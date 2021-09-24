Recently, we gathered a list of the 10 best patios in Frisco, but don’t fret, McKinney fans. We see your patios too, and we’re on it.

Whether you like to hang in the historic downtown Cultural District, or you’d rather not venture more than a couple of miles from your subdivision, there are McKinney patios that are sure to please!

Local Yocal is one of our go-to patios in McKinney! | Courtesy of Local Yocal’s Facebook page

McKinney Patios #1: Local Yocal

350 East Louisiana St, McKinney, TX 75069

On of the many good patios in historic downtown, Local Yocal is a laid-back locale with a long, off-the-street patio that lends itself to people-watching and relaxed conversation. The renovated former grocery warehouse invites you to absorb the culture of downtown while enjoying Texas-inspired fare such as Wagyu steaks and world-class barbecue. As the name suggests, Local Yocal was designed with Texans in mind.

The Yard has one of the most fun patios in McKinney! | Courtesy of The Yard

McKinney Patios #2: The Yard

107 S. Church St, McKinney, Texas 75069

They say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, but at The Yard, it’s the outdoor space that everyone’s boasting about. This family-owned and operated indoor/outdoor restaurant invites you to eat, drink, and play in their backyard under the comfortable covering of one hundred-year-old pecan trees. (Fun fact: the main house-turned-restaurant is a historic home originally built in 1855.) The Yard’s casual cuisine, outdoor bar, patios, picnic tables, fire pits, and ping pong tables encourage guests to stay awhile.

11|17 (or Eleven 17) has one of the best McKinney patios! | Courtesy of Eleven 17’s Facebook page.

McKinney Patios #3: 11|17 (or Eleven 17)

1910 N Stonebridge Dr, Suite 180, McKinney, TX 75071

This family-owned restaurant has a generous patio overlooking Stonebridge Drive and great potential for sunset pics. Patrons of 11|17 appreciate its patio-worthy cocktail menu and casual, yet sophisticated style. The comfortable atmosphere is paired with equally comfortable scratch-made food that everyone in the family can enjoy.

The front of Snug On The Square. It’s got one of the cutest McKinney patios! | Courtesy of Snug On The Square’s website

McKinney Patios #4: Snug on the Square

109 N Kentucky St, McKinney, TX 75069

While the inside of Snug on the Square offers comfy seating and a fun atmosphere, their cozy patio is a great place to enjoy a cup of coffee or have lunch while boutique shopping in historic downtown McKinney. The “coffeehouse and good eats cafe” has a bit of a Central Perk thing going on, and may inspire a meet up with your favorite friends. Snug serves breakfast, lunch, and offers a great selection of specialty coffees.

Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen in Downtown McKinney has a fabulous patio… you can see why! | Courtesy of Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen Facebook

McKinney Patios #5: Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen

216 W Virginia St, McKinney, TX 75069

Located in historic downtown Mckinney, Sugarbacon’s atmosphere falls somewhere between fine dining and sophisticated-casual. Housed in a former service station (hello, cool character), the popular patio is covered and can be closed in as needed when the Texas weather gets wonky. They also have misters and fans on particularly hot days, making this delicious dive an option any time of year. Sugarbacon’s “Modern American” food is date night-worthy, and they’re open for brunch on the weekends.

Harry’s at the Harbor: one of the most romantic McKinney patios for sure!

McKinney Patios #6: Harry’s at the Harbor

6601 Mediterranean Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Located in the stunning European-style Village of Adriatica in McKinney, Harry’s at the Harbor’s award-winning, multi-level patio will inspire you to book a flight across the pond. Soak up a Texas sunset, sip a glass of wine, or have brunch on the weekend. The menu offers a wide selection of familiar favorites, from cheeseburgers and mozzarella sticks to Chicken Pasta Carbonara and Chicken Fried Steak.

Grind Burger Bar y Taqueria has a great patio view, as you can see. Yum! | Courtesy of Grind Burger Bar y Taqueria‘s Instagram

McKinney Patios #7: Grind Burger Bar y Taqueria

7500 W Stacy Rd #150, McKinney, TX 75070

3350 Virginia Pkwy Suite 400, McKinney, TX 75071

Grind Burger Bar is a casual neighborhood hangout with two locations in McKinney, one downtown and another closer to Frisco. The scratch kitchen offers creatively-named burgers and Tex-Mex offerings as well as a patio complete with heaters, cooling, and fire pits. It’s a chill atmosphere with beer and wine on tap, as well as fancy milkshakes if you’re up for it.

Tell us Cristina’s patio isn’t awesome! | Courtesy of Cristina’s Fine Mexican

McKinney Patios #8: Cristina’s Fine Mexican

2811 Craig Drive #110, McKinney, TX 75070

Around here, fresh and authentic Mexican food is a big deal, and you’ll find some of the best at Cristina’s Fine Mexican. The food here is inspired by the unique flavors and essence of Central Mexico. While most of Cristina’s Dallas-area locations have patios, McKinney is fortunate to have one with a full covering and ceiling fans-to-boot.

Wow! This was the Uncork’d patio in McKinney during the blizzard of February 2021. Still beautiful! | Courtesy of Uncork’d

McKinney Patios #9: Uncork’d

301 N Custer Rd., Suite 180, McKinney, TX 75071

The covered patio at Uncork’d is on the smaller side, but that’s not the point. The point is chillaxing with your favorite people at one of your favorite places for memorable food and drink. The name implies wine bar, but Uncork’d has craft beers, specialty cocktails, and a menu that will make your mouth water. Create your own flatbread, try the stuffed pork chop, or just come for some wine on tap.

Hat Creek Burger in McKinney has a great patio for the whole family!

McKinney Patios #10: Hat Creek Burger Co.

3321 S. Custer Rd, McKinney, TX 75070

In 2008, when Hat Creek Burger Co. founder Drew Gressett bought a food trailer in the Austin area, he probably didn’t expect he would one day represent nearly 30 fast-casual family-friendly restaurants (all in the great state of Texas, thank you very much). When he became a father, Drew took his popular “burger barn” concept to the next level with the addition of high quality play yards and green turf for the kids. This indoor/outdoor restaurant offers good food and good fun for the whole family.

