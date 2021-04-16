Nothing yells springtime more than an outdoor patio, cold drinks, and tasty snacks. And now, as we all slowly get vaccinated, venturing outdoors and gathering with your pals continues to get safer and safer. So, if you’re a McKinney resident, here are six of the best outdoor patio restaurants for you and your friends to sip drinks and spill tea.

The Yard

It may sound simple by name, but The Yard is nothing but simple (in a good way). The restaurant sits in the “heart of McKinney,” according to their website, under “the towering canopy of old oaks.” They even have an ongoing event throughout all of April — you can nominate your teacher for a $500 The Yard gift card.

For many McKinney residents, The Yard is a favorite place to go in the area. And with an outdoor area that incorporates games like cornhole and ping pong, The Yard’s popularity comes as no surprise.

“Amazing outdoor and indoor dining experience,” Hilda Salama wrote in a Google Review. “Food is so yummy! You can take your puppy with you on a sunny Saturday and enjoy a beer with tacos!”

107 S. Church St., McKinney | yardtx.com | 469.631.0035

Snug On The Square

For all of you caffeine addicts out there (no judgment — that includes me), Snug On The Square is the perfect place for you to sip an iced coffee and sit under an umbrella in the warm weather. Located in downtown McKinney, it’s also a great place to stop after doing some shopping.

Not only is their coffee incredible, but so is their food. Snug On The Square serves breakfast and lunch, including everything from breakfast sandwiches to melts.

“Cozy coffee shop with lots of character,” Lindsay R. wrote in a Google Review. “The food is delicious and coffee is perfect. The staff are friendly and fast. There’s more than one good spot to sit. It is full of cozy nooks to sit and chat. The outdoor seating area is really enjoyable on a cool day. Saturday mornings can be pretty busy but still totally worth it.”

109 N. Kentucky St., McKinney | snugonthesquare.com | 972-548-7684

A drink on one of Harry’s at the Harbor’s tables on its outdoor patio. | Courtesy of Harry’s at the Harbor’s Facebook page

Harry’s at the Harbor

Harry’s at the Harbor is located in McKinney’s European-style village Adriatica. And because of that, not only is there a lovely outdoor patio, but it also comes with a view of Adriatica’s lake feature.

The restaurant boasts incredible views and mimosas of many flavors. Harry’s at the Harbor also has drink specials five out of seven days a week — martini Mondays, tipsy Tuesdays, wine down Wednesdays, thirsty Thursdays and Sunday brunch mimosas.

“Can’t recommend this place enough,” Juan Fiol wrote in a Google Review. “The food is great. The view is amazing. And the surrounding neighborhood is just surreal. Perfect for brunch or any family gathering.”

6601 Mediterranean Drive, McKinney | harrysattheharbor.com | 214-592-0240

Zin Zen Wine Bistro

Okay, wine lovers — it’s your turn now. The Zin Zen Wine Bistro offers more than just wine, giving patrons bites and brunch options for those alcohol-induced munchies. And to complement your wine and cheese, the bar also has live music and a cozy outdoor patio.

Google reviewers talk highly of the bar’s charcuterie boards, with one reviewer even saying it was “one of the freshest most well balanced and beautiful” she’s ever had. Wine and charcuterie boards combined, Zin Zen Wine Bistro has a relaxing atmosphere and great reviews.

“I love the atmosphere here,” Robin Haney wrote in a Google Review. “It’s a great place to come and relax, sip some wine and listen to live music. They offer many different seating arrangements, so you can sit and dine at a table, drink at the bar, relax on the couch or plush cushioned chairs, or enjoy the fresh air outside in the enclosed courtyard. Great for a ladies night or a romantic evening out.”

6841 Virginia Parkway, Ste. 104, McKinney | zinzenwine.com | 972-547-4620

Rick’s Chophouse

Rick’s Chophouse has basically any type of food you’re looking for, especially if you’re a meat-lover. The restaurant takes your classic steakhouse and sticks it into the historic Grand Hotel & Ballroom, which adds to the restaurant’s entire ambiance.

And even though it’s situated in the hotel, it offers a lovely outdoor dining experience option. Its atmosphere is just as incredible as the food.

“So delicious! Staff is friendly and considerate,” Annie Atwood wrote in a Google Review. “Every time I drive to this area from Austin, I always stop by. I love the aesthetic of the bar lounge, if I sit outside there is a perfect view of the town square and on top of that I love everything I’ve ever eaten here.”

107 N. Kentucky St., McKinney | rickschophouse.com | 214-726-9251

Courtesy of Local Yocal’s Facebook page

Local Yocal BBQ and Grill

An offshoot from McKinney’s well known Local Yocal farmer’s market, Local Yocal BBQ and Grill specializes in good times, good drinks, and, of course, good barbecue. It’s a quintessential Texas experience, and when the weather is nice, there’s no better place to find yourself than on their huge patio in the sunshine.

At the bar, tenders serve local craft beer, single barrel bourbons, handpicked wines, and barrel aged cocktails with house-made ingredients. The work has earned them a loyal following in the McKinney community.

“Great atmosphere. A community hangout vibe that is upscale,” Google reviewer Todd White wrote. “Amazing food and a fantastic drink and craft beer selection. Good staples and some unique stuff as well.”

350 E. Louisiana St. Ste. A, McKinney | localyocalbbqandgrill.com | 469-225-0800