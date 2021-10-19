When: November 11-14, 2021

Where: The Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center at Watters Creek

Admission: $12-15

'Neath the Wreath will spread cheer at a new location for 2021! 7

‘Neath the Wreath is the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Collin County (JLCC), an organization committed to “promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community.”

Every year, the women of the JLCC come together with the support of the community to raise more than $4 million in revenue over the last 25 years. These dollars continue to grow and support educational and charitable community projects that improve life in Collin County.

“The premise of Junior League of Collin County is training and educating our members, as well as giving back,” says ‘Neath the Wreath chair Christy Morris. “We offer training throughout the year, for our members free of charge, and proceeds from events like this go toward those materials, as well as for things like our ‘Done in a Day’ community projects.”

Historically, the Neath The Wreath event has been held every year in the form of a four-day gift market where over 125 merchants are selected to participate. Goods featured include gifts, home decor, ladies’ clothing, gourmet food and more.

Around 13,000 to 15,000 shoppers from Collin County and beyond are invited every year to support merchants, small businesses, and JLCC’s mission — all the while, checking off their holiday shopping lists.

Neath The Wreath is back in person!

The market last year was hosted as an online-only event in light of COVID-19, with social media and the mobile app as the main channels for participation. All of the participating merchants, had links to shop their storefronts online.

But with the health and well-being of our country mending and improving, this year’s ‘Neath The Wreath event will be back in person!

‘Neath The Wreath has all sorts of surprises in it’s arsenal of holiday cheer — one being that, for the first time in 25 years, the event will be in a brand-new location: Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center at Watters Creek in Allen.

Amenities include ample parking, larger shopping area with wider aisles and additional hospitality!

Ladies Night Out is the perfect opportunity to pre-shop all that Neath The Wreath has to offer.

Per tradition, the Ladies Night Out preview party will be held on November 10 to allow the opportunity to pre-shop ‘Neath the Wreath, enjoy sips and bites, a live DJ and a chance to bid in a silent auction.

Purchase tickets to the Ladies Night Out preview party here!

Every year, Neath The Wreath provides a fun and festive environment, a large variety of merchandise, and opportunities to socialize. This year, NTW Raffle tickets are available on-line; yet another way to support JLCC’s merchants and community impact!

Purchase NTW Raffle tickets here!

Get your Christmas shopping done, AND support a great community improvement initiative!

Interested in becoming a merchant? Visit the merchant page.

Interested in purchasing tickets to ‘Neath the Wreath? Visit the ticket information page.

For more info and how you can participate: www.neaththewreath.org