Hello 2022! Yes, friends, whether you’re ready or not, 2021 will soon come to a close. Let’s celebrate the good things from the past year and look forward to a happy new year!

To help you get your celebration on, we’ve gathered a list of Collin County’s best New Year’s Eve events! Whether you prefer to ring in 2022 at noon with the kids (it’s midnight somewhere, right?) or at night with champagne and fancy shoes, there’s an NYE celebration waiting for you!

Happy New Year… with the kids

When: December 31, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Mix science with play at Sci-Tech’s annual Countdown to Noon event! This family-friendly favorite will be jam-packed with interactive science activities as little scientists prepare to celebrate 2022 early. Get ready for all NEW activities and experiments! Electric ball drops commence at 11 am, noon, 1pm, and 2 pm.

January 1, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm, plus fireworks at 7:00 pm

Day 1 DFW is back for a seventh year and bigger than ever! Get your all-access wristband to the Main Event facility of your choice, a $10 fun card for games, a bowling shoe rental, and so much more! The Frisco location will feature a free fireworks show at the neighboring Toyota Stadium at 7:00 pm! Day 1 DFW is presented by Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit organization that helps children recover from the traumatic effects of homelessness. ALL proceeds from the Day 1 DFW will go directly to the programs and services Vogel Alcove provides, for free, to the families they serve.

Gatsby’s House NYE at Omni Frisco Hotel.

Happy New Year… sans the kids

When: December 31, 8:00 pm – 2:00 am

Experience a glamorous New Year’s Eve with the ultimate party band Live 90, mixes by DJ Yuna & DJ Cantu on the 2nd and 3rd floors, a HUGE balloon drop at midnight, a champagne toast, and more! Legacy Hall’s three floors will feature can-can dancers, photo ops, and a cirque performer. Buy your ticket now! This extravagant affair will sell out. 21+ only.

When: December 31, 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Come enjoy a New Year’s Eve you will never forget at Barn Hill Vineyards! Last Stand will cover all your 80’s classic rock to keep those memories alive. Champagne will flow when the lighted hay bale drop hits the floor at 10 pm (that’s Midnight BarnHill standard time)! We’ll toast to a new year, hang and celebrate a bit, then get home before the crazies get on the road. Purchase tickets in advance. Adults only.

When: December 31, 8:30 pm – 2:00 am

Ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve with more fun than you can possibly stand? Then join Puttery at Grandscape for a little friendly competition and a whole lot of music, laughter, drinks and cheers. General Admission is $50/person with group packages and lounge rooms available for booking as well. Book it here. Festive attire encouraged. 21+ only.

When: December 31, 9:00 pm – 2:00 am

Frisco Nightlife invites party-goers to ring in the New Year in true 1920’s flapper fashion at the Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve celebration 2022. This exclusive New Years Eve party features premium drinks, hors d’oeuvres for VIP guests, top Dallas DJs, casino games, and prizes. Put your best 20’s attire on and get ready to ring in the New Year Gatsby style!