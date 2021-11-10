‘Tis the season! If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.
This weekend, we’re ringing in the good tidings of Christmas! To fuel everyone’s much-needed-post-2021 holiday fever, there are Christmas lights galore to admire, and holiday markets to get your shopping done now! We’ve gathered all the merry happenings we can to satisfy your pre-Thanksgiving yuletide cravings.
Keep reading for the 10+ best things to do in Dallas this weekend (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend. There’s a lot!
‘Neath The Wreath holiday market
When: November 11-14, 2021
Where: The Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center at Watters Creek
Admission: $12-15
‘Neath The Wreath, Collin County’s beloved holiday market, is back in person! This is definitely one of the best things to do this weekend if you want to have a good time and be productive in your holiday shopping!
‘Neath The Wreath has all sorts of surprises in it’s arsenal of holiday cheer this weekend — one being that, for the first time in 25 years, the event will be in a brand-new location: Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center at Watters Creek in Allen.
As it has every year, ‘Neath The Wreath provides a fun and festive environment, a large variety of merchandise, and opportunities to socialize.
Read more on why we love this event!
The Snowflake Bazaar
When: November 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and November 14, noon – 5 p.m.
Where: Plano West Senior High School, 5601 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093
More info: planowestband.org
The annual Snowflake Bazaar is your one-stop shopping source! Buy localy crafted items for the holidays, home, and other occasion – seasonal items, floral design, gourmet specialties, jewelry, toys, candles, home accessories, ladies and children’s apparel, personalized items, handbags, and so much more! There will be more than 100 vendors as well as food for purchase.
This annual Christmas market supports the Plano West Mighty Wolfpack Band.
Looking for more holiday markets? Click here!
HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING (The Village at Allen)
November 13, 5-7 p.m.
Bring the whole family for a visit with Santa and enjoy some hot cocoa and candy canes while listening to carolers to start the holiday season off! There will be a tribute for veterans and first responders as well as the tree lighting at dusk.
The Village at Allen, 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen TX 75002 | Free entry, tickets here
Check out even MORE Christmas tree lightings planned this season!
Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort
When: November 12 – January 2
Where: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine
Info: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com
Need a little Christmas? Or maybe a LOTTA Christmas. This is one of the best things to do this weekend if you want to dive headlong into a whole Christmas world!
Literal ACRES of Christmas lights await your family, starting the weekend! This immersive Christmas experience is unlike any other you’ll find in Texas — only here can you go tubing, ice skating (around a 6,000-ft rink!) and even build a snowman all at once in our great state this holiday season!
There’s a lot more to see at the Gaylord Texan Resort than just Christmas lights. Expect holiday activities and endless hours of Christmas fun including ice-skating and snow tubing, as well as Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure to save Buddy the Elf!
The Trains at Northpark
When: November 13 – January 2, 2022
Where: NorthPark, Dallas
More info: thetrainsatnorthpark.com
For the past 34 years, the Trains at NorthPark, benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), has delighted generations of Dallas families as one of the city’s premier holiday traditions. Since 1987, the trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD, allowing us to serve more than 40,000 families.
Looking for more local holiday events? Here’s your ultimate guide!
Holidays at the Arboretum
When: Nov 10 – Dec 31, 2021
Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas
Info: 214-515-6615 | dallasarboretum.org
One of the best things to do this weekend, and every year in Dallas!
Holidays at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas brought to life with elaborate animatronics in magical, 25-ft tall Victorian gazebos. Explore the Christmas village, featuring an authentic German Christmas pyramid. Visit Santa Claus and enjoy all of the entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options the Dallas Arboretum has to offer. Plus, there’s a new 50-foot tall musical tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes playing non-stop!
Meet Santa at The Shops at Willow Bend
Where: Macy’s court, The Shops at Willow Bend
When: Nov 13, from 11 am to 1 pm
Admission: Free
More info: www.shopwillowbend.com
Come to Macy’s Court on Saturday morning to enjoy special festivities at Santa’s set!
Special activities include:
- Santa Photos
- Balloon Artists
- Stilt Walkers
- Frosty the Snowman
- Crayola Coloring Sheets
- Enter-to-win contest
- and more!
Pre-booking your Santa Magic photo experience is highly encouraged. Walk-up visits are available as space permits.
Menopause The Musical
When: Nov 12 at 7:30 pm, and Nov 13 at 2:30 pm or 7:30 pm
Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX
Admission: Grab tickets here!
Who would have thought that “the change” — and all the memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, and more it entails — could elicit such enjoyment in any way? It sure does with this show! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes across the decades will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles.
Annie Lederman at the Plano House of Comedy
When: Nov 11- 14, 2021
Where: Plano House of Comedy | 7301 Lone Star Dr Plano, TX
Admission: Grab tickets here!
Annie Lederman — stand up comedian, podcaster, and writer/actress — will be performing some of her best material for adults right here in Plano! According to Plano House of Comedy’s website, she’s a regular panelist on Comedy Central’s Lights Out with David Spade, and the voice of Cheryl in Grand Theft Auto V. She has also been on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Church with Joey Diaz, and WTF with Marc Maron, all the while hosting her own weekly podcast Meanspiratio.
Texas Recycles Day
When: Nov 13, from 8 am to noon
Where: The Chase Oaks Church parking lot on 281 Legacy Drive
More info: plano.gov/649/Texas-Recycles-Day
Have gently used clothes or household items that you don’t need anymore? This is one of the best things to do this weekend if you want to make a difference in your community in the spirit of the season.
Texas Recycles Day is on November 13. This annual city-wide event allows residents to drive through, drop off and donate items to our community and local non-profit organizations. These donations not only benefit thousands of people in our community, it also keeps these items out of our landfill It’s super easy. Just drive through and drop off your items at the Chase Oaks Church parking lot on 281 Legacy Drive (enter from Chase Oaks Boulevard).
Here’s a list of accepted items.
Even more of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County
Retro Expo
Retro Expo returns to the Plano Event Center for retro fun with dealers selling vintage toys, comic books, video games, VHS tapes, vinyl records, apparel, and more!
Nov 12, 2022 | RetroExpo.com
Plano Event Center
Live Music at Granite Park: Chad Costa
Nov 12, 202| granitepark.com
The Boardwalk at Granite Park
Holiday Bazaar in Richardson
Browse through more than 90 tables of beautiful hand-crafted items.
Nov 12-13, 2022 | Richardson Senior Center
Jurassic World: The Exhibition
Through Jan 2, 2022 | jurassicworldexhibition.com
Grandscape at The Colony
Dinosaurs Live!
10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.
Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live
Heard Museum, McKinney
Immersive Van Gogh
Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.
Through Jan 3 | dallasvangogh.com/about/
Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas
The FRIENDS Experience
The couch and Central Perk are all yours for recreating your favorite moments from the sitcom on Instagram!
Through Jan 17 | friendstheexperience.com/dallas
The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX
