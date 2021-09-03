Love your fam, but want to get away on a local staycation that’s just for the grown-ups this Labor Day? We’ve got something for every day of this upcoming long weekend for you!

This is our adults guide to Labor Day weekend activities in the Collin County area, but we’ve also got a guide for family-friendly Labor Day activities, too!

Annual All-White Labor Day Soiree at Shark Club

Get dolled up this labor day at the annual all-white labor day soiree at shark club in plano | image courtesy of shark club

September 4, from 9:30 pm – 2 am

This upscale club in Plano is offering a luxe experience that you can tailor to your liking. With a fabulous patio and tables, three live DJs, and free parking, what’s not to love?

You get FREE Admission (if you RSVP online) before 10:30 pm, and discounted all-night admission before 11 pm. Or if you want to go all-out, reserve a patio table or bar table for four guests on the event page to guarantee the good times rolling.

The catch? You’ve got to wear all white.

RSVP and reserve tables tickets here.

Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill | 8451 Parkwood Blvd., Plano, TX 75024

Labor Day Weekend Luau at Legacy Hall

We can’t wait to get a taste of this special hawaiian dinner at dock local in legacy hall on labor day! | image courtesy of legacy hall

September 5, from 2 – 10 pm

Tropical island vibes await you at Legacy Hall this Labor Day. The annual Luau Celebration returns for a second year, including hula and fire dancers, tiki cocktails and a limbo competition. Over at Dock Local, chefs Tim Halls and Brett Curtis will prepare a Hawaiian dinner of Kalua pulled pork, teriyaki chicken, Hawaiian slaw, potato salad and sweet rolls. Plus, there will be a Hawaiian pig roast, in true luau fashion.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, TX 75024

(This celebration is also featured in our family-friendly list of Labor Day activities!)

Labor Day Splash Bash at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club

Ahhh. We know where we’d like to be this labor day… right here! | image courtesy of clay hayner photo and stonebridge ranch country club

September 6, from 2-4 pm

DJ, foam machine, From the giant water slide, to waterproof airbrush tattoos, to a foam machine and a DJ, what more could you want out of an ultimate pool party? All of this and more waits for you at the Labor Day Splash Bash at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club.

Contact the Ranch Club house to register: 972-529-5991

Stonebridge Ranch Country Club | 5901 Glen Oaks Dr, McKinney, TX 75072

Worth the drive – Life at the Lakehouse at Omni Las Colinas

Can your labor day view get any better than that riverfront at the omni las colinas? | image courtesy of omni las colinas

September 5, from 11 am – 8 pm

If you’re up for a little trip to enjoy one last summer hurrah, get yourself up to the Omni Las Colinas’ Life at the Lakehouse party at The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge. Swim, listen to live beats from DJ SC and Party Machine, try your hand at some Insta-worthy games, or lounge in a pool cabana!

There’s no cost for entry, but Day Passes can be purchased on Resort Pass for access to the pool area. Resort Pass for cabanas is based on availability. Food will be available for purchase.

Register here to reserve your spot!

Omni Las Colinas Hotel | 221 Las Colinas Boulevard East, Irving, TX 75039