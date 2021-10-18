Where: Dutch Bros. Coffee | 720 W Spring Creek Parkway, Plano AND 1401 N. Custer Road, McKinney

When: Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Based in Oregon, Dutch Bros. offers a variety of sweet, bold and festive caffeinated beverages, now in Plano and McKinney. | Image courtesy of Dutch Bros. Coffee.

It’s always coffee season. But now that we’re in the “-ember” months, there’s nothing better to warm you up than a crafty latte. This past summer, an Oregon favorite set up shop in Collin County. With locations in Plano and McKinney, Dutch Bros. Coffee is sure to become your new addiction.

So skip the pumpkin spice this season, and try one of these signature craft drinks!

Dutch Bros. fave: #1 Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve is one of Dutch Bros’ signature fall beverages | Image courtesy of Dutch Bros. Coffee

OK, we get it. We can’t resist a little bit of pumpkin during the fall. But the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve takes autumnal flavors to places that the basic PSL can’t. This festive blend of espresso, pumpkin and salted caramel is sure to give you the fuel you need to go about your day. Also available in a cold brew or freeze.

Dutch Bros. fave #2: Annihilator

The Annihilator from Dutch Bros. is good as both a hot beverage or an iced beverage | Via dutchbroscoffee on Instagram

The Annihilator is sure to give you a chocolate high. This bold, creamy blend of espresso and half and half is kissed gently with a touch of chocolate macadamia nut syrup, allowing for a lush sensation on your taste buds. Also available iced or blended.

Dutch Bros fave #3: Golden Eagle Chai

The Golden Eagle Chai is perfect for all seasons | Via @dutchbrosfresno on Twitter

Every good coffee shop has to have a good chai. We recommend the Golden Eagle Chai; A creamy chai latte with half and half, vanilla syrup, caramel sauce and whipped cream. This is not your typical chai latte, but one every chai lover must experience. It’s also available iced.

Dutch Bros. fave #4: Aftershock

Skip the Red Bull and try the Aftershock instead | Via Facebook/Dutch Bros. Coffee

Given Texas’ unpredictable weather, you can’t guarantee it will always be chilly during the fall and winter months. But you will always need a bit of a caffeine boost. For those warm, muggy days, we recommend the Aftershock, a sweet energy drink made with strawberry, blackberry, raspberry and lime syrups, blended with this signature Blue Rebel energy drink.

Dutch Bros. #5: Birthday Cake Frost

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Birthday Cake frost | Image courtesy of Dutch Bros. Coffee.

If you’re not big on coffee, but still have a sweet tooth, we recommend any of Dutch Bros’ frost beverages. The Birthday Cake, made with almond roca syrup swirled, white chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream and confetti sprinkles is a fan favorite. We believe it was Katy Perry who said this will “make it like your birthday every day.” Or something like that.

