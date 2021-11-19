They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!

Did you know that Texas as a whole boasts more than 4,400 acres of vineyard farmland that produces a wide variety of spectacular vintages each year?

Who needs Napa when we have charming, wine-tastic wineries within a 20 mile radius of home? We’ve discovered several places to enjoy Texas wines right here in Collin County.

Don’t forget, the best wines are the ones we drink with friends, so invite your partners in wine and tell them it’s wine o’clock! Check out these best wineries and best vineyards.

Best wineries #1: Fortunata Winery

Fortunata Winery. One of the best wineries in and near Collin County, TX!

A little bit of Tuscany in Texas, Fortunata’s beautiful, rustic property is nestled amidst tall trees and boasts a front and back patio. Have a glass of wine, enjoy occasional live music, and order a woodfired pizza or a charcuterie board. By the way, you can sip, swirl, and STAY here in one of their six cozy villas! Fortunata has rows of vines for you to explore outside, and tons of character. Some of their wines are made locally, while others are made in California.

2297 FM 2931, Providence Village, TX | fortunatawinery.com

Best wineries #2: Eden Hill Estate

Eden Hill Estate Winery. One of the best wineries in and near Collin County, TX!

This family-owned winery invites you to drop in Thursday-Sunday afternoons to taste their award-winning wine and explore the 10 acre estate and vineyard. Visit the tasting room, tour the vineyard, go behind the scenes of the winery, and enjoy a beautiful Texas sunset. Eden Hill Vineyard is dedicated to making great wines from only Texas vineyards. Reserve a tasting, or simply stop by to enjoy wine and food at the Cellar Bar and Patio.

4910 Eden Hill Lane, Celina, TX | edenhill.com

Best wineries #3: Barn Hill Vineyards

Barn Hill Vineyards. One of the best wineries in and near Collin County, TX!

If you have cowboy boots, put them on and drive up to this Texas vineyard for some live music, wide open skies, and excellent wine. Barn Hill Vineyards will draw you into country life with horses, a split-rail fence, and a rustic barn. They’re open on most weekends, featuring tribute and cover bands, a food truck, and those Texas sunsets you love. Bring your picnic blanket or your favorite folding chairs, purchase a glass or bottle of their Texas wine, and enjoy.

11917 County Road 509, Anna, TX | barnhillvineyards.com

Best wineries #4: San Martino Winery

San Martino Winery. One of the best wineries in and near Collin County, TX! | Courtesy of San Martino Winery and Allen Lash.

San Martino Winery is located on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. They invite you to pop by Thursday – Sunday for a visit to their vineyard and stay for a while to relax with a glass or bottle of wine. Guided tours of the production areas, vineyards, and other San Martino Winery areas are provided on specific dates and posted on their website. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic but must purchase a bottle of wine to enjoy the grounds. You can also come for one of their special lunch menus or live music events!

12512 State Hwy 205, Lavon, TX | sanmartinowinery.com

Best wineries #5: Caudalie Crest Winery

Award-winning wines at Caudalie Crest Winery. One of the best wineries in and near Collin County, TX!

Here, you’ll find not only grapes, but goats, too. Caudalie Crest’s boutique-style winery offers a wide range of wines to meet the diverse tastes of local wine lovers. The winery is predominantly an outdoor facility with a country feel and relaxed atmosphere. With live music evenings, overnight parking for RVs through Harvest Hosts, and High Tea on the farm (by reservation) all are welcome. Follow the entire process from berry to bottle or simply relax and enjoy the end product!

2045 Weston Road, Celina, TX | goatsngrapes.com

Best wineries #6: Landon Winery

A Landon Winery storefront in Grapevine. One of the best wineries in and near Collin County, TX!

There’s not a vineyard on site, but you can swirl, sip, and savor Landon Winery’s Texas wines at any one of their cozy tasting locations across North Texas. One of the largest wineries in Texas, Landon Winery has earned hundreds of medals, awards, and recognitions for its wines. With over 30 wines to choose from, their experienced wine servers will guide you to the pour that’s just right for you. Pair your sips with one of their tasty flatbreads or an artisanal charcuterie board, and if you time it right, some live music, too.

101 N Kentucky Street, McKinney, TX

OR

103 N Ballard Avenue, Wylie, TX

landonwinery.com

Additional Landon Winery locations outside of Collin County: Greenville, Coppell, Grapevine

Best wineries #7: Lone Star Wine Cellars

A Lone Star Cellars wine setup. One of the best wineries in and near Collin County, TX!

Sip on your favorite bottle of premium wine and enjoy live music from local and traveling artists in Lone Star Wine Cellars’ intimate atmosphere. Located in Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District, you can stop by the tasting room anytime or make a reservation for an educational wine tasting with friends. Their food menu offers a medley of delicious choices like Charcuterie boards, pizza, and cheesecake.

103 E Virginia Street, McKinney, TX | lonestarwinecellars.com