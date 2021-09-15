If you’re wondering “what are some Halloween activities for kids near me?”, search no more! We’ve already given you spooktastic ideas for grown-ups celebrating Halloween this year.

But now we’re here with some more family-friendly Halloween ideas with the kids in mind — happy-scream-worthy events that are creeping throughout Collin County and beyond!

Garland’s trunk-or-treat is just one family-friendly halloween activity you should check out in collin county. | shutterstock

Halloween for the kids #1: Garland Trunk-or-Treat

Where: Bradfield Recreation Center | 1146 Castle Dr, Garland, TX When: Oct. 29, 5:30-7:30 pm Bring the kids out for a safe and socially distanced trick-or-treating experience. There will be games, a kid’s costume contest, and more! So wear your costumes and be prepared for some spooky fun.

Boo on Ballard is just one family-friendly Halloween activity you should check out in Collin County. | Discover Wylie

Halloween for the kids #2: Boo on Ballard

Where: Historic Downtown Wylie | 101 S. Ballard Ave, Wylie, TX

When: Oct. 28, 7 pm – 9 pm

This is an event sure to delight both kids and adults.

Presented by the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the City of Wylie, the downtown trick-or-treat event and festival is the perfect way walk through downtown, while receiving candy and treats from local merchants!

The downtown streets of Wylie are transformed into a Halloween wonderland featuring trick-or-treating, live music, and carnival games.

Pumpkin hollow is just one family-friendly halloween activity you should check out in collin county. | little elm

Halloween for the kids #3: Pumpkin Hollow

Where: 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm, TX

When: Oct 14 at 6 pm – 9 pm, and Oct 15 at 6 pm – 10 pm

This multi-day event has a little bit of everything “spooky season”, including a carnival, haunted trail, and a lit-up pumpkin trail featuring hundreds of pumpkins!

Wristbands at the carnival for kids will be $10 and include Day Pass to The Cove at The Lakefront. Tickets for the Haunted Trail are $10 for ages four and up. Kids three and under are free. This trail is scary, so keep that in mind when deciding to take kids!

The Jack o’Lantern Trail is a family-friendly trail lined with lit pumpkins carved by the community.

Dinosaurs live! At the heard museum is just one family-friendly halloween activity you should check out in collin county. | heard museum

Halloween for the kids #4: Halloween at the Heard

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney, TX

When: Oct 16 from 6 pm – 10 pm

Halloween at the Heard features trick-or-treating along the eerie Dinosaurs Live! Live-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs trail. Families will enjoy an evening full of fun activities including a presentation of a movie on the Heard’s outdoor amphitheater stage, a Haunted Forest, and more.



Tickets available to the public September 29. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children and seniors. Kids 2 and under attend free.

Halloween for the kids #5: Carrollton Ghost Town

Where: Historic Downtown Carrollton | 1106 South Broadway St, Carrollton, TX

When: Oct 30 at 4:30 pm

This is the spooktacular event for you if you’re looking for a classic combo of candy, crafts, and a movie night showing of the classic “Hocus Pocus” after sunset!

“boo at the zoo” is just one family-friendly halloween activity you should check out in north texas. | fort worth zoo

Worth the drive: Boo at the Zoo

Where: 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth, TX

When: Oct 29 – 31

Boo at the Zoo is back! Enjoy treat stations, themed entertainment, animal shows and more at the Fort Worth Zoo. This festive daytime event is free with Zoo admission, or membership. If you’re buying tickets to use for this event’s admission, purchase them on or after October 1!

