Allergies don’t have to be a buzzkill (sugar-buzz, that is). So we’ve made it our mission to find allergy friendly dessert shops just for you, right here in Collin County!

Check out what we found and go get yourself a sweet treat. You deserve it!

Chocolate cupcake with a fudge brownie center, iced with chocolate buttercream frosting and finished with dark chocolate ganache. Yum… | Courtesy of Unrefined Bakery on Facebook

Allergy Friendly Sweets #1: Unrefined Bakery

Mon – Thurs: 10 am – 7 pm

Fri – Sat: 10 am – 8 pm

Sun: 12 pm – 6 pm

Unrefined Bakery is a gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and organic bakery that specializes in Keto, Paleo, and Vegan baked goodies. The array of home-made sweet breads, yeast breads, muffins, cupcakes and cakes is limitless for folks whose allergies have limited them.

By using unrefined sugars, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates, Unrefined Bakery offers delicious gluten-free, soy-free, preservative-free and non-GMO treats for everybody.

Unrefined Bakery | 3411 Preston Rd Suite 8, Frisco, TX 75034

Reverie Bakeshop is one of our favorite allergy friendly dessert shop finds! | Courtesy of Reverie Bakeshop

Allergy Friendly Sweets #2: Reverie Bakeshop

Tues – Fri: 7 am – 4 pm

Sat: 7 am – 3 pm

Reverie Bakeshop is a pastry shop in Richardson that bakes fresh goods every day — all of which are vegan. The pastry menu boasts cookies, kolaches, cinnamon rolls, croissant sandwiches, pies, and even French macarons!

Descriptions of all Reverie Bakeshop goodies are through about what each item may contain, and what they’re free of (i.e., the cannoli is peanut-free and tree nut-free, but contains soy, coconut, & corn.)

Two days notice within business hours are needed for special orders.

Reverie Bakeshop | 980 N Coit Rd Suite 2850, Richardson, TX 75080

Photo courtesy of Company Cafe & Bar on Facebook.

Allergy Friendly Sweets #3: Company Cafe and Bar

Mon – Thurs: 6 am – 2 pm

Fri – Sun: 6 am – 5 pm

Company Cafe & Bar is a farm-to-table concept Lowest Greenville area that’s “passionate about serving Dallas great-tasting comfort food with a healthy twist.”

From brunch to a mid-day dessert craving, Company has you covered with gluten-free indulgences such as cake or french toast.

Company Cafe & Bar | 2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Photo courtesy of Trouvi Cookies on Facebook.

Allergy Friendly Sweets #4: Trouvi Cookies

Mon – Thurs: 9 am – 10 pm

Fri: 9 am – 11 pm

Sat: 6 pm – 10 pm

Sun: 6 pm – 9 pm

Trouvi Cookies is all about (you guessed it) cookies — in every shape, form, and flavor. But all with a clean inset of ingredients. There’s never any corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, or artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

These cookies are gluten free, cholesterol free, trans-fat free… all without being fun-free. They even have a handy chart of allergen information for each cookie online for your reference!

Trouvi Cookies | 580 W Arapaho Rd #163, Richardson, TX 75080

Allergy Friendly Sweets #5: Hannah’s Gluten Free Bakery

Thurs – Sun: 10 am – 5 pm

“Love first. Bake second.” That’s the motto of Hannah’s Gluten Free Bakery, where baked goods are always gluten-free and nut-free, from the owner’s own diagnosis of Celiac Disease and kindled passion to bake heavenly goods that are unbelievably rich — and free of harmful stuff.

The Famous Dairy Free Cinnamon Rolls are just that: famous. It’s always the prefect time for pumpkin scones, whether it’s fall or not. And there are even bags of Hannah’s special gluten-free flour for you to make your own sweet creations at home!

Hannah’s Gluten Free Bakery | 371 West Jefferson Blvd Suite #A1, Dallas, TX 75208

