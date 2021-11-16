Frisco, Texas proudly calls itself “the city that plays” and we can see why. Between the pro sports teams, museums, annual events, and ever-growing dining options, there’s no shortage of ways to unwind in this community.

Given Frisco’s enjoyment of all things playful, naturally they haven’t missed the memo in developing a solid live music scene. Emerging artists, seasoned songwriters, and even dueling pianos can be found at Frisco venues that range from family-friendly to adult nightlife.

We’ve gathered a list of best spots of live music in Frisco for you, so start planning where you’ll play, hang, and hear live tunes this season!

Looking for live music in McKinney? We’ve got that too!

Eight | 11 Place

7080 Main Street, Frisco, TX | (469) 888-4037

Eight | 11 Place is one of the best spots for good food and live music in Frisco. | Courtesy of Eight | 11 Place’s Facebook page.

This historic home-turned-wine bar is as charming outside as it is inside. Eight | 11 Place offers cozy fire pits outside, live music, and spectacular wine options. The food menu is as exceptional as the wine selection, so come hungry. You can count on live music Thursday-Saturday, along with the occasional Wednesday. Eight 11 attracts local, emerging artists who fit the vibe of their intimate and rustic setting.

Frisco Rail Yard

9040 1st Street Frisco, TX | (214) 587-7245

The Frisco Rail Yard is one of the best spots for good food and live music in Frisco. | Courtesy of The Frisco Rail Yard’s Facebook page.

This popular downtown spot is an entirely open-air concept with food trucks on-site and Edison lights all around. The Frisco Rail Yard presents local, live music on the stage every Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:00 p.m., and Sundays at 4:00 p.m., making this a great spot for a family hangout. Outdoor games, a variety of food choices, and a friendly, covered bar makes this venue a winner all around.

The Frisco Bar

6750 Gaylord Parkway, Suite 120, Frisco, TX | (972) 712-0808

The Frisco Bar is one of the best spots for good food and live music in Frisco. | Courtesy of The Frisco Bar’s Facebook page.

Raise your hand if you love a good karaoke session? (After a few drinks, of course.) The Frisco Bar has it every Wednesday and Saturday beginning at 8:00 p.m, so start practicing! On Friday nights, they host live music of the less-amateur variety, so come for happy hour, and plan to stay awhile. Don’t let the name “Bar” fool you, they have excellent food in their casual-yet-classy space.

The Revel Patio Grill

9305 Preston Road, Frisco, TX | (469) 384-7700

The Revel Patio Grill is one of the best spots for good food and live music in Frisco. | Courtesy of The Revel’s Facebook page.

The Revel is the place for any occasion. You can bring the kids for dinner, or meet up with friends for happy hour. When the sun sets, The Revel turns up the volume with live party and rock bands, tribute bands, karaoke, and dueling piano duets. The large venue has plenty of room for dancing, so don’t be shy! Enjoy HD TVs all around, a huge bar, and great made-from-scratch food.

Concrete Cowboy

3685 The Star Boulevard, Suite 210, Frisco, Texas | (469) 536-4441

Part nightclub, part sports bar, and full restaurant, Concrete Cowboy’s industrial-chic hangout at The Star features live music and DJs. Kids are welcome for brunch or lunch, but when things hoppin’ in the evening, we suggest you get a babysitter. This is one of the few nightlife spots in Frisco where you can party until 2:00 a.m. if you have what it takes! Start with cocktails on the patio, have a delicious dinner, and then get ready to rock.

DiDi’s Downtown

7210 Main Street, Frisco, TX | (469)888-4020

At DiDi’s Downtown, the American fare is scratch-made, the vibe is friendly, and live music is always on the calendar. Both inside and on the back patio, you’ll find regulars who are devoted to not only Chef Scott Hoffner, but to their neighbors at the next table. The live music calendar is always rockin’ Wednesday through Sunday, and starts early enough that you can still get the kids to bed on time.

Rare Books Bar

6959 Lebanon Road, Suite 110, Frisco, TX | (214) 705-7775

The Rare Books Bar is one of the best spots for good food and live music in Frisco. | Courtesy of The Rare Books Bar’s Facebook page.

Nestled inside of J.Theodore’s sophisticated space, you’ll find the Rare Books Bar. Here, you can enjoy a whiskey, a good book if you like, and live music two or three days a week at 7:00 p.m. Here’s the scoop though — this cozy nook is a secret and you need a password to obtain access. Check out their social media pages so you know what book to reference, and then call the Librarian to reserve a spot!