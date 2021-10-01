Sixty Vines | Courtesy of Brandon Hurd

Known for its Napa Valley-inspired wine program, Sixty Vines is finally adding cocktails to the menu. Two of the cocktails flow from their extensive line-up of taps, and guests can also choose from eight other standalone cocktails. Over the years, Sixty Vines has offered a robust selection of pastas, sandwiches, salads and other hearty dishes, each going well with their 60 different wines.

But with their new cocktail program, beverage director Gene Zimmerman hopes to make the Sixty Vines experience even more of an escape to the golden coast.

On tap, diners can enjoy the SV G&T, made with Spring 44 Gin, Jack Rudy Elderflower Tonic, grapefruit, peppercorn and flowers. A more fruit-forward and refreshing choice is the Pomegranate Paloma, comprised of Ilegal Mezcal, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, grapefruit and lime.

“I try to tie in a little bit of a wine country angle,” Zimmerman says, “something that I’ve had when I’ve been in the vineyards, or something that actually integrates wine into it.”

Crafted by the bartenders are cocktails like the bold Russian River Russian, with Wheatley Vodka, Ascension cold brew coffee, lavender, Scrappy’s chocolate bitters and cream. Another good choice is the Frozen Hibiscus Mule, with Wheatly Vodka, hibiscus, ginger beer and lime.

A glance at Sixty Vines’ new cocktails | Image courtesy of Sixty Vines

Zimmerman’s personal favorite is the Central Coast Sour, with Benchmark Bourbon, lemon and simple syrup with a Stolpman Carbonic Sangiovese topper.

Over the years, Zimmerman has forged partnerships with several grape farmers and winemakers, many of whom have never kegged wine. Zimmerman takes pride in Sixty Vines’ environmentally friendly approach to selling wine, from kegging to pouring from low-flow taps.

“Every keg saves 26 bottles from the landfill,” Zimmerman says. But that’s also 26 corks, and in some cases, 26 foils. As soon as we deplete the keg, it then goes back to the distributor who sends it back to the company that manufactures those wines.”

For a full list of Sixty Vines new cocktails, check out their menu.

Sixty Vines | 3701 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Can’t get enough food and wine? Check out these four festivals coming to Plano.

Also, meet chef Thomas Dristas of Sixty Vines’ sister concept, Whiskey Cake.