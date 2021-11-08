Some people say there’s only one thing better than music, and that’s live music. Whether it’s an upbeat band that covers your old rock faves or a quiet, acoustic set to help you unwind, we’ve learned that McKinney loves their live music.

Whatever your taste in tunes is, we know this – clapping your hands when you like the music is way better than hitting a like button on an app. With this in mind, grab your favorite people and head out on the town to enjoy some live music in McKinney!

The Celt Irish Pub.

Live Music in McKinney #1: The Celt Irish Pub

100 N Tennessee Street , McKinney, TX

What was once a brothel in the late 1800’s is now one of historic downtown’s best spots to catch live music and enjoy a whiskey. The Celt Irish Pub’s music lineup often features Irish rock and traditional Irish tunes, but you’ll also find 90’s music and the occasional open mic night on the calendar. The food menu includes all of your favorite bar foods, plus traditional Irish fare like Guinness Irish Stew and Shepherd’s Pie. You might consider visiting The Celt for one of their upcoming Irish Whiskey tastings, as well!

The Guitar Sanctuary.

Live Music in McKinney #2: The Guitar Sanctuary

6633 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, TX

First and foremost, The Guitar Sanctuary is a ridiculously cool guitar shop and showroom. If you’re passionate about the guitar or want to learn how to play, this is the place to be. Bonus, they also host regular concerts at The Sanctuary Music and Events Center a couple of doors down. Grab individual tickets or reserve a front table and split the cost with a few friends. The space boasts old world European architecture with a modern, sophisticated style. Keep an eye on their upcoming shows to be sure you don’t miss a great one!

Live Music in McKinney #3: Hank’s Texas Grill

1310 N Central Expressway, McKinney, TX

Hank’s Texas Grill serves up a wide variety of southern food and that friendly Texas hospitality that we love. Here, for live shows you’ll need to purchase your tickets in advance, and you won’t regret it. The industrial-meets-Texas ranch-style space is large, and will fill up quickly for good shows. If you want to be close to the stage, reserve a table sooner rather than later. Try their “Texas Popcorn” and enjoy some ice cold beer while you take in the Texas tunes.

Zin Zen Wine Bistro.

Live Music in McKinney #4: Zin Zen Wine Bistro

6841 Virginia Parkway, Suite #104, Mckinney, TX

Do you prefer to enjoy live music in a sophisticated, and relaxed setting? Zin Zen Wine Bistro is located in the picturesque European-style village of Adriatica, where you’ll find a patio with a view, comfortable living room seating areas, and a variety of table options. Enjoy a taste, glass, or a bottle of wine and something from their creative food menu, while a consistent calendar of live music regulars help you unwind.

Cadillac Pizza Pub.

Live Music in McKinney #5: Cadillac Pizza Pub

112 South Kentucky Street, McKinney, TX

Located one block off the square in historic downtown McKinney, Cadillac Pizza Pub has the charm of a neighborhood bar, ahh-mazing gourmet, wood-fired pizzas, and some of the best live music in North Texas on Friday and Saturdays. They proudly say their Pub has the “feel of Memphis, the buzz of Austin, and the spirit of New Orleans.”

Live Music in McKinney #6: Guitars and Growlers

741 Virginia Parkway | Suite 500, McKinney TX

As the name suggests, guitars, growlers, and good times can be had at this downtown destination. Guitars and Growlers has a unique approach to live music and local musicians seem to dig it. On the first Sunday of the month you can bring your guitar, bass, harmonica, fiddle, mandolin…whatever you play…for G&G’s Unplugged Pickin’ Circle. If you don’t play an instrument, they need listeners, too. Also, they often invite local artists to get on stage and perform their original materials. They have an extensive beer selection, good food, and good vibes.

Live Music in McKinney #7: Lone Star Wine Cellars

103 E Virginia Street, McKinney, TX

Sip on your favorite bottle of premium wine and enjoy live music from local and traveling artists in Lone Star Wine Cellars’ intimate atmosphere while sipping on your favorite bottle of premium wine. Their food menu offers a medley of choices from Charcuterie boards to Pizza or Cheesecake. With performances from both local and traveling artists every Friday through Sunday, Lone Star is a hidden gem in the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District.

Live Music in McKinney #8: The Pub McKinney

204 W Virginia Street, McKinney, TX

Fall into The Pub McKinney for cheerful conversation over fish and chips, your favorite pint of beer, and some live music. Located just off the Historic Downtown Square, The Pub is a place where family and friends come together to socialize, play pub games, and eat really good pub-style food. (Be sure to try “The Pub Classic” – pork rinds that come in four flavors: original, chipotle cinnamon, bbq, and buffalo.) Watch their website for local artists hitting the stage every Saturday night.

Rick’s Chophouse Lounge.

Live Music in McKinney #9: Rick’s Chophouse Lounge

107 North Kentucky, McKinney, TX

This intimate bar and lounge is just another way to enjoy the sophisticated comfort of Rick’s Chophouse. On Friday and Saturday evenings, ask the hostess for a seat in the lounge, rather than at a table. Order a cocktail, something from their incredible food menu, and enjoy the atmosphere. Your best bet to track who’s performing is to follow Rick’s event page on social media. Pro tip: while Rick’s has an upscale style, this is Texas, so feel free to wear those jeans and cowboy boots (with sophisticated style, of course).

TUPPS Brewery.

Live Music in McKinney #10: TUPPS Brewery

721 Anderson St, McKinney, TX

There’s always something happening at TUPPS Brewery! This brewery is located at the historic Cotton Mill in McKinney, so the atmosphere is timeless. What about the beer? Engineered to perfection with the “state-of-the-art automated brewhouse, hydrometers, microscopes and other sophisticated monitoring devices.”

If you’re looking for well-crafted, fantastic live music in McKinney, and an old-Texas feel, go to TUPPS.

Speaking of music in McKinney, this singer is a “Texas treasure”… and he’s from McKinney!