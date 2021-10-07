Hold onto your hats, this is going to be fun, there’s a lot of things to do this weekend.

Appreciate the arts this weekend with music and dance live performances! For those 21 and older, enjoy a food and wine tasting festival! And of course, celebrate fall at everyone’s favorite fall festival.

Plano Food and Wine Festival is happening at Legacy West this year!

Plano Food & Wine Festival

Saturday, October 9 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Come taste wines from 30 local wineries, food from 15 restaurants, and listen to live music and entertainment. A VIP experience will include 20 tasting tickets, a food pass, access to the VIP bar, appetizers throughout the day, a VIP photo booth, and more. And you can bring a plus one!

Of all the things to do this weekend, this is our top pick!

For more details and tickets, go to https://www.legacywest.com/events/plano-food-and-wine-festival.

Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr., Plano

Dallas Fall Arts Festival

Saturday, October 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Watch incredible dance and music performances for free! The Dallas Fall Arts Festival showcases local talent of all ages performing jazz, R&B music, African dance, hip hop, ballet, Indian dance, and more.

For the lineup, go to https://www.brucewooddance.org/dallas-fall-arts-festival.

Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Oh, the many wonders a pumpkin patch holds.

Find the finishing fall flourishes to decorate your home. Get dolled up for that perfect “fall is here” Instagram photo. Take your kids for fresh air, room to run, and time to delight at the enormous orange orbs they can play among (and maybe even pick a tiny one to keep!) Prep for pie-making this holiday season. Search for the Great Pumpkin (not many are successful, but you can try!)

Whatever you dream of doing at the pumpkin patch this fall, we’ve got the six best North Texas patches for you to check out, click here. Add this to your list of things to do this weekend of just this month.

Beatles Night

Saturday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

Celebrate John Lennon’s with other fans at Beatles Night! Watch A Hard Day’s Night picnic style. Bring chairs and blankets; burgers, fries, and soda will be available for purchase. The concert is BYOB. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking for live music, this and Concerts by the Creek (below) is a great option for your list of things to do this weekend.

Go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/36072/production/1069252 to buy tickets.

Red Tail Pavilion | 2801 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

Concerts by the Creek is held on The Green at Watters Creek in Allen | Photo courtesy of Watters Creek

Concerts by the Creek

Saturday, October 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Listen to a free neighborhood concert at Watters Creek. Each Saturday, a new local band will perform for all to listen. This weekend, check out Inspiration Band as they perform Top 40 covers!

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Autumn at the Arboretum is the perfect thing to do this weekend now that it actually feels like fall!

Autumn at the Arboretum

Available all weekend

Celebrate autumn at the Southwest’s favorite fall festival! There will be over 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, squash, and more all across the garden. The nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village will have 20-foot-tall pumpkin houses, insect topiaries, and a maze. Don’t miss out on Collin County’s favorite autumn activity!

The Dallas Arboretum | 8535 Garland Rd., Dallas

What better thing to do this weekend than immersive yourself in timeless art? Do it at Immersive Van Gogh in Dallas!

Immersive Van Gogh

Available all weekend

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.dallasvangogh.com/about/.

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

Photo-opp T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney

Dinosaurs Live!

Sept. 4, 2021 – Feb. 21, 2022

Heard Museum, McKinney | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live



A classic among North Texas September events! This annual exhibit at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a local family favorite and is included in the admission price to the center. Along a half-mile nature trail you’ll find ten animatronic dinosaurs. These life-size dinosaurs roar and move slowly: they don’t walk around but their heads and tails do move and one even spits!

Part of the exhibit are smaller dinosaurs for children to climb on and which are great for cute family photos. Other attractions at the Heard include Pioneer Village, playhouse-scale structures that emulate prairie settlements and which your kids will love to play in, the Animal Encounters Trail, Butterfly House & Garden, 6.5 miles of hiking trails and much more.

Click here to read more about it!

Yesterland Farm in Canton is one of many fun things to do this weekend

Yesterland Farm

Yesterland Farm | 15410 I-20, Canton, TX 75103

Sept 18 – Nov 7

It may take one and a half hours to get to Yesterland Farm, but this fall festival is on another level. It has all the classics — pumpkin picking, sunflowers, a corn maze and rides — but there’s also so much at Yesterland that you won’t be able to experience elsewhere.

Partake in Spooktacular Nights, a collection of spooky attractions with everything from mild scares to wet-your-pants horror, depending on your comfort level. I’m particularly intrigued by Zombie Paintball, the funhouse haunted by “Chuckles” the clown and the after dark corn maze with monsters around every corner.

The Yesterland Farm fall festival also has fireworks every Friday and Saturday in October, pig races on Saturday and Sunday, live music from Texan artists and a petting zoo for the little ones.

