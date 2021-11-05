Ho ho holiday craft fairs? The best Christmas markets? Dallas and Collin County have enough options to satisfy Santa’s sleigh this season! Whether you’re looking to shop local for holiday decor, Christmas decorations or gifts, this list will is all you need to prepare for your upcoming Christmas shopping spree.

November 11 through 14

As the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Collin County, the ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market (Christmas market) has helped fund educational and community projects and programs by raising more than $4 million in revenue over the last 25 years.

The four-day Christmas market hosts over 13,000 shoppers and over 125 merchants each year from throughout Texas and beyond. ‘Neath The Wreath features the best in unique holiday and home decor, ladies’ clothing, accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet food, and more.

If you’re looking for Christmas decorations and Christmas gifts, ‘Neath the Wreath is the must-attend event of the season!

Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center, 777 Watters Creek Boulevard, Allen |

jlcollincounty.org/fundraisers/ntw/

SENIOR HOLIDAY BAZAAR (Richardson)

November 12-13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This annual holiday market is held at the Richardson Senior Center and features over 90 tables of beautiful hand-crafted items.

Richardson Senior Center, Richardson, TX 75080 | cor.net

SNOWFLAKE BAZAAR (Plano)

November 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and November 14, noon – 5 p.m.

The annual Snowflake Bazaar is your one-stop shopping source! Buy localy crafted items for the holidays, home, and other occasion – seasonal items, floral design, gourmet specialties, jewelry, toys, candles, home accessories, ladies and children’s apparel, personalized items, handbags, and so much more! There will be more than 100 vendors as well as food for purchase.

This annual Christmas market supports the Plano West Mighty Wolfpack Band.

Plano West Senior High School, 5601 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 | planowestband.org

JPIIHS CHRISTMAS BAZAAR (Plano)

November 20, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy shopping with your favorite local vendors. You can find holiday decor, Christmas gifts, jewelry, women’s clothing, food, kids’ toys and clothing and so much more!

John Paul II High School 900 Coit Road, Plano | johnpauliihsbazaar.com

CHI OMEGA CHRISTMAS MARKET (Dallas)

November 17-20

Founded in 1978, the Chi Omega Christmas Market is one of the most extensive Christmas markets in the Dallas area. Plus, the event raises money to support local nonprofit organizations.

Automobile Building, Fair Park, Dallas TX | chiomegaxmas.org

Shop vintage at Vintage Market Days, a Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair with everything you need to spread holiday cheer. | Courtesy of Vintage Market Days on Facebook

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS (McKinney)

November 19 – 21, 2021

Vintage Market Days is more than just a Christmas market it’s an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasurers, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies and a little more!

Myers Park & Event Center, 7117 County Road 166, McKinney, TX 75071 | vintagemarketdays.com/market/dallas-mckinney/

PLANO CHRISTMAS MARKET

Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Plano Christmas Market is a fun and free event that showcases handmade holiday decor and gift items made of fabric, wood, ceramic, and glass. Other exhibitors have jewelry and clothing for adults and children, along with candles and soaps. There will also be a wonderful selection of salsas, jams, nuts, and dips for gifts or holiday parties. In addition, Collin County seniors will stock the Hip Hip for Gray booth with a variety of crafts including quilts, baby items, ornaments, and more!



6701 Coit Road, Plano | plano.gov/1060/Plano-Christmas-Market

THE MARKET AT LEGACY NORTH (Plano)

November 21 and December 19

The Market At Legacy North is a monthly recurring large-scale artisan market, featuring over 30 curated local small business vendors, excellent food, live music, art installations, and more.

The Shops at Legacy North | shopsatlegacy.com

MISTLETOE MARKET (Downtown Plano)

December 11 from noon to 6 p.m. and December 12 from 11 to 5 p.m.

’Tis the season for a little S&S: Shopping and Santa! The boutiques and restaurants in historic downtown Plano will offer holiday sales and promotions. We’re told the Grinch and a cast of “Christmas characters” will be in attendance, so keep your selfie stick nearby.

Participating in this special christmas event in Downtown Plano are:

1418 Coffeehouse

Better than Sex: A Dessert Restaurant

Georgia’s Farmers Market

Hub Streat

La Foofaraw

Lockhart Smokehouse

Lyla’s: Clothing, Decor, and More

Sweet Home Bath and Body

The Morehouse Salon:

event1013 (hosting specialty vendors)

Feathered Nest

Rail Station Studios

EBESU Robata & Sushi

Urban Rio:

Urban Crust

XO Coffee & Bistro

Starbucks (Wreath Making Class w/ Michael Hamilton @ 2pm)

1013 E. 15th Street, Plano | visitdowntownplano.com