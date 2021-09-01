Even if you can no longer win candy for being cute, there’s still lot to look forward to this Halloween season.

If you don’t have children, or your children will be trick-or-treating with friends, take the opportunity to treat yourself at these local adult Halloween festivals, just for the grown-ups!

From nighttime screenings of horror movies — you’ll be seeing shapes in the shadows for days — to costume parties, a soirée on a party boat, to exclusive panels with paranormal experts, we’ve got you covered for all things ooky-spooky this Halloween season.

Halloween Horror will feature a performance from FemPyre, a North Texas all woman fire performance troupe; Photo courtesy of FemPyre on Facebook

Adult Halloween Event #1 – Addison After Dark: Halloween Horror

4970 Addison Cir, Addison, TX 75001

Oct 16, 7 pm

FREE

Addison After Dark is the city’s special entertainment series at Addison Circle Park. It’s held every third Saturday at 7 pm, and admission is always free!

Come dressed up for Halloween Horror, featuring a showing of the horror film Halloween (2018) starring Jamie Lee Curtis, axe throwing and a performance from FemPyre, a North Texas all woman fire performance troupe.

Make sure to show up early! In-N-Out Burger will be giving free burgers to the first 750 guests. America’s Finest Beverage Catering will be selling beer and wine, as well their Halloween special — blood red sangria.

Adult Halloween Event #2 – Frakesenstein Manor V – Comics & Heroes

Industrial Cigar Co. | 9500 Dallas Pkwy #400, Frisco, TX 75034

Oct 30, 7 pm – 11:30 pm

$20, $10 for members of Industrial Cigar Co.

21+

Industrial Cigar Co. in Frisco hosts their 5th annual Halloween costume party, complete with a costume contest, food and lots to drink. This year’s theme? Comics and heroes.

What a wonderful chance to dress up as characters from this year’s Blockbuster hits. I don’t know about you, but I’ve been dying to wear Harley Quinn’s flouncy red dress from The Suicide Squad and adorn my ears with a dozen ear cuffs like Marvel’s Natasha Romanoff.

There will be prizes for best dressed, best couple and most creative costume. Tickets required.

Photo courtesy of the Halloween Preservation Society on Facebook

Adult Halloween Event #3 – Preserve Halloween Festival

Irving Convention Center | 500 West Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX 75039

November 19-21

Fri: $25 | Sat: $35 | Sun: $25 | one weekend: $60 | two weekends: $100 | kids’ pass (10 and under): $5

Prices increase at the door, make sure to purchase ahead of time!

Preserve Halloween Festival is a large scale event that seeks to keep the roots of the holiday alive.

According to the festival’s website, Halloween stems from traditions in Gaelic and Celtic lore. It’s a time “to celebrate the harvest and the cyclical nature of life and death” and “to honor our departed loved ones, offering them a safe place to rest, if even for just one night.”

The Preserve Halloween Festival will feature guest speakers such as author Lisa Morton, paranormal expert and six-time winner of the Bram Stoker award, horror film critic Joe Bob Briggs, and film actor, director and screenwriter Bobby Roe.

There will be movie screenings every night and “Scaryaoke” on Saturday night at 8 pm. Several local vendors will be on site selling spooky odds and ends.

Purchase tickets here.

Photo courtesy of the TopShot Events website

Adult Halloween Event #4 – Cheers for Fears: Bollywood Costume Party

The Colony, TX 75056 (location TBD)

Oct 30 @ 9:30 pm – Oct 31 @ 2:00 am

Early bird prices (end Sept. 26): gen. admission: $12 | couples: $20 | group of 4: $40

General admission: $15, couples admission: $25, group of 4: $45

Cheers for Fears is a Halloween costume and dance party for the 21+ crowd, featuring Bollywood, bhangra, trance and hip-hop hits remixed by world renowned Bollywood Maestro DJ Dharak. This event will include a costume contest with prizes and a variety of cocktail shooters.

The Bollywood costume party is hosted by TopShot Events, an event management company with decades of experience hosting Bollywood concerts, weddings, parties and fashion shows.

Purchase tickets here.

Photo courtesy of EventBrite

Adult Halloween Event #5 – Nightmare on Lake Lewisville Boat Party

Oct 30, 7 pm – 10 pm

1481 E Hill Park Rd, Lewisville, TX 75056-3914, United States

$74.99

Nightmare on Lake Lewisville is a three hour Halloween boat party just for adults. Swing by for great music, food and live entertainment (but don’t forget to BYOB!). Prizes will be awarded for the best Halloween costumes.

Act fast, there are only a few tickets left!

