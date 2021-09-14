When it comes to ranking things according to most favorite, least favorite, or “best”, I have a hard time doing it. If I’m asked to cite my favorite song or movie, my response is, “Well, it depends…”

I mean, are we talking about country or rock? Rom-coms or thrillers?

So when I was challenged to identify the “best” patios in Frisco, I paused before responding. Are we bringing kids or is it date night? Do we want live music or a quieter vibe?

So, naturally, I had to answer in categories. Because it depends.

Courtesy of the common table.

Best Frisco patio for brunch: The Common Table

If you’re a fan of Sunday Funday and all that it implies, you can’t miss brunch on the patio of The Common Table. Every Sunday you’ll find a DJ outside spinning classic hip hop beats to accompany the hip-hop-inspired brunch menu. These guys understand that unwinding on the weekend is best enjoyed outdoors and with good tunes.

Courtesy of city works

Best Frisco patio to watch the game: City Works

This two-story restaurant has a massive 4,000 square feet of patio space. They also offer 90 beers on tap and boast 28 flat-screen TVs making City Works a great place to watch a game. The menu features American classics with modern twists, so come hungry. Also of note, the patio overlooks Tostito’s Championship Plaza, so bring a football to toss around afterward.

Courtesy of tupelo honey

Best Frisco patio for a mid-day martini: Tupelo Honey at The Star

Tupelo’s expansive patio includes a large bar, booth seating, and a great view for people-watching at The Star. Plus, they offer $2 martinis at lunchtime! Whether you’re wooing a client or having lunch with your gal pals, don’t feel guilty for indulging mid-day — just be sure to pair your martinis with some of their delicious buttermilk biscuits.

Courtesy of the rail yard

Best Frisco patio for family frolicking: The Rail Yard

One of the more family-friendly patios in Frisco! Call it a large patio or call it a backyard, The Rail Yard is entirely open-air, with food trucks on-site, twinkle lights all around, and live music on the stage. Outdoor games, a variety of food choices, and plenty of room to romp make The Rail Yard patio a family-friendly spot (they suggest the kiddos head home after 9:00 pm, however).

Courtesy of j. Theodore

Best Frisco patio for a date night: J. Theodore

The appeal of patio dining is largely about the ambiance and J. Theodore has that in spades. From the twinkle lights to the fireplace and the rustic stone surroundings, this patio is date-worthy. That doesn’t mean you can’t bring the kids if you’d like to, but they’ll be wondering why there aren’t crayons and chicken nuggets. The menu is sophisticated and creative, with varying brunch, lunch, and dinner options. One of the most glam patios in Frisco, for sure!

Courtesy of la finca coffee and bakery

Best Frisco patio for coffee: La Finca Coffee and Bakery

Maybe you’ve heard a buzz about the plans to revitalize Frisco’s downtown area (otherwise known as The Rail District). Those plans are well underway and include the recent opening of La Finca, off Main Street. The large, friendly patio is often visited by local merchants and caters well to the walkability of downtown. It’s one of the more exciting patios in Frisco!

Courtesy of eight eleven place

Best Frisco patio for wine: Eight 11 Place

One of the more “hidden gem” patios in Frisco! Everyone needs a makeover from time to time, and recently Frisco’s favorite wine bar decided to do exactly that to the back patio. The historic home-turned-wine bar is as charming outside as it is inside. Eight 11 offers cozy fire pits at each table, live music, and spectacular wine options. The food menu accompanies the wine very well, and will not disappoint.

Best Frisco patio for a hamburger: Jake’s Uptown

Maybe you love a good cheeseburger or you’re just looking for a restaurant near the FC Dallas match. Either way, this restaurant and bar is sure to impress you. The friendly patio is a hop, skip, and a jump from Toyota Stadium, and Jakes is famous for its many “best burger” awards.

Courtesy of didi’s downtown.

Best Frisco patio for a Cheers vibe – DiDi’s Downtown

Do you want to go where everybody knows your name? (You know, like the TV show?) You’ll find this brand of friendly on the patio of DiDi’s Downtown in The Rail District. Chef Scott Hoffner is a friend to all and the regulars are devoted not only to the restaurant but to one another. The American fare is scratch-made, kiddos are welcome, and live music is always on the calendar.

Courtesy of boardwalk at granite park

Best Frisco patio for the indecisive: The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Okay, technically the Boardwalk is in Plano, but some Frisco-nians like to claim it as their own because it’s about ten and a half feet from their side of 121. The Boardwalk boasts many patio options. You can stroll from one to another, in fact, if you’re a “drinks first, dinner later” style diner. The waterfront walkway, abundant twinkle lights, and variety of restaurants for any appetite make this a can’t-miss destination.