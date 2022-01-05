And just like that, it’s freezing outside. Texas, we love you, but these ups and downs are messing with our wardrobe!

At least the cold weather is an excuse to load up on some comfort food! Try these places in McKinney for soups, stews, and hearty dishes that are as comforting as a hug from grandma.

Garlic Herb Focaccia and Tomato Bisque from Patina Green is the perfect comfort food!

Patina Green Home and Market

116 N Tennessee Street, Suite 102, McKinney

With a passion for real farm-to-table food, Patina Green Home and Market offers fresh, organic food with seasonally-inspired surprises like Hungarian Mushroom Soup. You’ll find indulgent sandwiches served on sourdough bread with flavors like Jalapeno Grilled Cheese, and Roasted Poblano with Beer Cheese. Pair your sandwich with some Tomato Bisque Soup. The menu is lunch-only and changes with the seasons.

Pho Bistro

1751 N. Central Expy, Suite 300, McKinney

Sure, you could heat up a can of chicken noodle soup on the stove, or you can do it right and head to Pho Bistro. Their traditional pho soup is made with a 4-hour prepped bone-beef broth, banh pho noodles, and thinly sliced beef. The menu has a ton of Pho flavor combos, so pick your favorite and warm up Vietnamese-style.

The Celt Irish Pub

100 N Tennessee Street, McKinney

Grab a pint and warm up in historic downtown McKinney’s favorite Irish pub. What’s more comforting than a bowl of traditional Guinness Irish Stew? Savor the flavors of beef, celery and carrots served on a bed of Colcannon mashed potatoes. The Celt’s Shepherd’s Pie in all its gravy glory just might hit the spot as well, or try the Bangers and Mash.

La Madeleine

3625 West University Drive, McKinney

Founded in Dallas, La Madeleine is loved for its french cuisine and warm ambiance. Their full menu includes a variety of freshly-prepared soups, including Spicy Tomato and Kale, Cream of Mushroom, Country Potato, French Onion, and the famous Tomato Basil. Order it in a cup, bowl, or as Soup for the Group. Snag a spot by the fireplace and you’ll quickly forget that it’s cold outside.

Breakfast food is the ultimate comfort food… especially if it’s from Spoons Cafe!

Spoons Cafe

100 E Louisiana Street, McKinney

Spoons Cafe in historic downtown McKinney serves breakfast all-day plus delicious and filling classic comfort foods that will remind you of home. Try Spoons’ Meatloaf, Frito Chili Pie, Eggs Benedict or the Spicy Chicken Vegetable soup! If a night at home is the order of the day, take one of Spoons’ casseroles to go!

