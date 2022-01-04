It’s officially winter in Texas. We’re scrambling to find those scarves and gloves that go unused most of the year and dreaming about comfort food. Fortunately for Frisco, there are a number of places to find it close to home.

Whether you’re craving a slowly prepared soup or a hearty pot roast, we’ve gathered a handful of the best places to warm yourself from the inside out this winter.

Bourbon Burger at Bottled in Bond, Frisco | Brandon Hurd

Bottled in Bond Cocktail Parlour

5285 Dallas Parkway, Suite 420, Frisco

Chilled to the bone? Stop by Bottled in Bond and order a Whiskey Flight served with applewood bacon on the side. The full bourbon and whiskey list here is outrageous – you name it, they’ll have it. The food menu features sophisticated comfort food like Glazed Bison Meatballs, and a Smoked Bone-in Pork Chop (which comes with white cheddar polenta, collard greens, and a bourbon molasses glaze).

Note: Bottled in Bond’s speakeasy-style establishment is 18+ only.

Black Walnut Cafe

5225 Warren Parkway, Frisco

Black Walnut Cafe’s extensive, inventive menu will have your cold toes warm again in no time. Try the Turkey Black Bean Chili or soups like Chicken Tortilla and Creamy Tomato Basil. If you’re in the mood for something heartier, go for the Pot Roast Grilled Cheese or Pasta with Meatballs made from South Texas antelope and Wagyu. Bonus: Black Walnut has a covered, heated patio.

Pho Que Huong

5110 Eldorado Parkway, #200 and 8600 Preston Road, #117

Specializing in fine Vietnamese cuisine, Pho Que Huong has traditional, slow-cooked Pho broths made from the finest beef and natural spices. The menu has a wide variety of ways to customize your Pho, or you can try one of their many soup bowls, like Curry Chicken Rice Noodle Soup, Wonton Noodle, or Seafood Noodle. We can’t think of a better way to warm up!

Pure comfort food at Norma’s Cafe. | Norma’s Cafe

Norma’s Cafe

8300 Gaylord Parkway #19, Frisco

This is Texas-sized comfort food for Texas-level cold temps. Visit Norma’s Cafe in the morning for giant biscuits and southern gravy. Later in the day, warm up with Norma’s pot roast, served with carrots, onions, potatoes and brown gravy. Another comfy classic? The Chicken and Dumplings, which could be hearty enough to carry you through February.

Tupelo Honey Cafe is the place to get your comfort food fix… especially for breakfast! | Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey Cafe

6725 Winning Drive, Frisco

At Tupelo Honey Cafe, you might hear someone call your meal “supper” and you’ll be invited to eat some of the best biscuits you’ve ever had, served with blueberry jam and whipped butter. Southern comfort food is their thing and they do it with a modern, stylish flair. Warm yourself up with some comforting Shrimp n Grits or a Bourbon Peppercorn Glazed Meatloaf.

Kelly’s Craft Tavern

3191 Preston Road, Frisco

There’s no shortage of ways to warm up at Kelly’s Craft Tavern (and we’re not just referring to their long list of bourbons and whiskeys). Start with a bowl of the Scratch-made Potato Soup or the Jailhouse Elk Chili. Follow it with a plate of Buffalo Meatloaf, which is bacon-wrapped and served with gravy. Texas temps can’t compete with this menu.

