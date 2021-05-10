Let me start by saying that I don’t know the first thing about healthy food. I’m 23, broke and busy, so I usually eat whatever is the cheapest and fastest. But Salad and Go, which just opened in Plano last week, is truly changing the game.

“The Drive-Thru Revolution,” as it was referred to in a press release, opened its first Texas location on May 5 at 1400 Coit Road in Plano. The food consists of healthy options — salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, soup, lemonades, organic tea and cold brew.

But here’s the real game-changer — all of their salads and wraps are only $5.74, and all of their 24-ounce drinks are $1. And the menu isn’t confusing like a lot of healthy restaurants. It’s very basic and easy to follow for someone who isn’t used to eating those types of food regularly.

The Salad and Go Experience

If you’ve driven past Salad and Go, then you’ve probably seen the long lines of cars. And I was a bit intimidated by the drive-thru line when I first pulled up. Cars filled the two-lane line. But it went insanely fast. I got in line at 11:38 a.m. and got my food at 11:52. However, there’s a faster option — you can order ahead. There’s a little pick-up window next to the drive-thru line where you can run up, get your food and leave.

The problem many run into with salads is that they tend not to be very filling (at least for me). Luckily, the salads fill up a 48-ounce bowl. I ended up ordering a caesar salad with grilled chicken, which tends to be pretty high in calories at most places. While I’m not one to calorie-count, I found myself shocked when I checked the menu and saw it was only 300 calories.

Even with low calories, the salad managed to be delicious. The lettuce was crisp, and the cherry tomatoes were fresh. The chicken was seasoned to perfection — just enough so it didn’t taste like styrofoam but not so much that it was overbearing. It also had delicious croutons and cheese. The dressings are also made in-house, and it shows. The caesar dressing was so good (and only 120 calories). I also got their organic iced tea, which was made perfectly — not too sweet and not too bitter.

And the best part? I only paid $7.30 for all of it.

The Bigger Picture

Not only was the food good, though. The concept behind Salad and Go is absolutely something anyone can (and should) get behind. The reality is that obesity is an epidemic in America. And while this topic is constantly misconstrued as a beauty-based topic, it really isn’t. It’s about health. According to the CDC, many obesity-related conditions, like heart disease, strokes, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers, are among the leading causes of “preventable, premature death.”

But eating healthy is difficult for those with lower incomes. Healthy food tends to be more expensive. Salad and Go changes the game in that way, too, because the food is cheaper than other staple fast-food restaurants. Salad and Go also donates fresh salads every week to different organizations fighting homelessness and hunger in DFW. Its first partnership is with the North Texas Food Bank.

So, if your eating habits are like mine, you should definitely give Salad and Go a shot. It’s an easy, quick and delicious way to stay healthy. And it stands for something much greater than food.

Salad and Go doesn’t accept call-in orders. However, you can pre-order what you want on Salad and Go’s website or app. Salad and Go’s hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.