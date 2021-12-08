If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

Christmas, Christmas, and MORE Christmas awaits you and your family this weekend. How will you choose to celebrate? There are plenty of things to do in Dallas this weekend to help you decide!

Keep reading for the 10+ best things to do this weekend in Dallas (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend. There’s a lot!

Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Christmas Journey

When: Now through January 2, 2022

Where: Choctaw Stadium – 1000 Ballpark Way. Arlington, TX 76011

More info: elfontheshelfjourney.com/dallas

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey promises to be one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas!

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington with a one-of-a-kind, open-air experience to spread a Texas-sized serving of Christmas cheer!

Join Santa’s elves on an immersive quest to collect the ingredients for Christmas Spirit, as you and your elf-loving crew magically shrink down to elf size and embark on a journey through twinkling wonderlands!

Santa at The Star

When: Until December 24, 2022

Where: The Star in Frisco

More info: thestardistrict.com/santa

The fifth annual Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant at The Star in Frisco, Texas. | James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Santa’s visitors have the opportunity to take a photograph with him inside his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage. Photo packages include a printed 5×7 photo and an exclusive Cowboys gift for each child.

Santa’s cottage is located centrally in The Star District at 3620 The Star Blvd, Suite 1205 (across from Ascension). Parking is available in the Silver Parking Garage located off of Gaylord Parkway.

Click here to book your visit with Santa!

Davio’s Gingerbread Workshop

When: December 12, from 1:00pm-3:00pm

Where: Davio’s The Colony | 5762 Grandscape BLVD, The Colony, TX 75056

Cost: $65 per child includes gingerbread house and lunch. Adult admission is $50.

More info: www.davios.com/thecolony

Check off one more Christmas tradition at Davio’s.

This holiday season, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in The Colony is throwing a house party: a gingerbread house party, that is! On Sunday, children of all ages are invited to participate in a one-of-a-kind workshop with Davio’s own pastry chef Lena Huynh and hosted by Kellie Rasberry of the Kidd Kraddick Show.

Davio’s pastry chef Lena Huynh will lead the demonstration and workshop, teaching children how to build personalized gingerbread houses fit for the North Pole! Each participating child will receive one gingerbread house to decorate (with delectable decorations included), lunch and the chance to meet Santa himself!

Adult admission includes lunch and still or sparkling water.

Christmas With Krampus at Mistletoe Market

When: December 11 from 11 am to 7 pm, and December 12 from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: 998 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074-5851, United States

Info: Click here

If you’ve got Christmas spirit but still kinda miss Halloween, meeting Krampus at the Mistletoe Market is one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas for you!

Still missing Halloween? Dark Hour haunted house invites you to celebrate the darker side of winter!

Join the fun this weekend for a parade, a costume contest, a market for shopping with local vendors, a Toys For Tots Collection opportunity, and free pictures with Krampus (Not familiar with him? He’s the second half of the legend of Santa Claus that everybody seems to forget. Boo!)

Vitruvian Lights’ FINAL special event

When: December 11 at 6 p.m

Where: Vitruvian Park – 3966 Vitruvian Way

More info: www.udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events

Vitruvian lights across the water.

The most dazzling and spectacular time of the year is here! Vitruvian Park transforms into North Texas’ most magical FREE holiday wonderland during Vitruvian Lights, when over 1.5 million sparkling LED lights are wrapped around more than 550 trees.

The festivities continue at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 with music played by DJ Colombiano, who will be spinning holiday favorites, party hits and Top 40.

In addition to the concert, the special event will feature gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, classic holiday characters, an elf balloon artist, and more!

Visitors are encouraged to walk through the park or drive through to enjoy the beauty that is Vitruvian Lights, sponsored by UDR and the Town of Addison. The lights will be on nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 2, 2022.

Skate Show at the Galleria Dallas

When: December 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Galleria Dallas

More info: www.lecpta.org/holiday-ice-show

Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, who was featured on Dancing with the Stars, will be performing.

This Olympic skater will perform along with skaters from the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center for these shows that benefit Lakewood Early Childhood PTA. Families attending will be assigned to a private pod, where they can enjoy the holiday magic while safely distanced. Pods safely hold 2-4 people and can be purchased online closer to the show dates.

Purchase tickets here.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Christmas Pops

When: December 12, 2021

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

More info: Dallassymphony.org

The Count Basie Orchestra, performing with the DSO at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

The beloved tradition continues with the Dallas Symphony Chorus performing transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols. Our favorite Holiday vocalists, Ava Pine and Reginald Smith, Jr., join the DSO and the Dallas Symphony Chorus to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson. Sprinkle in a Santa appearance, a bit of snow, the joyous sounds of the DSO and there is nothing quite like it!

The Legacy North Pole at Legacy West

When: Until December 23

Where: Legacy West, Plano

Info: www.legacywest.com/legacynorthpole

Immerse yourself in a world of family-friendly things to do this weekend at Legacy West… uh, we mean, the North Pole! | Courtesy of Legacy West

The Legacy North Pole offers your holiday favorites mixed with some new classics for a family-friendly holiday experience. From ‘Mistletoe Mall’ pop-ups to access to the top-secret list at “Naughty & Nice Cafe”, Legacy North Pole is sure to provide a reason for this season’s celebrations.

