If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need. Of course, this is Halloween weekend so there are many many Halloween events and a whole lot of trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat celebrations but there are plenty of other great things to do this weekend in Dallas and beyond.

Keep reading for the 10+ best things to do in Dallas this weekend (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend. There’s a lot!

Head to a Haunted House

4 of the best local haunted houses are Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano, Nightmare on Little Elm Street Haunt in Little Elm, Haunted Shadows Lake Trail in The Colony and Ghost Tours in Granbury. Of all the things to do in Dallas this Halloween weekend, a good scare should top your list!

Dramatic Halloween lights and display at the Burkman Holiday House in Frisco | Courtesy of Burkman Holiday House on Facebook

Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating

There are some incredible local spots to go neighborhood trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

In Plano, a few top picks for the spookiest spots are:

Singletree Trail

Pine Lakes Halloween Haunt at 6661 Federal Hall St

2300 Compton Drive

3204 Teakwood Lane

Tearose Drive near Bluegrass Drive

In Frisco, great neighborhood spots to check out are:

the Preston Glen neighborhood

the Burkman House (well-known for their incredible Christmas lights show) at 3809 Hazelhurst Drive.

A little further away but totally worth the drive is the Warren Holiday Manor at 14012 Encino Dr, Little Elm.

Frights’n Lights

Riders Field (formerly Dr Pepper Ballpark) | 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, TX

Oct 2 – Nov 6 (select dates)

frightsnlights.com

Touted as the “largest, safest Trick-or-Treat Trail in Texas”, Frights’n Lights is a cross between a pumpkin patch, a traditional fall festival and a haunted house. At Frights’n Lights you’ll explore an adventure trail lined with thousands of shining jack-o’-lanterns, intricately carved in the sDallas Executive Airporthape of your favorite superheroes, princesses and cartoon characters, plus legends of fantasy, music and sport (oh my!) If you’re looking for one of the best kid-friendly things to do this weekend in Dallas, add this to your lit!

Boo at the Zoo

Fort Worth Zoo | 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth, TX

Oct 29 – 31

fortworthzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo

Boo at the Zoo is back! Enjoy treat stations, themed entertainment, animal shows and more at the Fort Worth Zoo. This festive daytime event is free with Zoo admission, or membership. If you’re buying tickets to use for this event’s admission, purchase them on or after October 1! As far as great things to do in Dallas – Fort Worth this weekend, this is a great option.

HallowQueen Drag Brunch

Legacy Hall, Legacy West | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Oct. 31, 11 a.m.

Tickets here.

Get ready for a terrifyingly fun brunch with a live drag show, crazy cocktails, and delicious food! Grab your friends and sip on a mimosa or bloody Mary and indulge in specialty brunch items from Legacy Hall’s featured eateries while you enjoy the performances. An all-star cast of witches will move throughout the floor to put on an unforgettable show. For those looking for adults-only things to do this weekend in Dallas, this is a showstopper!

Halloween Event: Frakesenstein Manor V – Comics & Heroes

Industrial Cigar Co. | 9500 Dallas Pkwy #400, Frisco, TX 75034

Oct 30, 7 pm – 11:30 pm

$20, $10 for members of Industrial Cigar Co. | Tickets required.

Industrial Cigar Co. in Frisco hosts their 5th annual Halloween costume party, complete with a costume contest, food and lots to drink. This year’s theme? Comics and heroes.

Bug out at Autumn at the Arboretum! This year’s theme? Bugtopia!

Visit a pumpkin patch

There are many great pumpkin patches in Dallas, Collin County and beyond. 7 of the best local pumpkin patches are: Halls Pumpkin Farm in Grapevine, Pumpkins on the Prairie, Frisco, Autumn at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum, the giant pumpkin patch at St. James Episcopal Church in Dallas and the pumpkin patch at Christ United Methodist Church in Plano. A little further a field but worth the drive for a daytrip is Yesterland Farm.

A visit to a local pumpkin patch is a fall essential and one of the top things to do this weekend in Dallas.

Fright Fest at Six Flags is one of the spookiest things to do this weekend in Dallas and surrounding DFW areas!

SixFlags Fright Fest

Six Flags Over Texas | 2201 E Road to Six Flags St, Arlington, TX 76011

Rides aren’t the only thrill you’ll find at Six Flags over Texas right now. Fright Fest at Six Flags is in full effect, and it is one of the most widely-beloved staples of things to do this weekend in Dallas and surrounding areas.

The park is decked out in cobwebs, skeletons, and hazy fog. Creatures (read: folks in costume who really took their jobs seriously) are waiting around every corner of this Halloween wonderland to jump out and scare any passers-by who dare brave the designated haunted houses and alleys of terror throughout the theme park.

Wings Over Dallas – C-45 Expeditor Bucket of Bolts | Courtesy of Scott Slocum | AeroMediaGroup.com

Wings Over Dallas

Dallas Executive Airport | 5303 Challenger Dr, Dallas

Oct 29 – 31

wingsoverdallas.org

The country’s largest and most impressive WWII Air Show. The interactive event features spectacular flying demonstrations, battle reenactments, veteran appearances, living history encampments, hands-on family and educational activities, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, and more. If you’re looking for things to do this weekend in Dallas that have nothing to do with Halloween, this event is a must-attend.

McKinney Monster Dash 5k

TUPPS Brewery | 721 Anderson Street, McKinney

Oct 30, 8-11 a.m.

Click here to register

The Monster Dash 5k is FUN and family friendly! Costumes are encouraged! There’s a big party at the finish line with great food, beer, lots of shopping, 2 bands and kids activities! Don’t miss the fun! For families, this has got to be one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas.

Hall-O-Ween

Legacy Hall, Legacy West | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Tickets here.

Legacy Hall’s official Hall-O-Ween party is back with a live show by Graceland Ninjaz party band, creepy cocktails, and a Killer Afterparty! You have never seen a high-energy show like Graceland Ninjaz blending mashups, covers & originals spanning 6 decades of rock, pop, hip hop, soul and funk. Their Vegas-style production will keep you rocking and dancing the entire evening. Think: dancers, horns, an Elvis impersonator… the list goes on!

Boo on Ballard

Historic Downtown Wylie | 101 S. Ballard Ave, Wylie, TX

Oct. 28, 7 pm – 9 pm, details here

Presented by the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the City of Wylie, the downtown trick-or-treat event and festival is the perfect way walk through downtown, while receiving candy and treats from local merchants! The downtown streets of Wylie are transformed into a Halloween wonderland featuring trick-or-treating, live music, and carnival games.

Carrollton Ghost Town

Historic Downtown Carrollton | 1106 South Broadway St, Carrollton, TX

Oct 30 at 4:30 pm, details here

This is the spooktacular event for you if you’re looking for a classic combo of candy, crafts, and a movie night showing of the classic “Hocus Pocus” after sunset!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Monster Mash Dance Party

Teens and adults with special needs are invited to a festive night of dancing, socializing, refreshments and fun.

Oct 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m | Sam Johnson Recreation Center, Plano

Click here for more details.

Taylor Swift Tribute

Oct 29 | Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano

The Addams Family Musical

Oct 29, 30, 31 | The Art Centre Theatre, Plano

Tickets here.

Plano Family Expo Trick or Treat

Enjoy interactive Halloween activities, games and giveaways, bounce houses, a vendor market, live music, dance performances, raffle prizes, a costume contest and more.

Oct 30 | Plano Event Centre

planocentre.com

Puptopia Dallas

A festival for you and your furry friends.

Oct 30 | Pacific Plaza Park, Dallas

puptopiafestival.com/dallas

NTPA Drive-Through Trunk-or-Treat

Oct 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | The Shops at Willow Bend

ntpa.org/trunk-or-treat/

Bark Bash

Halloween for your pups too!

Oct 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | The Shops at Legacy, Plano

Details here.

Trick or Treat The Square

Oct 30, 1-4 p.m. | The Square in Frisco

Details here.

Halloweekend at the Dallas Arboretum

Annual trick-or-treating festival at the Dallas Arboretum.

Oct 30 | Dallas Arboretum

dallasarboretum.org

Classics on the Square Car Show

Oct 30, all day | Historic Downtown McKinney

Details here.

Downtown McKinney Spooktacular Beer Walk

Oct 30, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Historic Downtown McKinney

Tickets here.

Halloween Masquerade at KAI

Oct 30, 8 p.m. | KAI, Legacy West, Plano

kailegacywest.com

Cheers for Fears: Bollywood Costume Party

Cheers for Fears is a Halloween costume and dance party for the 21+ crowd, featuring Bollywood, bhangra, trance and hip-hop hits remixed by world renowned Bollywood Maestro DJ Dharak.

Oct 30, 9:30 p.m. | The Colony

Tickets here.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY: A Pops Concert

Oct 29–31, 2021 | Majestic Theatre, Dallas

Tickets: $35 | lyricstage.org

Halloween at the Boo-ardwalk

Oct 31, 4 p.m. | The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano

granitepark.com/the-boardwalk/

Halloween Costume Goat Yoga

Oct 31 | Neighborhood Goods, Legacy West, Plano

Tickets $32, click here

Dia de los Muertos Festival

Free family-friendly event. Includes music and dance performances as well as a screening of Disney’s Coco.

Oct 31, 1-5 p.m. | Legacy Hall, Plano

Details here.

Autumn at the Arboretum

Wit over 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, squash, and more all across the garden, this is the pumpkin patch not to miss!

Through Oct. 31 | Dallas Arboretum

dallasarboretum.org

SCREAMIN’ GREEN HAUNTOWEEN! at Crayola Experience

Through Oct 31 | Crayola Experience, Plano

crayolaexperience.com/plano

The “Koelsch Cares Food Drive”

Canned food drive for local non-profits and food banks before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Oct 25 – Nov 19 | Drop-off locations at Arbor Hills Memory Care, Plano and Saddle Brook Memory Care, Frisco

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Through January 2, 2022

Grandscape at The Colony | jurassicworldexhibition.com

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Sept. 4, 2021 – Feb. 21, 2022

Heard Museum, McKinney | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Immersive Van Gogh

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.

Through Jan 3 | dallasvangogh.com/about/

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas