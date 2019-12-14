The ultimate guide to food-sensitive eateries in DFW

Let’s be honest. Having to eat gluten-free, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free and anti-inflammatory is a frustrating endeavor. Luckily, these local restaurants are here for you. At these cafés, bakeries and bars, diners with food sensitivities can eat in peace.

Café Istanbul

At Café Istanbul in The Shops at Legacy, each meal is prepared and cooked to order on a charcoal grill. Guests can choose from several gluten-free appetizers and main entrees. Many items can also be made without meat, dairy or soy.

7300 Lone Star Dr. #160, Plano | cafe-istanbul.net

Bellagreen

The team at Bellagreen is committed to making the world more beautiful with every meal. The menu is marked for gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian diners, but for any other needs, simply ask, and Bellagreen will customize your meal in order to comply with your dietary choices or restrictions.

2408 Preston Rd. #704A, Plano | bellagreen.com

Abbey Road

Boasting a menu of authentic British fare, almost two thirds of Abbey Road’s menu is gluten-free, because the chef himself has celiac disease. Enjoy sitting back with a cold one among your mates without having to miss out on the wonderful treasure that is bar food.

1941 Preston Rd. #1040, Plano | abbeyroadeats.com

Sixty Vines

Inspired by the wine country area of California, Sixty Vines offers ingredients sourced from local farmers, and they take food allergies seriously. The waitstaff is adept at navigating the menu, and offer substitutes, like gluten-free pasta and rolls. Many products can be ordered without the big eight allergens.

3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | sixtyvines.com

Didi’s Downtown

Located in a historic home in downtown Frisco, Didi’s Downtown features a menu from chef Scott Hoffner, who previously worked as a private chef for NBA player Tyson Chandler and NFL player Jason Hatcher. He understands the importance of food allergies and nearly every item on the menu can be customized to meet the guest’s needs.

7210 Main St., Frisco | didisdowntown.com

Liberty Burger

While Collin County is filled with luxury dining, nothing beats a good old-fashioned burger. With eight different types of patties, as well as the plant-based Impossible patty, and gluten-free buns, Liberty Burger was built to allow for a wide range of choices and substitutions, leaving out no customer due to dietary restrictions or food allergies.

824 W. Stacy Rd. #800, Allen | givemelibertyburger.com

Heritage Table

At this Frisco scratch kitchen and bar, guests can order from an entire gluten-free menu. And for some items that aren’t specifically gluten-free, instructions are listed so that guests can order said items in a way that will make them gluten-free.

7110 Main St., Frisco | theheritagetable.com

Reverie Bakeshop

While this vegan bakeshop is not entirely gluten-free, they are well known for their gluten-free vegan cupcakes, and they work hard to accommodate all dietary needs.

1930 N. Coit Rd. #140, Richardson | reveriebakeshop.com

Unrefined Bakery

As its name suggests, Unrefined Bakery allows its guests to enjoy an assortment of baked goods, without any unrefined ingredients. No gluten, soy, or GMO; just honest-to-goodness treats and confections.

3411 Preston Rd. #8, Frisco | unrefinedbakery.com

In Fretta

While pizza, pasta and other Italian classics are loaded with gluten, In Fretta owner Ram Mehta customizes food to accommodate the restrictions of any customer. As a Sikh, Mehta is also committed to giving back to others. Just be sure to call at least 24 hours beforehand to let them know your exact needs.

5588 TX-121 #300, Plano

Roti Grill

Serving up fresh Indian food, Roti Grill offers a healthy, fast-casual spin on traditional Indian dishes and has full allergen and nutritional charts available online, covering everything from nuts to soy. Guests can order at their desired spice level, plus Roti offers an entire menu of vegetarian Indian plates.

6770 Winning Dr. #910, Frisco | freshindianfood.com

Read more: Chef Misti Norris is revolutionizing food at Petra and the Beast

Taverna

Guests of Alberto Lombardi’s beloved Taverna can enjoy a brilliantly crafted selection of northern Italian fare. Those with gluten allergies can enjoy gluten-free brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Regardless of your dietary restrictions, everything at Taverna is molto bene!

7400 Windrose Ave. #B130, Frisco | tavernabylombardi.com

First Watch

Indulge in some delicious breakfast food. First Watch offers delicious classic breakfast meals, as well as healthy options and a gluten-free menu. They cook with extra virgin olive oil, can provide full allergen information, and though it’s a chain, each location offers a localized menu.

5404 Preston Rd. #100, Frisco | firstwatch.com

Bavarian Grill

Considering how heavily German food relies on carbs and beer, a German restaurant might not be your first thought for gluten-free. But Bavarian Grill has a knowledgeable staff, a gluten-free menu with schnitzel, roasted duck, and apple crumble, and even two gluten-free beers.

221 W. Parker Rd., Plano | bavariangrill.com

Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic is a gift, offering fancy cinnamon rolls like pumpkin pie rolls, plus practically endless sinful build-your-own combinations. With 20 unique frostings and a variety of toppings, everything is vegan, dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

100 S. Central Expy. #15, Richardson | cinnaholic.com

Seasons 52

Whether you’re gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan, or vegetarian, Seasons 52 has options. Made with fresh, seasonal ingredients, Seasons 52 offers healthy, elevated cuisine, with many plates under 600 calories.

7300 Lone Star Dr. #C100, Plano | seasons52.com

Mi Cocina

Mi Cocina offers great gluten-free Mexican options. Queso, guacamole, and fajitas are among the many gluten-free items available at Mi Cocina, all of which are packed with spicy Latin flavor.

6740 Winning Dr., Frisco | 4001 Preston Rd. #502, Plano | micocina.com

True Food Kitchen

At True Food Kitchen, healthy isn’t a fad or a trend; it’s a way of life. True Food utilizes anti-inflammatory ingredients in each of their menus, which include gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. They also don’t cook with soy.

7601 Windrose Ave. #F100, Plano | truefoodkitchen.com

Patina Green Home and Market

McKinney’s own Patina Green is committed to stocking products that are handcrafted, minimally processed, locally sourced and seasonally inspired. For eight years, they have offered guests rotating menus of tacos, boxed meals and other dishes; there are several options that don’t utilize any of the big eight.

116 N. Tennessee St. #102, McKinney | patinagreenhomeandmarket.com

Flower Child

Whether you’re vegan, paleo, sugar-free, dairy-free or gluten-free, Flower Child was built with you in mind. Flower Child is known for fresh, from-scratch food, from wraps and salads to curry and ramen bowls. They also cook with grapeseed oil.

5290 Belt Line Rd. #100, Addison | iamaflowerchild.com

Read more: Mallow Box to open at The Shops at Willow Bend

Viridescent Kitchen

Owned by two badass women, Viridescent Kitchen is a shop, a café, and a workstation made completely by vegans for vegans. The space rotates menus from various vegan chefs and allows artists and other creatives to showcase their works. Many dishes are nut-free, soy-free, and gluten-free, and if they aren’t, they’re labeled.

5760 TX-121 #140, Plano | viridescentkitchen.com

Mash’d

Food and moonshine are the ingredients to a good time at Mash’d. With an entire gluten-free menu, guests can enjoy bar food classics like wings, burgers, and omelets. Plus, $2 mimosas on Saturdays and Sundays during brunch.

3401 Preston Rd. #1, Frisco | mashd.com