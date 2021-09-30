What’s Halloween without at least one haunted house visit?

We’ve rounded up just a few of the best haunted houses local or accessible to Collin County folks. Check these out to make your heart race, and complete your spooky season this year!

A word of caution: as cool as these haunted house experiences are, some may be too intense for kids under 10 years old. So know your child, research these spots in advance, and book admission with care!

Courtesy of Dark Hour.

Haunted House #1: Dark Hour Haunted House

When: September 24 – October 31

Where: 701 Taylor Dr, Plano, TX 75074

Admission: $27-40

Featured by USA Today, BuzzFeed and Dallas Observer, Dark Hour is hailed as the best, scariest haunted experience in DFW… and it’s right here in Plano! This experience is rife with witches, goblins, and more supernatural horrors for those looking for a good scare this Halloween. The special attraction this year, Annabelle Noire’s Asylum, is a separate attraction at Dark Hour for the strong of heart and stomach.

More: darkhourhauntedhouse.com

Courtesy of Nightmare on Little Elm Street Haunt.

Haunted House #2: Nightmare on Little Elm Street Haunt

When: Opens October 1

Where: 2177 Kiowa Street, Little Elm, TX 75068

Admission: $10

This experience is complete with neon-lit visuals, spooky characters, a campy-fun graveyard for all of your Instagram needs, and a maze in case you haven’t had enough. This is one of the more kid-friendly haunted house experiences (still, know your kid and exercise caution!) You can check out the pictures and reserve slots via their Facebook page.

Courtesy of Haunted Shadows Lake Trail.

Haunted House #3: Haunted Shadows Lake Trail

When: Opens October 1

Where: Blue Sky Sports Center | 7801 Main Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Admission: $25

This one is definitely for the older kids! A Blair Witch Project-style trail, where you walk through the woods on a dark, winding trail along the shore of Lake Lewisville in The Colony. You’ll uncover plenty of terrifying creatures along the way: the Lady of the Lake, a werewolf or two, and the undead in the Lakeside Cemetery.

More: hauntedshadowslaketrail.com

Courtesy of Visit Granbury.

Haunted House #4 (That’s Worth the Drive): Ghost Tours in Granbury

When: Every Fri and Sat night at 7:00 and 9:15, year round

Where: 119 E Bridge St, Granbury, TX 76048

Admission: $10

Driving Distance: 2 hours

Granbury Ghosts and Legends Tour is a walking tour of Granbury’s Historic Square, one of the seven best ghost tours in the country. Last Mile Cemetery Tour is your chance to explore the history of the area and famous residents including the notorious Jesse James! This tour is by reservation only.

More: granburytours.com