Here are just a few of the holiday cheer-filled events that will be taking place at Legacy North Pole this holiday season:

Story Time with Mrs. Claus – Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day on Saturdays throughout the holiday season.

– Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day on Saturdays throughout the holiday season. Complimentary Gift Wrapping – This year is all about being together and creating holiday memories. Stop by ‘Sleigh All Day’ from Black Friday through Christmas to enlist Santa’s helpers in making the presents under the tree even more exciting! Available Friday – Sunday, complimentary gift wrapping will be offered for guests (limited to two gifts per person).

Read more about what all this magical experience promises!

Take a drive through Deerfield to see the lights

While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. From the dancing Santas, to a house with a lit-up giant wheel, to a whole street snyched up to music, there’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular.

But now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.

Never fear! We have a guide for that.

Here we bring you our top tips (as well as everything else you need to know) for making your trip to Deerfield Plano a merry one.

Enchant

When: Until January 2

Where: Esplanade at Fair Park, Dallas

More info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant will be one of the most magical things to do this weekend (and season!) that your family can try! | Enchant Christmas, LLC

Prepare to be captivated by the holiday season as Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village! Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant is proud to present The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures.

Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:

The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.

– “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts. Christmas Market – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.

– Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com. Star Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties.

Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.

Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.,

– Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone., Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.

Grab tickets online!

Christmas lights you can’t miss this weekend!

Holidays at the Arboretum

When: Until Dec 31, 2021

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

Info: 214-515-6615 | dallasarboretum.org

One of the best things to do this weekend, and every year in Dallas!

Holidays at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas brought to life with elaborate animatronics in magical, 25-ft tall Victorian gazebos. Explore the Christmas village, featuring an authentic German Christmas pyramid. Visit Santa Claus and enjoy all of the entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options the Dallas Arboretum has to offer. Plus, there’s a new 50-foot tall musical tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes playing non-stop!

Lights on the Farm

When: Until December 26, weekends only, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Tickets/info: here

Walk-through holiday light display at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano featuring over one million lights in festive yuletide displays. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

We think Lights on the Farm is Plano’s best family-friendly Christmas event. Click here to find out why.

RADIANCE! Featuring FROZEN in Frisco

When: Until January 1, 2022

Where: Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

Info: radiancechristmas.com

Drive-thru 1.5 mile-long holiday light spectacular of over 3 million top-of-the-line RGB lights and a winter carnival with bumper cars on ice, snow ball toss and a ferris wheel. Take note that the drive-thru portion is not in your our car, you park your care and ride-through in a theme park-style vehicle ride.

Enchant Christmas (Dallas)

When: Until January 2, 2022

Where: Fair Park at 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas

Info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant has Christmas lights, a Christmas carnival, ice-skating and more. This is the winter wonderland you’ve been dreaming of.

Vitruvian Lights

When: Until January 2, 2022 | Available daily from 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park at 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Info: udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/

With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. This is a self-guided walk-through experience.

The official opening ceremony for Vitruvian Lights – Holiday Lights Spectacular will be on November 27 at 6 pm. The merriment continues with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra. The event also includes gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, classic holiday characters, an elf balloon artist, and more.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

When: Every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. until Dec. 18

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco

More info: thestardistrict.com/christmas/

The show begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.

See The Burkman Holiday House (and tune in on ABC!)

When: All December through the holidays

Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco, TX

Info: localprofile.com/2020/12/15/friscos-burkman-family-to-compete-on-national-holiday-reality-show/

3809 Hazelhurst Drive is the best neighborhood holiday light display in Frisco. So good they will featured on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC, the season premier airs November 28. The owners of this house are known for their spectacular style: over 25,000 lights, a giant Santa, a gingerbread house, polar bears, reindeer, penguins, and even a llama or two.

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort

When: Until January 2

Where: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

Info: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com

This immersive Christmas experience is unlike any other you’ll find in Texas — only here can you go tubing, ice skating (around a 6,000-ft rink!) and even build a snowman all at once in our great state this holiday season!

There’s a lot more to see at the Gaylord Texan Resort than just Christmas lights. Expect holiday activities and endless hours of Christmas fun including ice-skating and snow tubing, as well as Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure to save Buddy the Elf!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Santa Paws

Show your furry family members who was a good dog this year during Santa Paws at Watters Creek. Feel-good bonus: $5 of each photo package will be donated to the Animal Rescue Crusaders of Texas.

Dec. 13, from 5 p.m. to close | WattersCreekSanta.com

959 Garden Park Drive, Watters Creek, Allen

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Through Jan 2, 2022 | jurassicworldexhibition.com

Grandscape at The Colony

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney

Trains at NorthPark

Until Jan 2, 2022 | thetrainsatnorthpark.com

NorthPark, Dallas

Immersive Van Gogh

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.

Through Jan 3 | dallasvangogh.com/about/

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

The FRIENDS Experience

The couch and Central Perk are all yours for recreating your favorite moments from the sitcom on Instagram!

Through Jan 17 | friendstheexperience.com/dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX