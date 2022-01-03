Don’t let our swimming pools fool you. Texas temps turn crazy cold here in the winter months, bringing blustery winds, surprise snows, and a Texas-sized need for warm comfort food.

So if you’re wondering “Where’s the best comfort food near me?” we know that Plano’s soups, stews, and whiskeys will have you warmed up in no time.

Whiskey Cake offers some of the best comfort food in Plano. | Photo by Cori Baker

Whiskey Cake

3601 Dallas Pkwy, Plano

Warm yourself from the inside out with a whiskey cocktail or a bourbon from Whiskey Cake’s extensive whiskey menu. Pair your beverage with the A Bar Ranch Wagyu Chili or Creamy Tomato Soup. The menu as a whole boasts hearty, scratch-made comfort food across the board, so settle in and prepare to be very full afterward.

Katy Trail Ice House Outpost

4700 W. Park Blvd, Plano

In the summer, this Austin-style beer garden and restaurant is the place for Texas BBQ on the patio. In the winter, stop by for a bowl of their Dark Beer Venison Chili. Pair it with one of their Fireside Cocktails, such as Spiked Apple Cider, and finish up with a slice of the Texas Whiskey Pecan Pie.

Newk’s Eatery

5960 W Parker Rd, Plano

On a chilly day, there’s nothing better than a bowl of homemade soup. Newk’s Eatery agrees, so they offer five flavorful soups including Loaded Potato, Lobster and Crab Bisque, and Chicken Tortilla. If you’re craving something a little heartier, try the indulgent Six Cheese Pimiento with Bacon Mac n Cheese. We feel warmer just thinking about it.

The Bavarian Grill

3425 Premier Drive, Plano (coming soon!)

Warm up with a cup of German Glühwein. The warm, spiced, mulled red wine can be found at Plano’s beloved Bavarian Grill, along with authentic German dishes that are as hearty as you’d hope for on a cold winter day. They offer a special winter menu that features grilled wild boar sausage with pasta dumplings, as well as pork schnitzel, and a peppery elk stew.

Chef Chin’s Hibachi Ramen

7800 Windrose Ave (Legacy Food Hall)

Their broth base takes 24 hours to prepare and their miso soup is made completely in-house. Chef Chin’s Hibachi Ramen features a fusion of bold flavors and fresh, high-quality ingredients that make this Japanese cuisine a winter must. Pork, chicken, shrimp, you name it, they’ve got it. Go veggie or broth-only, and save room for the Japanese Cheesecake.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has comfort food for you and your furry friend! | Photo courtesy of Lazy Dog on Facebook

Lazy Dog Bar and Restaurant

8401 Preston Rd, Plano

Comfort food is calling your name in the form of Chicken Pot Pie, Campfire Pot Roast, or BBQ Bison Meatloaf. Lazy Dog is the ultimate stop for hearty, warm-me-up food that will keep you cozy until spring. If you want to have your comfort and wear pajamas too, grab one of their TV Dinners. Made in-house and frozen in retro-style trays, they’re ready to pop in the oven when it’s too cold to venture out.