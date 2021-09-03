After a year full of labor—work-related, mental and emotional—a three-day weekend feels like a novelty.

Want some great news, Collin County? You don’t have to drive all the way to Dallas for some fun Labor Day activities this year! We’ve picked some fun ways to spend your long weekend with your family right here in the double C.

(Want a grow-ups only activity this Labor Day? We’ve got you covered with this guide!)

Labor Day activity #1 – Shellebration at Texas Pool

The texas pool has been a favorite of plano-ites for 60 years. It’s a cool spot for labor day weekend! | image courtesy of texas pool

Enjoy one final swim of summer in the Texas heat. Plano’s famous Texas Pool celebrates 60 years this Sunday. Enjoy face painting, food, games and swimming to your heart’s content. Your best mermaid attire is strongly encouraged. Members pay $5 and nonmembers pay $10.

The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Dr, Plano, TX 75075

(Looking for more local pools to beat the heat? Click here for our list!)

Labor Day activity #2 – Hot Dog Eating Contest at Frisco Fresh Market

Hot diggity dog! Who will take home the hot dog championship title belt on labor day weekend? | via pixabay

This Sunday, Frisco Fresh Market is teaming up with Tu Bones BBQ for an epic hot dog-eating contest. For the small price of $15 and a signed medical waiver, chow down as many hot dogs you can for the chance to win a championship title belt. Contestants must email Frisco Fresh Market to go over rules before the contest.

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Labor Day activity #3 – Luau Celebration at Legacy Hall

We can’t wait to get a taste of this special hawaiian dinner at dock local in legacy hall on labor day! | image courtesy of legacy hall

Tropical island vibes await you at Legacy Hall this Labor Day. The annual Luau Celebration returns for a second year, including hula and fire dancers, tiki cocktails and a limbo competition. Over at Dock Local, chefs Tim Halls and Brett Curtis will prepare a Hawaiian dinner of Kalua pulled pork, teriyaki chicken, Hawaiian slaw, potato salad and sweet rolls. Plus, there will be a Hawaiian pig roast, in true luau fashion.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, TX 75024

Labor Day activity #4 – Painting With a Twist

Kick back for a day of creativity with the family, at this special class offered by painting with a twist on labor day. | image courtesy of painting with a twist

Looking for something a little more low-key and artistic? Painting With a Twist in McKinney is offering a “Mom and Dad and Me” special class for parents and kids 6 and up on September 6, from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm. The whole family can join a fun-filled time in the studio to create memories for a lifetime, along with some pretty sweet paintings of the giraffe family pictured here. Keepsakes forever!

Registration and special canvases are available for purchase here.

Painting With a Twist | 3201 Hardin Blvd, Ste 204 McKinney, TX 75070

BONUS: Worth the drive – Labor Day at the Dallas Arboretum

The rory adventure garden is open at the dallas arboretum this labor day weekend! | image courtesy of the dallas arboretum

What better way to celebrate the end of summer than with gorgeous surroundings for a picnic or marvel-filled walk, along with $2 hot dogs, root beer floats, and live music? We’d say the Dallas Arboretum is doing Labor Day weekend right this year!

Secure your tickets here (take advantage of the temporary $5 admission!) and get ready to explore the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, open especially for this Labor Day weekend (September 4 – 6, open 9 am to 5 pm).

Dallas Arboretum | 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX, 75218