friendly, loyal patrons give this place “home away from home” potential.

The Stix Icehouse will be your new favorite hangout spot. | Stix Icehouse

Best New Restaurants #9: The Stix Icehouse

301 Eldorado Parkway | McKinney

All the rage these days, The Stix Icehouse is the latest indoor/outdoor playground to hit Collin County. The 14-acre complex offers food and drink for all ages, as well as a nine-hole disc golf course, Wiffle ball, corn hole, ping pong, swings, a treehouse, and a large space available for events.

Inspired by some of your favorite Texas watering holes, Stix is a fun, chill place where the community can hang out and connect with one another. Kids can safely run free while adults enjoy good company, drinks, and a robust menu of good ol’ American comfort food. Stix is the vision of Don Day, downtown McKinney advocate, and food and beverage veterans Mike Luther and Rae Phillips-Luther (Jamba Juice, Zoe’s Kitchen, UP Inspired Kitchen).

Urban Seafood is a taste of New England in Texas, and it’s one of the best new restaurants around! | Urban Seafood Company

Best New Restaurants #10: Urban Seafood Company

1104 E. 14th Street | Plano

The same folks who brought us Urban Crust (woodfired pizza) and Urban Rio (Mexican food) opened a seafood spot in downtown Plano in 2021. Inspired by New England destinations like Nantucket and Boston, Urban Seafood Company’s menu features coastal favorites like a warm lobster roll, wood-grilled fish specials and house-made pasta dishes.

Try the fresh oyster bar with daily offerings sourced from the East Coast and beyond, shucked bar-side. A hearty bowl of Cioppino might entice you, or perhaps the Nantucket Seafood Pasta.

Another favorite of ours that opened this year? The Puttery at Grandscape. Check it out!